8 best Taobao clothing stores for all your fashion needs

We put together the best Taobao stores for formal, casual and workwear! Shop online on Taobao for the trendiest styles, at a fraction of the price.

Chanel Li, our YouTrip Taobao Alley guru and YouTrip Ambassador , shares her favourite Taobao vendors for all your clothing online shopping – especially for Chinese New Year!

Chinese New Year is coming, and we know what this means. It’s time for brand new outfits! If you’ve never shopped on Taobao for clothes, or you’re always hesitant about buying the wrong fit, don’t fret it!

Here are my 8 favourite Taobao clothing stores that I keep returning to, offering both seasonal and timeless styles for every occasion.

1. Tansshop

PHOTO: Taoao

Tansshop is one of my favourite stores to go to for sundresses and cute tops! They constantly refresh their clothes offerings to match the latest trends. For this season, check out their modern and gorgeous Cheongsams!

Price: From ¥29 (S$6.00)

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

2. Heiniunai

PHOTO: Taobao

Heiniunai offers chic casual clothes for ladies who adore Korean fashion. I’ve personally bought from this store multiple times, and always loved my Taobao hauls. Do note that their sizing runs a little small, so be sure to size up! If you’re ever in doubt, their Customer Service team is available to advise you on sizing.

Price: From ¥7.98

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

3. MRCYC

PHOTO: Taobao

For the gentlemen, MRCYC’s clothes offering reminds us of the oppas in our favourite K-dramas! I wouldn’t be surprised if your relatives call you handsome young chap, and neither should you!

Price : From ¥25

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

4. GoGirlGo

PHOTO: Taobao

GoGirlGo is the shop for you if you’re drawn to TikTok fashion! Think: Crop tops and cute shorts that are perfect for casual dates.

Price : From ¥39

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

5. 原创都市

PHOTO: Taobao

For the men who favour street fashion, check out 原创都市! From timeless basics to printed shirts, you’ll definitely be able to find suitable clothes for you.

Price : From ¥11

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

6. Ailu

PHOTO: Taobao

Couples, say good riddance to cringe-worthy matching outfits. Let me introduce to you these fashionable couple styles that will delight your parents at Chinese New Year. Ailu is a great Taobao shop that offers modern couple outfits, perfect for visiting!

Aside from Chinese New Year, you can also wear them individually and it’ll still look amazing.

Price : From ¥59

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

7. Disoo

PHOTO: Taobao

Similar to Ailu, Disoo offers quality couple wear at reasonable prices. If you can’t find a suitable style for you at Ailu, this will be a great additional shop to check out! They even offer matching winter clothes, so I’m bookmarking this for when I get to travel.

Price : From ¥49

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

8. HANI汉宜

PHOTO: Taobao

An outfit will never be complete without the perfect pair of shoes! From strappy sandals to office flats, HANI汉宜 offers a variety of styles at affordable prices.

Price : From ¥9.90

Buy it on Taobao : Click Here

This article was first published in YouTrip.