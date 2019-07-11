8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout

Most condos in Singapore come furnished with basic carpentry, appliances and fittings.

But that doesn't mean you can't add your mark to make the apartment suited to your wants and needs.

With actual floor plans from new beachfront condo Meyer Mansion, we show you how you can personalise your condo space so you can feel completely at home.

1. CONVERT FORMAL DINING INTO A CASUAL JOINT

PHOTO: Arche Interior

Floor plan: 1-Bedroom (Type A1)

Size: 484 sqft

Formal dining is so passe. If you like doing things casual, set up a bar table by the kitchen.

Not only will that add extra prep space, it's also a great layout for hosting guests-entertain them with canapes and chitchat while you busy yourself in the kitchen.

2. ADD A CONVENIENT VANITY

PHOTO: Crescendo Interior Design

Floor plan: 2-Bedroom (Type B1)

Size: 883 sqft