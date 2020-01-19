8 cute bags to tote your ang pows around in

PHOTO: Pedro
Cheryl Chan
CLEO Singapore

Whether you’re the one giving or doing the collecting this year, you’ll definitely need a cute purse to tote all of those red packets around. Here are eight of our favourites that made the cut.

CHARLES & KEITH CROC EFFECT SCULPTURAL BAG, $65.90

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Go for a vintage-inspired look with a structured box bag.

PEDRO MINI ZODIAC CHARM BAG, $59.90

PHOTO: Pedro

Ring in the Year of the Rat with a cute little ombré mouse purse.

You miiiiiight have to fold some of your longer ang paos to fit them in but who cares when your bag is as adorable as this?

POMELO BROCADE BAG, $49

PHOTO: Pomelo

A floral brocade bag with pearls is a great way to add some festive touches to your outfit.

H&M HEART RATTAN BAG, $64.95

PHOTO: H&M

If all fails, you’ll never go wrong with a red purse for CNY. This one is also big enough to pack at least two oranges inside as well!

SKINNYDIP LONDON PEARL BAG, $76

PHOTO: SkinnyDip London

There’s just something about retro beaded bags that are oh-so-fun to carry.

Not only will they match a ton of stuff in your wardrobe, but we’re also sure it will give your grandmother a fun trip down memory lane!

ASOS DESIGN MARBLE BOX BAG, $59.29

PHOTO: ASOS

Who needs a bracelet when the sculptural handle of this box clutch doubles up as one?

And if you need to go hands-free, the bag comes with a long chain handle as well.

ZARA IRIDESCENT MINI CROSSBODY BAG, $45.90

PHOTO: Zara

With its lock and key closure in the front, this bag is the perfect one to symbolize “hands off my ang pao packets!” to your greedy siblings.

HALIET ISSA BAG, $120

PHOTO: Haliet

With a cute expandable drawstring pouch, you’ll never have to worry about not having the space to fit all your things in!

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

