8 cheap and super fun outdoor activities great for dates in Singapore

Taking your romance to the great outdoors is an inexpensive and inventive way to spend time together.

While the weather can be a great deterrent to venturing outside, parks, picnics and cycling show your partner that you have adventurous side. These fun activities could provide you and your date a breath of fresh air (literally). Best news ever: They won’t break the bank, either.

We show you a few places you can head to.

1. Luge and Skyride at Sentosa

PHOTO: Facebook/Skyline Luge Sentosa

Hop aboard the Skyride , a chairlift ride that offers scenic views of Sentosa, while being transported to the top of the Luge slopes. Then, race your date down one of the four trails in the three-wheeled go-karts. Prices available here .

2. Nature walk at Coney island

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Coney island (also known as Pulau Serangoon) is the place to be for picturesque views, whether you’re sticking to the main path (2.4km), following the signs to the beaches, or carving your own path off the beaten track. It’s pretty enough that many a wedding shoot has happened here.

3. Kayaking at The Water Sports Centre

PHOTO: The Straits Times

For just $12 per person, you and your date can kayak around The Water Sports Centre . Located next to Kallang Basin, this is a perfect activity to burn off some energy.

First-timers to the water sport can also opt for the more beginner-friendly pedal boats, while more experienced paddlers will be thrilled to tackle the 500m long Regatta course.

Hours are from 9am to 4pm on weekdays (last rental is at 1:30pm), 11:30am to 5:00pm on Saturday (last rental is at 2:30pm) and 7:00am to 8:00pm on Sunday (last rental is at 4:30pm).

4. A picnic at East Coast Park

Grab a basket and mat — that’s all you need for a relaxing day by the beach. Find a shady spot, and prepare to lounge or dip your toes in the water. Want to stay the night? Check out Glamping Society , which offers tents that sleep 2 people for $150.

5. Hiking at MacRitchie Reservoir

PHOTO: sassymamasg.com

Immensely popular among hikers and nature lovers, MacRitchie Reservoir , located just off Thomson Road, is home to landmarks that offer stunning views like the TreeTop Walk and Jelutong Tower.

Before tackling the trails (even the shortest is a 6km walk!), make sure you and your date have water, and sunscreen and mosquito repellent on.

6. Kite flying at Marina Barrage

PHOTO: Facebook/ Barrage Cove Gift, Kite & Convenience Store

Besides being a great tourist attraction, the Marina Barrage offers open skies and a cool breeze to visitors. Why not take a kite there on a clear day and enjoy an afternoon of kite flying, then chilling as the sun goes down?

A great alternative for couples who love a day in the great outdoors, but aren’t quite fans of physical activity, this is ideal for those early-day dates when you’re just getting to know each other, since you’ll have plenty of time to bond while making that kite soar.

7. Rock climbing at SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre

PHOTO: The Straits Times

SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre located at Yishun offers outdoors rock walls – perfect for adrenaline junkies and sporty couples. At $85 per pax ($70 for SAFRA members), you get to test your skills on the 15m and 25m climbing walls or take it up a notch with the 18m slab, chimney and crack walls.

8. Explore the Botanic Gardens

Symphony Lake at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. PHOTO: The Straits Times

There’s a good reason why this 150-year old tropical garden is the Singapore’s first and only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Housing many attractions, trails and gardens in its sprawling 74 hectares, there’s plenty to see and do with your partner. What’s more, admission to all areas except the National Orchid Garden is completely free of charge.

This article was first published in The Finder.