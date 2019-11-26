8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year

There have been some major changes to Singapore education system. With these measures MOE hopes to shift the focus from grades, to student's strengths.

Here are some key changes that you need to be updated with this year:

1. NO MORE EXAMS IN P1 AND P2 AND OTHER EXAM CHANGES

From 2019, all weighted assessments and examinations for Primary One (P1) and Two (P2) students will be removed, and assessments conducted will not be counted to form any overall mark or grade.

This includes removing the year-end examination at P2. Mid-year examinations for P3, P5, S1 and S3 will also be removed over the next three years (2019 to 2021), starting with the removal of MYE at S1 in 2019.

PHOTO: MOE

There will be changes to the Holistic Development Profile (HDP), or the 'report book'. And criteria for the Edusave Merit Bursary (EMB) for P1 and P2 and Edusave Good Progress Award (GPA) for P2 and P3 will be revised.

2. MOE KINDERGARTEN KIDS WILL GET MORE PRIORITY IN CO-LOCATED PRIMARY SCHOOLS DURING P1 REGISTRATION

Starting from P1 Registration 2018, MOE Kindergarten kids will get more priority in co-located primary schools.

These children can apply for P1 admission in the Phase 2A2 (ahead of Phase 2B). Previously, Phase 2A2 was reserved for children whose parents or siblings have studied in the school, and whose parents are staff members of the school.

PHOTO: MOE

According to the MOE, there are developmental benefits in facilitating this transition for MK children.