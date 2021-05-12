8 cheap Korean BBQ buffets in Singapore starting at $15

Gather your family and friends, a Korean BBQ is going to be in order by the time you get through this article. Here, we've rounded up a list of eight cheap and tasty Korean BBQ restaurants that you and your loved ones can visit together for a hearty meal.

Restaurant Address Lunch Price Dinner Price Ssikkek Korean BBQ Oriental Plaza, 291 New Bridge Rd #01-01, Singapore 088756 11.30pm to 2.30pm



Adult: $14++ (Mon-Fri), $24++ (Sat, Sun & PH)

Child: $9++ (Mon-Fri), $18++ (Sat, Sun & PH) 5.30pm to 10pm



Adult: $24++ (Mon-Sun)

Child: $18++ (Mon-Sun) I’m Kim Korean BBQ School of The Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive #01-04, Singapore 227968 11.30 to 3.30pm



Adult: $14.90++ (Mon-Fri), $24.90++ (Sat, Sun & PH)

Student/Senior Citizen: $12.90++ (Mon-Fri), $22.90++ (Sat, Sun & PH)

Child: $9.90++ (Mon-Fri), $16.90++ (Sat, Sun & PH) 5.30pm to 10.30pm



Adult: $24.90++ (Mon-Thu), $25.90++ (Sat, Sun, Eve PH & PH)

Student/Senior Citizen: $22.90++ (Mon-Thu), $23.90++ (Sat, Sun, Eve PH & PH)

Child: $16.90++ (Mon-Thu), $16.90++ (Sat, Sun, Eve PH & PH) K.COOK Korean BBQ Buffet Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road #07-01, Singapore 238896 11.30am to 3pm (Mon-Fri)11.30am to 5pm (Sat, Sun & PH)



Adult: $16.90++ (Mon-Fri), $26.90++ Standard (Sat, Sun & PH), $47.90++ Premium (Sat, Sun & PH)

Student/Senior Citizen: $14.90++ (Mon-Fri), $24.90++ Standard (Sat, Sun & PH), $44.90++ Premium (Sat, Sun & PH)

Child: $8.90++ (Mon-Fri), $14.90++ Standard (Sat, Sun & PH), $24.90++ Premium (Sat, Sun & PH) 5.30pm to 10pm (Mon-Thu)



Adult: $26.90++ (Standard), $47.90++ (Premium)

Student/Senior Citizen: $24.90++ (Standard), $44.90++ (Premium)

Child: $14.90++ (Standard), $24.90++ (Premium)

5pm to 10pm (Fri-Sun, Eve PH & PH)



Adult: $28.90++ (Standard), $49.90++ (Premium)

Student/Senior Citizen: $26.90++ (Standard), $46.90++ (Premium)

Child: $14.90++ (Standard), $24.90++ (Premium) 2D1N Soju Bang 44/46 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088467 No longer opens for lunch 5pm to 11pm daily



Adult: $25.80++

Child: $18++ Don Dae Bak 35 Kreta Ayer Rd, Singapore 089000 11:30am to 2pm (Mon-Thu)



$27.90+ per pax 5.30pm to 5am (Mon-Thu)

11:30am to 5am (Fri, Sat, Sun, eve of PH & PH)



$29.90+ per pax CHOGA Korean Restaurant (Formerly Shin Manbok Korean Restaurant HillV2, 4 Hillview Rise #01-09, Singapore 667979 11am to 3pm



Adult: $29++

Child: $10++ (under 10) 5pm to 10.30pm



Prices are the same as lunch Oppa BBQ JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1 #03-10, Singapore 609731 11.30am to 4.30pm (Mon-Sun)



Adult: $16++ (Mon-Fri), $26++ (Sat-Sun, eve of PH & PH)

Youth (10 to 16 years old): $13++ (Mon-Fri), $22++ (Sat-Sun, eve of PH & PH)

Kid (7 to 9 years old): $9++ (Mon-Fri), $18++ (Sat-Sun, eve of PH & PH)

Toddler (3 to 6 years old): $5++ (Mon-Fri), $10++ (Sat-Sun, eve of PH & PH) 4.31pm to 10.20pm (Mon-Fri) and 11:30am to 10.20pm (Sat, Sun, eve of & PH)



Adult: $26++

Youth (10 to 16 years old): $22++

Kid (Seven to nine years old): $18++

Toddler (Three to six years old): $10++ Korean Fusion BBQ 5 Dunlop Street #02-00, Singapore 209335 11.30am to 4pm



Adult: $27.80+ (Mon-Thu), $29.80+ (Fri-Sun, eve of & PH)

Student/Senior Citizen: $17.90 (Mon-Thu), $20.90 (Fri-Sun, eve of PH & PH)

Child: $9.90+ (Mon-Thu), $12.90+ (Fri-Sun, eve of PH & PH) 4pm to 2am



Adult: $31.80+ (Mon-Thu), $33.80+ (Fri-Sun, eve of & PH)

Student/Senior Citizen: $22.90+ (Mon-Thu), $23.90+ (Fri-Sun, eve of & PH)

Child: $12.90+ (Mon-Thu), $15.90+ (Fri-Sun, eve of PH & PH)

An extension of 2D1N Soju Bang, the grandfather of Korean BBQs in Singapore, Ssikkek Korean BBQ can be found at the quiet corner of Chinatown, right next to myCK Chinatown.

For an affordable price, you'd get all the spoils of a typical Korean BBQ buffet - cuts of meat, seafood, cooked Korean food, appetisers and fresh cut fruits - without the fuss or frills.

That said, but we wouldn't plan any activities after the buffet. Why? You'd be too full to move, would require a post-meal nap and if that won't deter you, the need to rid the smell of Korean BBQ on your clothes will (air ventilation isn't great here).

Psst… If you find yourself dining here between 7pm and 8pm, you will also enjoy unlimited servings of salmon sashimi!

Address: Oriental Plaza, 291 New Bridge Rd #01-01, Singapore 088756

Contact Number: 6225 6964 (New Bridge Rd Outlet)

Opening Hours: 11.30pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 10pm daily

Price: From $15.80++

A good mix of BBQ options, cooked Korean food options and fresh-cut fruits is what you will find here. While BBQ is the main reason why you are at I’m Kim Korean BBQ, don’t forget to save some space for the cooked Korean food options⁠—especially the kimbap and Korean fried chicken wings! As it tends to get pretty crowded during the weekends, I would strongly recommend that you make a reservation.

There’s a time limit of 90 minutes, so arrive hungry and ready to eat.

Address: School of The Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive #01-04, Singapore 227968

Contact Number: 6238 7218

Opening Hours: 11.30 to 4.30pm and 5.30pm to 10.30pm (Mon to Fri), 11.30am to 4pm and 4pm to 10.30pm (Sat, Sun and public holidays)

Price: From $14.90++

K.COOK Korean BBQ Buffet is the only Korean BBQ buffet situated on the main stretch of Orchard Road. You can expect a good mix of BBQ meats, seafood and appetisers, along with a selection of cooked Korean food, fresh cut fruits and a pretty elaborate sauce section (15+ sauces available). Note that there is a 2 hour time limit for this buffet.

Food for thought — if you don’t leave this buffet feeling like you have eaten your weight in BBQ meat and are having trouble moving, have you really even eaten?

Address: Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road #07-01, Singapore 238896

Contact Number: 6884 7282

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 10pm (depending on day of the week)

Price: From $16.90++

The grandfather of all Korean BBQ buffet joints that started it all, and in my humble opinion, transformed the quiet Tanjong Pagar Road into the ‘Little Korea Town’ it is today.

Similar to the rest of the Korean BBQ joints on this list, on their buffet menu is a standard variety of meats, seafood and accompaniments to choose from.

Address: 44/46 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088467

Contact Number: 6227 6033

Opening Hours: 5pm to 11pm daily

Price: $25.80++

Gather your friends and put on your stretchy pants because you’d need some breathing room for the gloriously thick (almost an inch) cuts of pork belly cooked over a charcoal flame that you’re about to indulge in.

While that may mean that meats take a little longer to cook, the owners of Don Dae Bak strongly believe that charcoal cooked meat is the only way to go, and we can’t agree more.

If you’ve had enough of porky goodness (or don’t take pork), Don Dae Bak also offers marinated cuts of chicken and beef. All of the above are served with a selection of fresh banchans (Korean appetizers) made by the ajumma (a respectful Korean word for a married, or marriage aged woman) herself, fresh vegetables and a portion of fluffy steamed egg.

Address: 35 Kreta Ayer Rd, Singapore 089000

Contact Number: 6226 1727

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 5am daily

Price: From $27.90+

Staying in the west and looking to get your Korean BBQ fix? Then you’d definitely have to pay a visit to CHOGA Korean Restaurant. Owned and managed by an adorable Korean couple, this is as close to authentic Korean food as you can get in Singapore.

Their Korean BBQ buffet includes unlimited servings of pork belly, marinated pork, beef brisket and marinated chicken. On top of this, you have the option to order a portion of fried chicken, a stew (jjigae) and Korean pancake (pajeon) of your choosing.

Do leave some space for the amazing Banchan spread that’s included in the buffet. From kimchi to salty anchovies and marinated eggplant, all of them are made fresh by the always-slightly-grumpy ajumma, so be sure not to waste them.

If your tummy isn’t up for a buffet, CHOGA offers a wide spread of a la carte items that include usual suspects like japchae (stir-fried Korean glass noodle), kimchi-jjigae (kimchi stew) and hae mul pajeon (seafood pancake).

Address: HillV2, 4 Hillview Rise #01-09, Singapore 667979

Contact Number: 6873 1730

Opening Hours: 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 10.30pm daily

Price: From $29++

An affordable no-frills Korean BBQ gem in the west, Oppa BBQ offers the standard BBQ meats seafood and vegetables with a small selection of cooked Korean food, appetisers and fresh cut fruits.

As prices start from a really affordable $16++ (cheaper than a full Shake Shack meal) per adult, $13++ per youth and $9++ per child, this makes a good dining option for family gatherings.

Address: JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1 #03-10, Singapore 609731

Contact Number: 6339 5851

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 10.20pm

Price: From $16++

They may not be located at Little Koreatown, owned by a cute Korean couple nor have an ajumma making banchan, but the food at Korean Fusion BBQ tastes legit delicious.

Located at Dunlop Street (between Bugis and Little India), they offer a wide selection of premium meats, seafood, vegetables and accompanying appetisers.

Address: 5 Dunlop Street #02-00, Singapore 209335

Contact Number: 6291 4468

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 2am daily

Price: From $27.80+

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.