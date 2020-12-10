8 Christmas activities for kids (2020 edition)

’Tis the season for school holidays, Christmas and New Year’s, all rolled into one. Despite being a drag of a year, December still feels like the best festive month to let loose, have fun and spread festive joy. It’s also that time of the year you get plenty of time with your little ones.

There’s a lot to do this festive season with your family in Singapore, whether you’re planning to explore Christmas Wonderland at Gardens By The Bay with your kids or looking for a Christmas-themed parent-child workshop for some good ol’ bonding time.

After all, the month of December is the best because you get to spend time with your little ones who are on school holidays, so make the most of it and check out our top 8 picks for the best kid-friendly Christmas activities in Singapore.

From holiday workshops to storytelling performances and more, you’re sure to find something that keeps your children happy!

PHOTO: TLC Classic Christmas Stories

Following the huge success of TLC Classics Stories in the recent TLC Children’s Festival, The Little Company (TLC) by The Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is now taking their classics storytelling live this festive season.

Gather your kids and curl up by the fire with storyteller Julie Wee narrating stories filled with kindness, generosity and the joy of Christmas.

Address: KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035

Price: From $28

Dec 15 to 20

PHOTO: Explorer Junior

Over three days, mini-explorers get hands-on with the Lego-compatible Kidsbits Coding Robot and try to overcome the challenges of coding.

There is no need for prior knowledge of robots or programming for this camp, as they will be introduced to basic programming and coding concepts and terms.

Participants, however, must know the basics of using a laptop or a computer. This activity is recommended for ages 7 to 9.

Day Date and time What’s happening Day 1 Dec 14

9am to 12pm Learn basic principles of programming using the Kidsbits Coding Robot

Go through a series of challenges to make the robot move, generate sound, light up and more

Concepts covered: Commands, Sequences, Loops, Conditions Day 2 and 3 Dec 15 and 16 – 9am to 12pm Incorporate STEAM

Challenge to build on Kidsbits with LEGO blocks, sensors and turn them into different inventions to solve problems

Learn to program their invention using block-based programming

Concepts covered: Sensors, Functions, Events

Address: Explorer Junior Thinkubator @ Ubi, 304 Ubi Avenue 1 #01-85, Singapore 400304

Price: $245

Dec 14 to 16

PHOTO: CapitaLand

Snap up a storm with your family in multiple whimsical scenes entirely built out of Lego bricks as you complete your festive shopping across 13 CapitaLand malls in Singapore — Bedok Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Bugis+, Bugis Junction, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Plaza Singapura, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall and Westgate.

Besides the carnival-themed sets, look forward to festive cashbacks, exclusive WhatsApp stickers, a social media challenge, a spend-and-win draw with cars and, best of all, opportunities to give back to the community.

Address: Participating CapitaLand malls in Singapore

Price: Free

Till Dec 31

PHOTO:

In case you didn’t know Science Centre Singapore is jam-packed with scientifically-curated Christmas activities until Dec 25.

Participate in various free educational and engaging workshops, go on a Sci-sational Christmas Trail and even bring home a Christmas candle kit ($10) that’s only available at the Curiosity Shop.

Sci-sational Christmas activities

Venue Price Scientist for A Day, Hall A Free Tinkering Studio, Hall E Free Future Makers, Hall G Free

Sci-sational Christmas trail

Using your scientific knowledge, navigate your way through different exhibits and help Santa on his Christmas journey. At the end of the trail, receive a very special gift that promises to literally light up your day.

Venue Price Purchase link Multiple galleries $5 Click here to purchase your tickets

The super cool sci-sational Christmas show

Santa has tasked his two head elves with throwing a super cool party that will be the talk of the North Pole! Join them as they rack their little elf brains and race against time to decorate Santa’s workshop with a festive splash of liquid nitrogen.

Venue Price Purchase link Maxwell Auditorium $5 Click here to purchase your tickets

LED’s play Christmas workshop

Ever wondered how electricity comes about? This workshop has all the answers for you. Coupled with all the materials needed to play with LEDs, learn more about electricity and circuits and even make your very own LED light-up Christmas card.

Venue Price Date and time Purchase link Online $20 – 12 and 19 December– 10.30am to 11.30am Click here to purchase your tickets

Things to take note of

Science Centre Singapore admission charges apply to on-site workshops and exhibitions.

Address: Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081

Price: From $4 onwards

Till Dec 25

PHOTO: Kali Majapahit Kids Martial Arts Singapore

You are never too young to learn self-defence. The Kali Majapahit Kids Christmas Camp 2020 features kid-approved themes, martial arts, life-skills education, outdoor activities, and games to offer your children’s days filled with fun and excitement.

Over three days, kids will get specialised instructions in martial arts and be taught valuable life skills such as focus, confidence, teamwork, respect and creativity.

The activities covered in the camp include:

Martial arts

Traditional Asian martial arts will be taught to your children, which promises to equip them with the skills to take on challenges. Whether it is with long staff, sticks or traditional empty hands and kicking systems, the structured curriculum is designed to optimise learning with the promise to have a lasting impact beyond the dojo.

Parkour and movement

Why jump around the playground when you can scale walls like Spiderman? Using games and creative physical activities, this segment teaches students the fundamentals of parkour moves and techniques, including jumping and landing, rolling, vaulting, climbing, and falling safely.

Enrichment activities

Besides martial arts, students will also get to experience other meaningful and enriching activities such as visiting an urban farming centre to learn about sustainability and the environment.

Things to take note of

As the camp is limited to 5 participants per group, slots are quickly running out. First session is sold out, but you still can sign up for the second session from 21 to 23 December. Book your tickets here.

Address: Kali Majapahit Martial Arts, 43 Carpenter Street #02-01, Singapore 059922

Price: $490

From Dec 21 to 23

PHOTO: North Point City

Unleash your kids’ little culinary genius without messing up your kitchen with these free decorating workshops at Yishun’s North Point City. All you need to do is spend a minimum of $50 (in a maximum of 3 same-day, same-mall receipts) to register your little ones for the workshops.

Workshop Date and time Mini Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop Every Saturday, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm till 22 December Mini Cupcakes Decorating Workshop Every Sunday, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm till 22 December

Address: The Market Square, South Wing, Basement 1, North Point City, 930 Yishun Ave 2, Singapore 769098

Price: Free

Till Dec 22

PHOTO: All That Jazz

Find your kids restless during the year-end holidays? Direct their energy towards this week-long dance camp by All That Jazz, specially created for kids aged three to 17.

On till Jan 8, the programme includes fun activities such as learning dances from different genres, games and crafts. Students will get to put on a short showcase at the end of the week.

The best part is, your kids don’t need to have any dance background in order to sign up! This experience is suitable for beginners as well as those with some dance experience.

Dance Genre Recommended age Lessons Santa Slay Street Dance Ages 3 to 17 Street dance moves such as voguing, whacking and strutting Santa’s Magical Elves Acro Dance Ages 4 to 10 Acrobatic dance moves such as tumbling, kicking, and flipping Rock & Roll Christmas Acro Dance Ages 11 to 17 For older kids

Learn to toss, turn, and flip over while finding a balance between stillness and explosive power-packed moves

Enhance muscular strength and flexibility Winter Wonderland Contemporary Dance Ages 7 to 17 Explore contemporary dance movement against a backdrop of Christmas themes inspired by dancing snowflakes, ice, warmth and cold Christmas Lyrical Delight Lyrical Dance Ages 3 to 17 The 3 to 6 year-olds will be helping Santa prepare for the biggest winter event of the year

The 7 to 10 year-olds will be exploring the 12 days of Christmas

The 11 to 17 year-olds will be having an intensive week exploring lyrical dance styles and techniques Royal Winter Tea Party Ballet Ages 3 to 6 Dress up as different Disney princesses each day at this royal ballet-themed tea party

Twirl and leap along to medley of famous Disney songs as Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine and more Alice In Winterland Ballet Ages 7 to 17 Explore the enchanting characters in the famous Alice in Wonderland tale

This ballet-themed camp promises to be a magical week of fun, creativity, and high-energy dancing full of exciting adventures Aladdin’s Winter Fantasy Musical Theatre Ages 5 to 17 Musical theatre camp packed with dancing, singing, and acting

Learn to act through song and dive into iconic routines inspired by the hit musical

Things to take note of

Each dance camp runs for 5 days at 2.5 hours per day.

There are also 4-day winter dance camps available. Click here for more info.

Address: Various studios

Price: $350

Till Jan 8

PHOTO: AndSoForth Academy

Transform your little ones into Disney princesses with AndSoForth’s Princess Academy.

Besides getting to meet Cinderella, Mariah The Mermaid and The Fairy Godmother, the princesses-in-training will also get to learn the ropes of etiquette, poise, and craft at this three-day boot camp.

Here’s everything the three-day princess camp will teach your girls:

Day What it is Activities Day 1 Princess Transformation Design, decorate and paint pumpkin carriage

Design princess gown

Princess makeup tutorial

Mini mannequin, fabrics, decorations and princess makeup kit provided Day 2 Princess song and speech Learn proper breathing, projection, articulation exercises and vocal techniques Day 3 Princess etiquette Learn posture and mannerism

Simple waltz choreography

Royal dance and princess parade

Things to take note of

This camp runs for 3 days at 3 hours per day.

Address: AndSoForth Academy, 200 Pandan Gardens, Singapore 609336

Price: $400

Till Dec 18

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.