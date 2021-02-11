8 creative Valentine’s Day date ideas that aren’t cheesy

Running out of fun date ideas for Valentine’s Day this year?

We understand the struggle of thinking of something fun and new for you and your S.O. to try this V-day especially when it falls on a busy weekend (read: Chinese New Year).

You don’t know exactly what to do, but you also don’t want to stay in a Netflix or takeout rut. So what are some romantic Valentine’s Day date ideas that aren’t cheesy? Great question.

Whether you’re single, coupled up, or somewhere in between, here are some unique date ideas for this weekend.

Rent a kayak with paddle lodge at MacRitchie Reservoir

PHOTO: Pixabay

Planning to take things up a notch this Valentine’s day? Consider kayaking at MacRitchie Reservoir.

Known as one of the four reservoirs that make up the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, embark on a new adventure while basking in the beautiful, natural scenery of the reservoir with your loved one.

It’s open till 6 pm so you can plan this for the first half of your date before heading off for your romantic dinner plans after.

Venue: Paddle Lodge @ MacRitchie Reservoir

Opening Hours: Mondays to Sundays: 9:00am – 12:00noon (Last rental at 10:30am) and 2:00pm – 6:00pm (Last rental at 4:30pm)

Website: https://scf.org.sg/pages/boat_booking

An immersive dining experience at Andsoforth

This isn’t just like any of your run-of-the-mill restaurants. In fact, this is one of the most unique immersive dining experiences in Singapore.

Enter, Andsoforth. For the unacquainted, Andsoforth offers one of Asia’s largest immersive dining experiences.

Working with over 300 creatives ranging from actors, dancers, aerial hoop artists, drag, cabaret, singers, chefs, illustrators, designers, technologists, and puppeteers, this dining experience is unlike any other.

This time round, the theatrical dinner brings you “Around the World in 80 days” that zips you through a whopping seven destinations in one session that lasts about 150 minutes.

Here, you can fully indulge in a multi-sensory affair with international cuisines and imaginative sets inspired by the novel itself. Whisk through London, Egypt, India and more, and be prepared to astonish, bewilder taste buds, tickle all your senses and change your perception of a night out.

Venue: Secret location to be revealed 24 hours prior to your workshop

Website: https://www.andsoforth.com.sg/

Make your own wooden jewellery at Studio Mu.Yu

Whether you’re celebrating with your S.O. or you’re having a girls day out, this wooden jewellery workshop might just be right up your alley.

Here, Studio Mu.Yu offers a workshop where you can learn to make your own wooden jewellery.

In this 3 hours workshop, you get to explore a fast and fun way of slow-made wooden jewellery using woodworking hand tools. Besides learning about the different types of wood, you’ll also have a memento to take home with you.

Venue: 10 Kaki Bukit Ave 4, #04-61, Singapore 415874

Website: https://muyu.co/products/ikigai-workshop

Skate with 80s disco lights @ HiRoller Singapore

There’s no doubt that some of us are craving for something new and exciting to fill our days with and if you’ve already ticked off most of the things on your to-do list in Singapore, here’s one that you might have missed out on: Hi-Roller.

Located in Downtown East, this new hotspot is now home to Singapore’s largest indoor skating rink.

Complete with disco lights and classic pops to complete the atmosphere, this skating rink takes you back to the 80s where you and your date can immerse in a retro-filled weekend.

And you don’t have to worry if you’re a newbie, there are 2 separate zones - beginners and experts - for you to choose from depending on how comfortable you are on those skates.

Venue: 1 Pasir Ris Close, Market Square @ Downtown East, E!Hub, Level 5, Singapore 519599

Opening Hours: 11AM-9PM, Daily

Website: https://www.hirollersingapore.com/

Art jamming at Arteastiq

It’s no secret that art jamming has picked up in Singapore over recent years. Not only is it a great way to unleash your creativity but it’s also very therapeutic for the mind.

If you find yourself at Orchard this Valentine’s Day, perhaps you can try popping by Arteastiq to get your hands on an art jamming session at Arteastiq.

Combining both “art” and “tea”, hence the name Arteastiq, is both a spot for tea and an art jam studio. Channel your creative side and delight in a beverage at this studio in the hub-dub of the city.

Venue: 333A Orchard Road #04-14/15, Mandarin Gallery, 238867

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Website: https://www.arteastiq.com/singapore/art-jam/

Visit the Star Wars Exhibition at The ArtScience Museum

Nothing beats telling your partner that he’s the “Obi Wan” for you than bringing him to the new Star Wars exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.

You heard that right. If your S.O. is a die-hard Star Wars fan, this date idea is one that he’ll definitely appreciate.

The STAR WARS™ Identities: The Exhibition, is a world-touring exhibition that will make its final stop at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore, from 30 January to 13 June 2021.

Get up close to 200 authentic artefacts, from the original Star Wars films, brought to us by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art archive.

You can purchase tickets online or at the museum itself, but we strongly suggest reserving your slots online prior to your visit, due to limits in venue capacity and timed entry to the exhibition.

Venue: 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Opening Hours: Sundays to Thursdays: 10am to 7pm, Fridays & Saturdays: 10am to 9pm

Website: https://www.marinabaysands.com/museum/exhibitions/star-wars-identities.html

Get up close to a beehive at The Sundowner

Prepare to Bee amazed. On your next date, try exploring this new urban farm located in Siglap which allows you to experience urban farming and more importantly, get up close to a beehive.

The Sundowner is a new concept that features a lounge-cum-urban-farm where guests must pick their way through a shallow pond that brims with aquatic plants.

This new establishment recently opened and it’s been generating quite the buzz for good reason.

Cloak yourself in a bee suit and get up close with a beehive, and you can even attend a honey-tasting session where you can learn more about the different tastes, textures and colours of honey.

Venue: The Sundowner, 705A East Coast Road

Website: https://www.thesundownersg.com/

Take an island cruise

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and head out with your partner on an island cruise.

Set sail and explore places like St. John’s Island and Kusu Island while taking in the breathtaking views of the azure seas and sparkling beaches.

Besides, it isn’t expensive either so you won’t have to worry about splashing out big on this adventurous date.

Venue: 31 Marina Coastal Drive, Marina South Pier, #01-04

Website: https://mg.islandcruise.com.sg/

This article was first published in Her World Online.