8 chic and practical cycling accessories to bring on your next ride

The pandemic has redefined a lot of the ways we do things – from how we work, to the way we dine and to how we travel.

And when it comes to our mode of transportation, cycling has become rather in vogue, not just as a form of exercise or travelling, but as a chic lifestyle movement. Ahead, we share some sleek and practical accessories you can turn to dress up your ride.

1. SmartHalo 2, US$199 (S$267), us.smarthalo.bike

PHOTO: Smart Halo

This smart accessory, available for pre-orders now, can turn your bike into a smart car in seconds. It has five core functions: GPS navigation, anti-theft alarm bell (it reaches a piercing 100dB), headlight, horn, fitness database and personal assistant.

2. Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer, $899, www.lazada.sg

PHOTO; Garmin

Among its features are powerful navigation functions and nutrition and hydration alerts that give you insights to stay fueled during your ride.

3. RearViz bike mirror, US$28.47, www.rviactive.com

PHOTO: RearViz

Worn on the wrist, this utilitarian rearview mirror gives you a better and safer shot of the road while you ride. Moreover, its adjustable and classic design fits slender wrists nicely.

4. REARVIZ wearable camera mount, $58, www.rviactive.com

PHOTO: RearViz

If you’re bringing along your action cameras on your adventure like the Go Pro, Sony, Toshiba, Kogan, etc., then you need this wearable camera mount. What’s great about this particular number is that wear it on your wrist and attach your camera to it, and record your ride in 360 degrees.

5. HEXR custom riding helmet, £299 (S$559), www.hexr.com

PHOTO: Hexr

British brand HEXR head scanning application allows users to 3D scan their heads with their phone cameras and in advance of getting a made-to-measure helmet created. An added bonus: it provides an engraving service to make the helmet design more personal.

6. Bicycle barrel bag, US$145, www.walnutstudiolo.com

PHOTO: Walnut Studiolo

This conversation starter is inspired by the small brandy barrel that is traditionally hung on the neck of a St. Bernard. Walnut Studiolo, the artisanal Oregon workshop that designs this bag, also provides personalised customisation services.

7. Half-frame bag, $255, www.sixrollingwheels.com

PHOTO: Six Rolling Wheels

Besides adding stability to your bike, this large capacity bag is also suitable for packing food or your picnic lunch. It comes equipped with a D-ring and a shoulder strap so you can carry it in various ways.

8. Bicycle basket, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Live out your south of France fantasy by mounting this rustic wicker basket to your ride.

