8 Christmas activities for kids (2020 edition)

’Tis the season for school holidays, Christmas and New Year’s, all rolled into one. Despite being a drag of a year, December still feels like the best festive month to let loose, have fun and spread festive joy. It’s also that time of the year you get plenty of time with your little ones.
There’s a lot to do this festive season with your family in Singapore, whether you’re planning to explore Christmas Wonderland at Gardens By The Bay with your kids or looking for a Christmas-themed parent-child workshop for some good ol’ bonding time.
After all, the month of December is the best because you get to spend time with your little ones who are on school holidays, so make the most of it and check out our top 8 picks for the best kid-friendly Christmas activities in Singapore.
From holiday workshops to storytelling performances and more, you’re sure to find something that keeps your children happy!
1. TLC Classic Christmas Stories
Following the huge success of TLC Classics Stories in the recent TLC Children’s Festival, The Little Company (TLC) by The Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is now taking their classics storytelling live this festive season.
Gather your kids and curl up by the fire with storyteller Julie Wee narrating stories filled with kindness, generosity and the joy of Christmas.
Address: KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035
Price: From $28
Dec 15 to 20
2. Jr. Inventor Holiday Camp
Over three days, mini-explorers get hands-on with the Lego-compatible Kidsbits Coding Robot and try to overcome the challenges of coding.
There is no need for prior knowledge of robots or programming for this camp, as they will be introduced to basic programming and coding concepts and terms.
Participants, however, must know the basics of using a laptop or a computer. This activity is recommended for ages 7 to 9.
|Day
|Date and time
|What’s happening
|Day 1
|
|
|Day 2 and 3
|
– 9am to 12pm
|
Address: Explorer Junior Thinkubator @ Ubi, 304 Ubi Avenue 1 #01-85, Singapore 400304
Price: $245
Dec 14 to 16
3. Lego Festive Carnival
Snap up a storm with your family in multiple whimsical scenes entirely built out of Lego bricks as you complete your festive shopping across 13 CapitaLand malls in Singapore — Bedok Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Bugis+, Bugis Junction, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Plaza Singapura, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall and Westgate.
Besides the carnival-themed sets, look forward to festive cashbacks, exclusive WhatsApp stickers, a social media challenge, a spend-and-win draw with cars and, best of all, opportunities to give back to the community.
Address: Participating CapitaLand malls in Singapore
Price: Free
Till Dec 31
4. Sci-sational Christmas at Singapore Science Centre
In case you didn’t know Science Centre Singapore is jam-packed with scientifically-curated Christmas activities until Dec 25.
Participate in various free educational and engaging workshops, go on a Sci-sational Christmas Trail and even bring home a Christmas candle kit ($10) that’s only available at the Curiosity Shop.
Sci-sational Christmas activities
|Venue
|Price
|Scientist for A Day, Hall A
|Free
|Tinkering Studio, Hall E
|Free
|Future Makers, Hall G
|Free
Sci-sational Christmas trail
Using your scientific knowledge, navigate your way through different exhibits and help Santa on his Christmas journey. At the end of the trail, receive a very special gift that promises to literally light up your day.
|Venue
|Price
|Purchase link
|Multiple galleries
|$5
|Click here to purchase your tickets
The super cool sci-sational Christmas show
Santa has tasked his two head elves with throwing a super cool party that will be the talk of the North Pole! Join them as they rack their little elf brains and race against time to decorate Santa’s workshop with a festive splash of liquid nitrogen.
|Venue
|Price
|Purchase link
|Maxwell Auditorium
|$5
|Click here to purchase your tickets
LED’s play Christmas workshop
Ever wondered how electricity comes about? This workshop has all the answers for you. Coupled with all the materials needed to play with LEDs, learn more about electricity and circuits and even make your very own LED light-up Christmas card.
|Venue
|Price
|Date and time
|Purchase link
|Online
|$20
|– 12 and 19 December– 10.30am to 11.30am
|Click here to purchase your tickets
Things to take note of
Science Centre Singapore admission charges apply to on-site workshops and exhibitions.
Address: Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081
Price: From $4 onwards
Till Dec 25
5. Kali Majapahit Kids Christmas Camp 2020
You are never too young to learn self-defence. The Kali Majapahit Kids Christmas Camp 2020 features kid-approved themes, martial arts, life-skills education, outdoor activities, and games to offer your children’s days filled with fun and excitement.
Over three days, kids will get specialised instructions in martial arts and be taught valuable life skills such as focus, confidence, teamwork, respect and creativity.
The activities covered in the camp include:
Martial arts
Traditional Asian martial arts will be taught to your children, which promises to equip them with the skills to take on challenges. Whether it is with long staff, sticks or traditional empty hands and kicking systems, the structured curriculum is designed to optimise learning with the promise to have a lasting impact beyond the dojo.
Parkour and movement
Why jump around the playground when you can scale walls like Spiderman? Using games and creative physical activities, this segment teaches students the fundamentals of parkour moves and techniques, including jumping and landing, rolling, vaulting, climbing, and falling safely.
Enrichment activities
Besides martial arts, students will also get to experience other meaningful and enriching activities such as visiting an urban farming centre to learn about sustainability and the environment.
Things to take note of
As the camp is limited to 5 participants per group, slots are quickly running out. First session is sold out, but you still can sign up for the second session from 21 to 23 December. Book your tickets here.
Address: Kali Majapahit Martial Arts, 43 Carpenter Street #02-01, Singapore 059922
Price: $490
From Dec 21 to 23
6. Mini Gingerbread House and Cupcake Decorating Workshop
Unleash your kids’ little culinary genius without messing up your kitchen with these free decorating workshops at Yishun’s North Point City. All you need to do is spend a minimum of $50 (in a maximum of 3 same-day, same-mall receipts) to register your little ones for the workshops.
|Workshop
|Date and time
|Mini Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop
|Every Saturday, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm till 22 December
|Mini Cupcakes Decorating Workshop
|Every Sunday, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm till 22 December
Address: The Market Square, South Wing, Basement 1, North Point City, 930 Yishun Ave 2, Singapore 769098
Price: Free
Till Dec 22
7. 2020 Winter Kids’ 5-Day Dance Camp
Find your kids restless during the year-end holidays? Direct their energy towards this week-long dance camp by All That Jazz, specially created for kids aged three to 17.
On till Jan 8, the programme includes fun activities such as learning dances from different genres, games and crafts. Students will get to put on a short showcase at the end of the week.
The best part is, your kids don’t need to have any dance background in order to sign up! This experience is suitable for beginners as well as those with some dance experience.
|Dance
|Genre
|Recommended age
|Lessons
|Santa Slay
|Street Dance
|Ages 3 to 17
|Street dance moves such as voguing, whacking and strutting
|Santa’s Magical Elves
|Acro Dance
|Ages 4 to 10
|Acrobatic dance moves such as tumbling, kicking, and flipping
|Rock & Roll Christmas
|Acro Dance
|Ages 11 to 17
|
|Winter Wonderland
|Contemporary Dance
|Ages 7 to 17
|Explore contemporary dance movement against a backdrop of Christmas themes inspired by dancing snowflakes, ice, warmth and cold
|Christmas Lyrical Delight
|Lyrical Dance
|Ages 3 to 17
|
|Royal Winter Tea Party
|Ballet
|Ages 3 to 6
|
|Alice In Winterland
|Ballet
|Ages 7 to 17
|
|Aladdin’s Winter Fantasy
|Musical Theatre
|Ages 5 to 17
|
Things to take note of
- Each dance camp runs for 5 days at 2.5 hours per day.
- There are also 4-day winter dance camps available. Click here for more info.
Address: Various studios
Price: $350
Till Jan 8
8. AndSoForth’s Princess Academy
Transform your little ones into Disney princesses with AndSoForth’s Princess Academy.
Besides getting to meet Cinderella, Mariah The Mermaid and The Fairy Godmother, the princesses-in-training will also get to learn the ropes of etiquette, poise, and craft at this three-day boot camp.
Here’s everything the three-day princess camp will teach your girls:
|Day
|What it is
|Activities
|Day 1
|Princess Transformation
|
|Day 2
|Princess song and speech
|
|Day 3
|Princess etiquette
|
Things to take note of
This camp runs for 3 days at 3 hours per day.
Address: AndSoForth Academy, 200 Pandan Gardens, Singapore 609336
Price: $400
Till Dec 18
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.