8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes

One of our favourite interior design trends this year is the coastal or nautical style.

It is a look that conjures up an easy, breezy vibe so you will always feel like you are on a holiday.

With its penchant for natural light, soothing colour palettes and a preference for no-fuss furniture, it is an easy style to love.

The best part? There are many versions of it, ranging from the laidback seaside resort to the more uppity Hamptons style.

If you're looking to ride the wave on this trend, get your inspiration from these charming coastal style homes in Singapore.

1. ALL ABOARD

PHOTO: 1.01 Design Studio

PHOTO: 1.01 Design Studio

This nautical themed home features the cutest details in reference to the style.

Highlights? The custom display cabinet in the living room covered in a rustic woodgrain laminate and featuring portholes.

The whale-shaped shelving unit in the communal area. And the rope swing hanging by the living room that conjures up images of carefree days by the beach.

Design: 1.01 Design Studio

Location: Compassvale

Type: HDB Flat

2. NAUTICAL BLUE ACCENTS

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

Most of this flat is kept clean and contemporary, with little touches of the nautical to allude to the coastal style.

One of our favourite features is the cosy corner and play area by the living room, which is clad in shiplap walls and decked out in a darker woodgrain flooring to set it apart from the rest of the communal zone.

Custom benches with nautical themed cushions provide extra storage and the perfect spots for whiling afternoons away with a good book.

Design: Icon Interior Design

Location: Not available

Type: HDB Flat

3. UNDERSTATED CHARMS

PHOTO: Wynk Collaborative

PHOTO: Wynk Collaborative

Prefer a less literal approach to the coastal style?