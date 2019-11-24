8 best places in Singapore to satisfy your savoury waffles cravings

For many Singaporeans, the thought of waffles conjures up images of a sweet dessert. We either think of the old school ones from our childhood (i.e. with kaya or chocolate spread) or those topped with ice cream, or melting butter and maple syrup.

But here's the good news: waffles can be paired with literally anything (and in our books, the more adventurous, the better). Also, you can have them at any time of the day. So we say, there's really no excuse not to satisfy that waffle craving of yours.

Whether you are simply craving for something savoury or just want to try something unconventional, here are the eight best places to get your savoury waffle fix.

From fried chicken waffles to duck waffles (you read us right) and even waffles benedict, we've got you covered.

1. REVELRY

Revelry prides itself on being a waffle paradise. It offers a whole range of waffle flavours that will satisfy the most finnicky of foodies.

We're talking Chicken & Waffles ($16) with crispy fried chicken, Waffle Benedict ($16) with perfectly poached eggs covered in torched hollandais, and even The Revelry Signature Burffle ($18), a cross between a burger and a waffle (think a thick slab of beef between two quarters of a waffle).

Expect crispy and light waffles there, which complement perfectly with the respective savoury meats and sauces.

Revelry is at #01-02 21 Lorong Kilat, Singapore 598123, tel: 9278 0466.

2. CLINTON STREET BAKING COMPANY

Hailing all the way from New York, no one does the quintessential American chicken and waffles better than Clinton Street Baking company, so it's no wonder why its Chicken & Waffles ($21) is such a crowd-pleaser.

Here you'll be treated to a tender buttermilk fried chicken breast on top of a pillowy vanilla buttermilk waffle, which is then drizzled with honey tabasco sauce and served with its signature maple butter. Feeling hungry yet?

Clinton Street Baking Company is at 31 Purvis Street, Singapore 188608, tel: 6684 4845.

3. WHISK & PADDLE

Located on the banks of the tranquil Punggol Serangoon Reservoir, Whisk & Paddle is a great place for a hearty brunch with a view of the lush greenery surrounds.

Its Eggs Benedict ($14.80), which is served with your choice of either honey baked ham, smoked salmon, thick-cut bacon or sauteed mushrooms on half a waffle, with a side of salad, or is not just pleasing to the taste buds, but also extremely photogenic.

Don't forget to get a cup of its freshly ground coffee and relish the breezy, laid-back atmosphere. But first, a picture for the gram.

Whisk & Paddle is at #01-01 10 Tebing Lane, Singapore 828836, tel: 6242 4617.

4. DUCKLAND

Dying to try the famous duck and waffle in London? Good news, you don't need to fly all the way there just to get a taste of it.

Local restaurant Duckland serves its own rendition of the dish and its Duck Confit and Waffle ($20) sees a flavourful, fork-tender confit duck leg with a smoky, crisp skin served on top of a light and fluffy golden-brown buttermilk waffle, and topped with a sunny side up. All you need to do is drizzle the maple syrup over the waffle to seal the deal.

Duckland is #B1-09 64/65 United Square Shopping Mall, Singapore 307591, tel: 6259 5668.

5. STATELAND COFFEEHOUSE

The folks at Stateland Coffee have taken their waffle game up a notch with an adventurous creation, the Spicy Korean Fried Chicken with Kimchi Slaw ($20). While waffles with Korean fried chicken and kimchi might sound a little too much, it's perfect for those with adventurous tastebuds.

Not only is the waffle light and fluffy, the dish also features a refreshing combination of flavours (think sweet, salty and spicy) that will surprise your palate. If you're not a big fan of kimchi, Stateland Coffee also has a basic Korean Fried Chicken Waffle ($20) with soy or spicy sauce.

Stateland Coffeehouse is at 32 Bali Lane, Singapore 189868, tel: 9296 4997.

6. THE BEAST

Southern delicacies and bourbon are aplenty at The Beast - think Southern-style comfort food in American-sized portions, paired with a glass of Bourbon Sweet Tea in hand. However, its Chicken and Waffles ($20) deserves a special mention.

The dish features a juicy, boneless chicken thigh that's brined for 24 hours and fried until golden brown and then served atop a crisp buttermilk waffle. Drizzle some of its one-of-a-kind house-made bourbon maple butter sauce on top of it for a smokey-sweet finish.

The Beast is at 17 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199329, tel: 6295 0017.

7. OVEREASY

Whipping up popular American diner fare, Overeasy is the go-to place for creamy milkshakes, aesthetic pictures, and fab parties. Besides its burgers, its Saint Charles Benedict ($18) is another moreish classic that's worth trying.

Expect spicy fried chicken, waffles, maple syrup butter, poached egg and hollandaise sauce - a delectable savoury-sweet combination that gets two thumbs up from us. It also serves a mean Chicken & Waffles. Try it to believe it.

Overeasy has several outlets.

8. ARTEASTIQ BOUTIQUE TEA HOUSE

We know Arteastiq Boutique Tea House is known for its art jamming session or picture-perfect high-tea sets, but you might want to give its all-day breakfast and brunch a go someday too.

Its Allegory of Love - Chicken & Waffle ($16) is juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, and comes with a bed of mesclun salad, fried shallots, lime vinaigrette and maple syrup, which tie all the different flavours together neatly.

Arteastiq Boutique Tea House has several outlets.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.