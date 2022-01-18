8 cute mini bags to carry during Chinese New Year

As the Chinese New Year weekend nears, we're thinking: Should we be staying in? Or do we want to go out for some socially distanced visit?

If you're choosing the latter, then now's the opportunity to dress up. And you definitely deserve it, especially after a year that lacked reasons for wearing anything but loungewear.

So, go ahead and get dressed in your lucky colours. We'd recommend completing your outfit with a cute and Insta-worthy small bag (for storing your hand sanitiser and red packets). Ahead, eight of the most adorable styles to consider now.

Callie Hand-crochet Shoulder Bag, $119.90, Sabrina Goh

PHOTO: Sabrina Goh

Still riding on the crochet trend? We might have just found the perfect bag for you this CNY. Available in multiple colours, this bag from local label Sabrina Goh, boasts a hand-crocheted design, made with vibrant cotton yarn in a distinctive single-crochet pattern. Arriving in an adorable basket silhouette, the bag also feels comfortable on your shoulder and it’s also roomy enough to fit everything you need while you’re on the go. Buy it here.

Micro Dumpling Bag, $59, Beyond The Vines PHOTO: Beyond The Vines Think you know what the latest It bag everyone’s been talking about? Peep Beyond The Vines’ Micro Dumpling Bag. After making its debut last year, the bag has been a hot favourite amongst the local community for good reason. But don’t be fooled by its size. While it may seem smaller than your usual bags, the Micro Dumpling Bag is large enough to fit everything from your wallet to keys, as well as your other essentials into one. Buy it here.

Mini Bucket Bag, $59.90, Zara PHOTO: Zara Love something that’s bold and daring? You’ll definitely dig this piece from Zara’s latest collection. Prepare to up your A-game with this mini bucket bag that arrives in contrast-coloured mesh details that are guaranteed to dazzle everyone this CNY. What’s more, you can carry the bag by its top handle or even opt for a chain crossbody strap so you can easily sling it across your body. Buy it here.

B.Adore Livssi Crossbody Bag, $104.90, Pomelo PHOTO: Pomelo While shopping for a new bag that’s roomy enough to fit all your angbaos, you’ll also want to keep a lookout for a versatile design that’s practical and chic enough for you to carry when you’re going back to the office. A great example would have to be this stylish piece from Pomelo. Carry it by its top handle or sling it across like a crossbody. Buy it here.

Shushu/Tong x Charles x Keith: Chloris Satin & Leather Rose-Print Shoulder Bag, $229, Charles & Keith PHOTO: Charles & Keith For something equally cutesy but not overly kiddish, consider Charles & Keith’s latest collaboration with Shushu/Tong. What many love about this adorable bag is that it features a playful illustration that reflects your fun-loving attitude. Buy it here.

Lunar New Year Collection: Gabine Leather Saddle Bag, $139.90, Charles & Keith PHOTO: Charles & Keith Crafted from luxurious red leather, embellished with a sleek metallic buckle, this saddle bag is part festive, part timeless. In other words, you can carry it now and for many years to come. Buy it here.

Susuwatari Mini Puzzle Bag, $3,450, Loewe PHOTO: Loewe Arguably one of the hottest designer capsule collections this season, the Loewe x Spirited Away designs promise to make you feel like a kid again. The loveable Susuwatari characters a.k.a. the spirits that appear in the films My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away is emblazoned in leather marquetry and embroidery, and instantly add a splash of fun to your look. Buy it here.

Small Tiger Striped Cotton Lola Bag, $3,350, Burberry PHOTO: Burberry This charming Tiger Striped Cotton Lola Bag makes a great gift for yourself if you’re born in the year of the tiger or for somebody you know whose spirit animal is the tiger. Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.