8 children's cartoons to avoid that teaches bad habits

Now that the experts have given the green light for children to be exposed to screen time, parents everywhere are heaving sighs of relief and feeling less guilty about allowing their kids to be glued to mobile devices or watch TV while mum and dad get a few minutes to themselves.

However, when it comes to cartoons, do you know that not all childrens cartoons are suitable for children, and may actually do them more harm than good?

Some animations such as Family Guy, The Simpsons, American Dad, South Park, and Beavis & Butthead, are examples of cartoons which are definitely not for children and actually targeted at a more mature audience, due to the coarse language, adult scenes and gory violence.

But did you know that some of the seemingly innocent childrens cartoons that your kids may be watching on a regular basis contain certain messages which may teach them some bad habits without you even realising it?

We give you the breakdown of these cartoons and how they are harming your child.

CHILDRENS CARTOONS THAT COULD TEACH YOUR CHILD BAD HABITS

#1. POKÉMON - MAKES CHILDREN AGGRESSIVE

One of the most popular childrens cartoons, Pokémon, is a favourite amongst many children and adults alike.

But how is that adorable little yellow Pikachu and his friends sending out the wrong message to kids, you may ask?