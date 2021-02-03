8 CNY-ready red lipsticks that look good on any skin tone

The search for the best red lipstick can be described as a never-ending one, but we can help narrow down your choices with these universally flattering red lip colours that will suit just about everyone. Plus, they’re perfect for the CNY season!

1. For a glossy finish: Shu Uemura Rouge Unlimited Lacquer Shine in RD163, $38

PHOTO: Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura fans would be familiar with its extensive lipstick offerings under the Rouge Unlimited range. This month, the brand is introducing another new texture, further widening the options to its customers and makeup junkies all over the world.

Aptly named “Lacquer Shine”, this new finish is super glossy and shiny while retaining a vibrant and saturated effect.

The brand also calls this particular shade, RD 163 “the perfect red” because based on their research on over 3,000 Asian women, this is the shade that flatters Asian skin tones. And if you’re worried about glossy lipsticks getting stuck on your lips, fret not.

According to Anton Chuang, Shu Uemura Taiwan Atelier Artist, the reason why many women have this problem is because we “apply lipstick starting from the centre of our lips”.

As a result, we tend to start too far into the mouth that causes lipstick to get stuck on your lips when you smile. Instead, Anton recommends applying lipstick from the outside in. “Start by using your lipstick to outline your lips before rubbing them together to blend,” advises Anton.

2. For a creamy finish: Chanel rouge allure in No. 8, $54

PHOTO: Chanel

There’s nothing quite as pleasurable and decadent as slicking on a lipstick that’s so creamy and nourishing, it cocoons your lips with a melting texture that keeps them soft and supple. And that’s what you get every time you slick on Chanel’s Rouge Allure.

This limited-edition shade in particular, is an Asia-exclusive, and features tiny gold pigments to add warmth to any skin tone.

3. For a warm red: Dior Rouge Dior in 999 Matte

PHOTO: Dior

Slightly on the warm side, this iconic shade of Dior has been a pro favourite as it makes everyone look good. Plus, this velvety texture leaves a soft matte, but buttery finish so your lips never feel dry throughout the day.

4. For a matte finish: Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, $36

PHOTO: Fenty Beauty

Arguably the poster child for inclusivity in the beauty game, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty serves up one of the widest shade range when it comes to foundation and concealers. Plus, the Stunna Lip Paint lip colours are also branded as universally flattering.

The red shade of the range, Uncensored, has an ultra-fine texture which spreads easily on your lips yet it sets into a matte finish that doesn’t smudge or fade throughout the day.

5. For a blue red: Guerlain KissKiss in 325 Rouge Kiss, $52

PHOTO: Guerlain

6. For a hint of orange: HERA Sensual Tint in 296 Lively Orange, $43

PHOTO: HERA

For those looking to venture into brighter and bolder shades, this one from HERA is the perfect starting point. While it veers just a bit into orange, it is still easy to pull off.

Plus, this formula also means you can control how pigmented you want the effect to be: apply a tiny amount and dab to blend for a stained effect or apply directly with the applicator for a saturated finish.

7. For a clean, Neutral Red: MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Red Rock, $33

PHOTO: MAC

Described on the brand website as a “clean, neutral red”, what this means is that the cool and warm undertones are perfectly balanced. The result? A perfect neutral red that works for every skin tone, from the lightest to darkest as well as those with yellowish or pinkish undertones

8. For a bloody red: Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Red Revival, $19.90

PHOTO: Maybelline

A great option for those who prefer a slightly deeper red, this budget-friendly pick is also often recommended by makeup artists to those who don’t wish to spend too much money on something they only wear once in a while.

But thanks to its rich pigments and creamy application, we think you’ll be wearing this a lot more often than you intended to.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.