8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

Renovating your home can be an expensive process.

We all want marble counters, a walk-in wardrobe and a kitchen island. But the reality is, these design features can add up quickly.

So what happens when you don't have the budget for it?

You can either do away with it completely or, even better, you think of more affordable substitutions.

To help keep your budget in check, we show you the cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features you can go for instead.

OPEN CONCEPT SPACES

THE ALTERNATIVE: MIRRORS

PHOTO: Fuse Concept

An open-plan layout is great.

Think bright, breezy spaces with flexible room and a sense of spaciousness.

But in order to achieve that, you might need to hack away walls. And hacking walls don't come cheap, costing anywhere from a couple of hundreds for a single wall to thousands for multiple hacking works.

If you're looking to achieve that open and airy feel, there are always wall mirrors which you can purchase off the shelf.

Installing them on a wall that faces the windows will better reflect the daylight coming in, throwing light all around your space. For a more seamless illusion, get mirror panels that are thin and rimless.

BUILT-IN FEATURE WALL

THE ALTERNATIVE: PAINT JOB

PHOTO: The 80's Studio

A customised feature wall is one way to make a big visual statement in your living room, but like all carpentry work, they tend to go for thousands of dollars, depending on the design and the materials used.

The cheaper alternative is to do a fancy paint job, which can be similarly eye-catching.

Opt for a bold graphic print or incorporate a textural finish to your walls. Dulux has a range of Ambiance paints that you can also use to create finishes that look just like marble, velvet or linen.

HARDWOOD FLOORING

THE ALTERNATIVE: ENGINEERED WOOD OR PARQUET

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

For folks who want the texture and warmth of real wood underfoot, hardwood flooring is a natural (pun intended) choice.

But cladding your entire home in hardwood flooring can cost a pretty penny-prices go for around $30 per square foot (psf).