8 CNY traditions to follow if you want extra huat

The Lunar New Year is riddled with many dos and don'ts and superstitions, which at times may feel as though you're navigating through a field of landmines.

But as unique and unpredictable some of these traditions may be, it's surprising to see that not everybody is absolutely clueless on them.

Here are some of the taboos that you should avoid doing if you want to ensure good luck for the new year, along with shows to watch, that could help you live your best, most auspicious life!

DON'T LOAN OUT OR BORROW MONEY FROM OTHERS

Pay back all your debts by the eve of Lunar New Year and don't borrow money from other people on the first day or you might have to keep borrowing money for the whole year.

Avoid loaning others money on the first day too as by doing so, you might not be able to accumulate wealth in the year ahead.

Hoping to grow your money this year? Check out The Big Short about a group of finance experts who predicted an economic crisis and seized the opportunity to make huge profits. Or if you want to find out how you can live with less, watch Minimalism: A Documentary about the Important Things.

DON'T SWEEP THE FLOOR OR THROW OUT GARBAGE ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE LUNAR NEW YEAR

Make sure your house is spick and span when you do your spring cleaning because it is bad luck to sweep the house on the first day of the Lunar New Year. When you sweep, it is believed that you will also be sweeping away your money.

Taking out the trash is also a no-no as it symbolises throwing out your good fortune from the house. For cleaning tips and tricks, learn from Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, and if you want to also take the opportunity to redecorate your space, get inspiration from shows like Interior Design Masters.

DON'T GIVE LUNAR NEW YEAR GREETINGS TO SOMEONE WHO STILL HASN'T GOTTEN OUT OF BED

It is customary to say auspicious words and wish someone good fortune and prosperity during the Lunar New Year. However, you should not say your greetings to someone who is still lying in bed or else you might jinx them to be bed-ridden for the rest of the year.