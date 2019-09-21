The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

PHOTO: Unsplash
Erica Ho
City Nomads

No amount of glitzy restaurants or city guides will make or break a trip quite like the quality of your hotel - although, if you're looking on places to visit, you should check our guide to Klang.

In case your next adventure takes you to Malaysia's capital of Kuala Lumpur, you'll need this list of the best hotels in the city, from ones with dramatic Malay aesthetics to another that looks straight out from the Roaring Twenties.

PULLMAN KUALA LUMPUR CITY CENTRE HOTEL AND RESIDENCES

Situated in the invigorating CBD of Kuala Lumpur, Pullman Kuala Lumpur is the epitome of convenience.

The Raja Chulan train station, Pavilion Mall, and the quintessential Petronas Towers are all a 10-minute stroll away, and even with so many attractions and dining spots nearby, this hotel doesn't lose out.

There's over five different dining options (like sensational dining hotspot Red Chinese Cuisine and sushi restaurant Enju), as well as facilities like the Vibes Spa, gaming centre The Zone, and an all-day residents lounge.

For the upcoming end-year holidays, their Staycation Package includes breakfast and a buffet dinner for two adults and two children under the age of 12, an extra bed, and late check-out at 4pm.

Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel And Residences is located at Jalan Conlay, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +60 32170 8888. Rates start from MYR398 (S$131) per night.

MANDARIN ORIENTAL KUALA LUMPUR

Between the sprawling gardens of KLCC Park and the dramatic towers of the Petronas Twin Towers, rooms at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur offer some fabulous views indeed.

It's five-star luxury with a wealth of dining options, such as three original bars and Japanese and Cantonese restaurants. But if you're a little too tired to dine out, there's also a Bed & Breakfast package for a more intimate start to the day.

Keen to start a fitness regime?

Their beautifully-designed spa boasts a Mind & Body studio with yoga and Pilates classes.

The Mandarin Oriental is located at Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +65 60 32380 8888. Rates start from MYR539 per night.

VILLA SAMADHI KUALA LUMPUR

We're no stranger to Villa Samadhi, having stayed at both Singapore and Kuala Lumpur properties.

In essence, it's ideal for those looking for a break from the city.

Located in the upscale neighbourhood of Jalan Ampang, "spacious" is an understatement with their Luxe Sarang rooms: think private whirlpools, expansive bathrooms, and a porch and patio overlooking the gardens.

The place is steeped in traditional Malay design with a touch of the luxurious, setting stone and bamboo against their pièce de resistance - a lagoon-shaped pool in the heart of the estate.

Villa Samadhi Kuala Lumpur is located at 8 Persiaran Madge, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +60 32143 2300. Rates start from MYR827 per night.

THE ST. REGIS KUALA LUMPUR

While history buffs might appreciate The Majestic for its colourful past, art lovers can set their sights on The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur.

It's home to a private collection of specially commissioned art which counts a monumental horse sculpture by Fernando Botero and leather murals by Mark Evans in its collection.

The hotel also boasts the largest standard guest rooms in the city, so you'll never be short on space.

Want to host an event? Featuring the world's first Grand Ballroom with seamless LED projection systems, state-of-the-art teleconferencing facilities, and a dedicated screening room for media and product launches, your event can go on without a hitch.

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur is located at 6 Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +60 32727 1111. Rates start from MYR869 per night.

GRAND HYATT KUALA LUMPUR

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur exults an equal air of opulence and accessibility.

Plus, it's home to Thirty8, an award-winning restaurant, wine bar and lounge concept that serves delectable international feasts and equally breathtaking views of the city skyline.

Their whopping 411 rooms will satisfy all needs for leisure travellers and business folk alike: the premium Diplomat Suite, for example, boasts spacious interiors and an up-close bay window view of the Petronas Towers.

If you're in need of a little de-stressing, the hotel is within walking distance to the Golden Triangle entertainment district.

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur is located at 12 Jalan Pinang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +60 32182 1234. Rates start from MYR545 per night.

SHANGRI-LA KUALA LUMPUR

View this post on Instagram

You had your Shangri-La break, now it's their turn! #SLKLSummer #MyShangrila Book a stay in our Premier Selection Suite and your little ones will get to have a fun #glamping weekend with us. You can also join your kids in a number of in-house activities such as Fish Feeding, Movie Nights, Kitchen Tour and #explore the city with our shuttle service! With Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur located right in the #heart of KL, #family friendly attractions, local food and heritage is all within reach.

A post shared by Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur (@shangrilakl) on

Seeking a little piece of paradise? Then you can't go wrong with Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur.

Old but gold, the award-winning hotel's 662 luxurious guest rooms are surrounded by lush gardens, making it an urban sanctuary in the middle of the loud city.

The property also houses a spa, resort-style swimming pool and a state-of-the-art-gym, going a step further to provide shuttle services for guests indulging in a deluge of family-friendly activities. If you choose to stay in instead, pop into one of their eight restaurant and bars for dinner.

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur is located at 11 Jalan Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +60 32032 2388. Rates start from MYR525 per night.

HOTEL STRIPES

A member of Autograph Collection Hotels, Hotel Stripes prides itself on being bold, with a distinctive design that's a mix of local culture and artistic edge.

It's excellent value for money, and the rooms are stylish and comfortable with thoughtful touches that make anyone want to stay a little longer (hello, complimentary soft drinks!)

Their rooftop pool overlooks KL Tower and Eco Park, and transforms into the relaxed alfresco Man Tao Bar at night. Ladies Night is another hot favourite, with free booze by the pool every Thursday.

Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur is located at 25 Jalan Kamunting, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +60 32038 0000. Rates start from MYR350 per night.

THE MAJESTIC HOTEL KUALA LUMPUR

It's all in the name, isn't it? The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur still retains the architecture from the original Hotel Majestic, a national heritage structure built in 1932 that once hosted Gatsby-type parties in the boom years leading to World War II.

Today, it's a combination of old world-charm and modern luxury, as exemplified in the glamour of their Cigar Room and on-site grooming salon Truefitt & Hill.

On the accommodation front, their colonial-themed rooms boast hardwood floors and art deco designs in The Majestic Wing, while rooms in The Tower Wing are more modern but equally opulent.

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur is located at 5 Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Tasik Perdana, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, p. +60 32785 8000. Rates start from MYR350 per night.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

More about
malaysia travel Hotels

