8 cool places to drive to in Singapore

Driving around with the music on and nowhere in mind is highly therapeutic. What makes a long drive more exciting is exploring new places you never knew existed.

We always complain that Singapore is too small for any sort of exploration, but you might be surprised to discover that there are many road trip-worthy hideouts on this island off the beaten track.

If you’re in need of an adventure on this island, a change of scenery or new experiences, check out these little-known places that will make your trip worth it.

1. ONE KIND HOUSE

Located along the East Coast district is this multi-purpose urban farm, cooking school, community space and art gallery.

This house has lasted four generations and its current owner, Madam Soh (who is affectionately known as Mummy Soh) aims to create a communal space for people to get together, learn how to cook, and then enjoy a meal in a cosy setting.

There is a garden in the backyard of the house, as well as an herb garden in the kitchen, where Mummy Soh harvests her ingredients — from curry leaves to banana trees — for the cooking classes she conducts.

This house is listed as an Airbnb experience, and attracts locals and tourists alike who want to soak in the kampong spirit.

At 136B Lor J Telok Kurau, Singapore 425966, tel: 9682 5186, website

2. KAMPONG LORONG BUANGKOK

As Singapore’s only surviving kampong, Kampong Buangkok is an escape from the urban jungle. If you’re looking to catch a breath of fresh air from the city’s breakneck pace, take a drive down and step back in time to experience the kampong days where livestock roam free and houses have zinc roofs.

Be considerate when you’re visiting though, because Kampong Buangkok is currently home to about 30 Chinese and Malay families.

Near Gerald Drive (off Yio Chu Kang Road).

3. LITTLE GUILIN

This scenic little sanctuary that used to be a granite quarry sits in the middle of Bukit Batok Town Park. Bukit Batok was known for its quarry site before 1988, when it got converted into a park.

Now, the 36-hectare park consists of this majestic exposed tower of granite rock perched in a quarry pool at the foot of the hill, as well as a small stream that leads from it.

Aside from the photo op for joggers, cyclists, bird-watchers and park-goers, there is also a walking trail through the forest that features various plant species such as fruit trees and age-old ferns.

At Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, Singapore 650242

4. PUNGGOL WATERWAY PARK

A drive down to Punggol Waterway Park offers a picturesque view. With four themed areas — Recreation Zone, Nature Cove, Green Gallery and Heritage Zone, each designed to cater to different park-users — the park is a beautiful space for recreational activities such as kite-flying, jogging and cycling.

The 2.4km Punggol Promenade, an extension of the waterway park, also allows you to hit your step count.

This is definitely a place to get some peace and quiet while reconnecting with nature.

At Sentul Crescent Road, Singapore 822313

5. KRANJI COUNTRYSIDE

Want to get away from the urban rush? Kranji is just a drive away.

There are various farms within close proximity of one another within that neighbourhood, including Hay Dairies, Singapore’s only goat farm where you can watch the milking process, buy fresh dairy products, or feed and pet baby goats. At Max Koi Farm, you can buy new additions to the fish tank or fish-breeding items.

Just a little ways away is Fire Flies Health Farm, where you can shop for organic fruits, vegetables and herbs with the whole family.

At 3 Lim Chu Kang Lane 4, Singapore 718859, tel: 6792 0931, website

6. HENDERSON WAVES

Cruising along Henderson Road is a pretty calming experience. And this architectural masterpiece 36 metres aboveground that connects Mount Faber Park to Telok Blangah Hill Park is the highest pedestrian bridge in Singapore.

So grab your Fitbit and clock those steps along the five-kilometre trail from Mount Faber Park to Kent Ridge Park.

Not only is it a panoramic spot for joggers to catch the sunset, it’s also a pretty romantic spot for an outdoor date. From 7pm to 2am every night, the 274-metre bridge is illuminated along its curved arches by light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, giving evening hikers a visual treat.

At Henderson Rd, Singapore 159557

7. GARDENASIA

If the simple life is what you long for, then head down to Gardenasia, a little slice of rustic paradise in the Kranji countryside.

This farmstay features a cluster of colonial-inspired villas where you and your friends can book a stay-cay away from the bustle of city life or simply have a meal at the alfresco Gardenasia Bistro against a verdant backdrop and enjoy the tranquility of nature.

Because it is mostly inaccessible except by car, Gardenasia offers some respite from the weekend cafe crowd for those who are serious about spending some “me time” without wanting to travel overseas.

At 240 Neo Tiew Crescent, Singapore 718898, tel: 6898 9111, website

8. WESSEX ESTATE

Situated among the lush greenery off Portsdown Avenue is the serene estate of Wessex.

The colonial-style residential estate was built in the 1940s and comprises 26 blocks of walk-up black-and-white apartments and 58 semi-detached houses previously used by officers and soldiers of the British army.

The buildings now house multiple galleries and art studios, where visitors can studio-hop and stop to chat with the various artists present. It also features Colbar (short for ‘colonial bar’), which used to be canteen for the British Army. The vintage décor makes you feel like you’re stepping back in time and provide a unique backdrop for great pictures.

At 25 Woking Rd, Singapore 138703.

This article was first published in Her World Online .