8 boozy brunches to indulge in over the weekend

Nothing beats catching up with your girlfriends on the weekends over some bubbly pours. Besides, who doesn't love looking forward to a boozy brunch after a long week in the office?

It's the best way to treat yourself, right? And so if you're looking for new places to spend your Sunday afternoon brunches with copious amounts of champagne, look no further. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most epic boozy brunch spots in town to visit with your best friends.

Estate Restaurant at Hilton Singapore Orchard

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore Orchard

Everyone's most loved social occasion, Sunday brunch, will be given a whole dose of opulence with the launch of the Grand Sunday Champagne Brunch Buffet at Estate, the residential all-day dining restaurant of Hilton Singapore Orchard.

Redefining what it means to indulge, the Sunday brunch affair delivers a mouth-watering array of epicurean delights inspired by flavours from around the world, classic brunch favourites, premium ingredients of the freshest quality, free-flowing bubblies and vinos, and engaging activities that guarantee endless fun for the whole family.

The stellar buffet line-up is nothing less than show-stopping — the restaurant's biggest buffet selection yet.

Think comforting classic brunch favourites such as the Classic Beef Wellington with black truffle sauce to Maine Lobster Thermidor.

For seafood lovers, enjoy a wide variety of succulent seafood like tiger prawns, snow crabs and scallops, including three types of unlimited freshly shucked oysters — Canadian, Irish and Fine de Claire.

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore Orchard

Specially for brunch, diners can look forward to one of the city's largest cheese offerings available on a hotel buffet, with 32 types of cheeses including soft, hard, and blue from Janier, an acclaimed five-generation French purveyor of fine cheese.

Diners can also indulge in other exquisite delicacies such as Pan-fried Foie Gras, Whole Wagyu Prime Rib, Estate's signature Black Truffle Roasted Duck, and special Chinese, Malay, and Indian-style dishes like Hong Kong-style Bi Feng Tang Mud Crab, Braised Pork Knuckles with Sea Cucumber, Ayam Masak Merah, Ikan Masak Asam Pedas, Kerala-style Prawns with Coconut Curry and Lamb Vindaloo.

Where: Estate, Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867

Price: $158++ per adult (food only), $188++ per adult (with free flow Laurent-Perrier Champagne, White Wine, Red Wine, & Do-It-Yourself Cocktail Bar), $79++ per child (aged between six and 12 years old. Children aged five years old and below dine for free)

When: Every Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Make a reservation here.

Astor Bar at The St. Regis

PHOTO: The St. Regis

Celebrate the art of drinking in the exquisite surrounds of Astor Bar with the refreshed menu if their Adults-only Cocktail Brunch. Exclusively available every first Saturday of the month, you'll be able to dine in style alongside a live performance from Eugenia Fernandez and Pianist Chris Robinson.

The five-course brunch begins with a luxurious platter of seafood on ice with Alaskan King Crab Leg, Fresh Oyster before moving onto a choice of starters with highlights including Crab Cake, Tuna Tartare and Calamari.

The brunch menu is complete with choice of mains showcasing Astor Bar's American Heritage featuring BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos, Boston Lobster Roll, Juicy Burgers topped with Foie Gras and more!

Complementing the food is the free flow of signature cocktails starting with Astor Bar's Bloody Mary, Violet Hour Martini, the Duke of Jazz, a tropical blend of light rum, tequila, pineapple and lemon, the Tong Wars, a fiery Chinese plum vodka, lime, spiced honey and apple, chilli and ginger beer concoction inspired by Lower Manhattan's Chinatown and the iconic St. Regis Singapore's Chilli Padi Mary, a rendition of the vodka and tomato juice cocktail infused with the spirit of the city with the introduction of lemongrass, chilli padi and ginger root.

Where: Astor Bar, St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911

Price: $89++ (food only), $155++ (with cocktails), $205 ++ (with cocktails and champagne)

When: Every first Saturday of the month, 12pm to 2pm

Make a reservation here.

Opus Bar and Grill at Voco Orchard Singapore

PHOTO: Opus Bar and Grill

Situated in Voco Orchard Singapore, Opus Bar and Grill has launched its exquisite Sunday Brunch menu, back once again and set to appeal to the city's most discerning gourmands and imbibers.

Opus Sunday Brunch will be available every Sunday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and will include a wide selection of international dishes, served buffet-style, and free flowing alcohol packages.

Catering to all taste buds, the Opus Sunday Brunch selection includes a variety of cheese, cured meats, an experience to assemble a personalised charcuterie plate, a cold seafood counter, an international cuisine with a Japanese Corner serving sushi and sashimi, a French section with live foie gras station and an Italian Counter with freshly cooked pasta, along with much more.

Seafood lovers will rejoice at the nine different types of seafood — including Boston Lobster, Alaskan King Crab Legs, Tiger Prawns and Fine de Claire and New Zealand oysters. Diners can graze on a selection of charcuterie — including Smoked Honey Glazed Royal Pepper Ham and Wagyu Pastrami — from the cured meats library, whilst 15 different types of cheeses are also on offer.

Where: 581 Orchard Road, Voco, Orchard, Singapore 238883

Price: $98++ per adult (food only) $148++ (free flow prosecco, wine and beer) $178++ (free flow champaigne and mix-it-yourself mojitos)

When: Every Sunday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Make a reservation here.

LAVO Italian Restaurant And Rooftop Bar

PHOTO: LAVO Singapore

First up on the list is none other than LAVO Singapore. The Italian restaurant and rooftop bar sits atop Marina Bay Sands and comes with a picturesque view that makes any Sunday brunch a divine one.

Known for its Champagne Brunch, guests can enjoy a sumptuous free flow spread that includes some of the classics, such as the Truffled Crab Salad, Wagyu Meatball pizza and Prime Hanger Steak. More notably, there will also be free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne, as well as other speciality cocktails and beverages. Talk about a well-rounded experience!

Where: LAVO Italian Restaurant And Rooftop Bar, 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956

Price: $98++ per adult (food only), $168++ (food and free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne), $188++ (food and free-flow Moet Rose), $398++ (food and free-flow Dom Perignon), $38++ for kids

When: Every Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Make a reservation here.

Alley on 25 at Andaz Singapore

PHOTO: Andaz Singapore

Ready for an unlimited flow of prosecco, wine, beer, and local beverages like teh tarik, detox juices, coffee, tea and more? Not to mention a big breakfast made for royalty? We've got just the thing.

Enter Andaz Singapore's Alley on 25 Lazy Breakfast Semi-Buffet. Available on the weekends and public holidays from 11.30am to 2.30pm, the hotel buffet brunch offers delicious breakfast mains like Eggs Benedict and Smoked Salmon Bagel that are sure to fill your tummies and prep you for the day ahead.

Where: Alley on 25, Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Level 25, Singapore 189354

Price: 59++ per adult (food only), $104++ (food and free-flow prosecco, wines and beers), $29++ for kids (aged between 6 and 12 years old. Children aged five years old and below dine for free)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Public Holidays, 12pm to 2.30pm

Make a reservation here.

Beach Road Kitchen @ JW Marriott Singapore

PHOTO: JW Marriott Singapore

Boasting a wide spread of international signatures and local favourites, Beach Road Kitchen located at JW Marriott Singapore offers an experiential dining journey for guests who are looking for a lovely boozy brunch spot on the weekends.

From European cheeses and assorted charcuterie cuts to fresh seafood, the buffet comes with free-flow champagne on Sundays from 12pm to 2.30pm.

Where: Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Singapore, 30 Beach Rd, Singapore 189763

Price: $168++ (food and free-flow champagne & wine)

When: Every Sunday, 12pm to 2.30pm

Make a reservation here.

Madame Fan

PHOTO: Madame Fan

If you have a soft spot for all things dim sum, you need to check Madame Fan for your next brunch outing with your girlfriends.

With a menu that features over 40 unlimited servings of dim sum and other Cantonese dishes, you'll definitely be able to whet your appetite. And did we mention, it also comes with free-flow cocktails and champagne too?

Where: Madame Fan, 32 Beach Rd, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764

Price: $88*++ per person (food only), $146*++ (with free-flow cocktails and wine) *Pricing differs on special occasions date.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Public Holidays, 11am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Make a reservation here.

Ce La Vi Singapore

PHOTO: Ce La Vi Singapore

Why not start the party earlier over a boozy brunch at Ce La Vi Singapore? Happening every weekend, except for the first weekend of the month, the open-air pavilion perched on top of Marina Bay Sands, will be offering a champagne brunch for you to enjoy with your girlfriends.

Offering a wide assortment of contemporary Asian delicacies and desserts, you can also expect free-flowing prosecco, white, rose, red wine, spirits, beer and cocktails for three hours at $88++.

Where: Ce La Vi, 1 Bayfront Avenue. Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, 018971

Price: $98++ (food and free flow of prosecco, white, rose, red wine, spirits, beer, and cocktails), $146++ (free flow Salmon Brut Reserve NV champagne)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Make a reservation here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.