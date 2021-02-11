8 cute Valentine's Day-themed sneakers & shoes that'll have you falling in love

With Feb 14 nearly here, we’re seeing Valentine’s Day-themed sneaker drops and shoe designs that aren’t just great for marking the season of love, they make cute additions to your wardrobe, too, From adorable heart motifs to Swarovski crystals, here are the pairs that’ll set your heart fluttering.

Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Shoes, $260, from Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

Here’s another Ultraboost sneaker to add to your collection. While the Valentine’s Day version stays mostly stays true to the original 4.0 DNA design, it now sports cute, colourful details that’ll tug at your heart-strings.

Sambarose Shoes With Swarovski Crystals, $180

PHOTO: Adidas

Apart from the Ultraboost version, Adidas has lifted the veil on another Valentine-themed pair if you prefer a sleeker silhouette.

Harkening back to the iconic Adidas Samba, the Sambarose comes in an exclusive colourway, and is topped with crystals from Swarovski — you can leave it on to give your kicks a bit of sparkle, or remove it to wear it as jewellery.Superga 2750 Hearts Embroidery White-Silver, $89.90, from Superga

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE, $165

PHOTO: Nike

The Swoosh logo of the beloved sneaker classic now bears the embossed words, “Love” and “Love For All” in sweet pastel pink. A second colourway in a bolder Siren Red will soon be available.

'Love You' Loafer Flats, $56.90, from Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Thanks to fun “Love You” in a metallic hardware, these smart loafers are both great for work and play.

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Valentine's Day High-Top, $109.90

PHOTO: Lazada

Cupid’s arrow has also hit American shoe company Converse. The brand’s Valentine’s Day line-up sees six sneakers in colorways such as black, white, and red — including its iconic Chuck Taylor All Star shoe, which is stamped with a “Made with Love” embroidery.

Dr.Martens 1461 Hearts Geranium Pink White, $209.90

PHOTO: Lazada

While not new, the 1461 shoe in pink and emblazoned with roses and hearts from the British cult shoe brand’s 2019 Rebel Heart collection still has us dreamy-eyed.

Valentines Hearts Old Skool, $99, from Vans

PHOTO: Vans

Vans’ classic skate shoe, the Classic Sport Old Skool with suede and canvas uppers, gets a V-day inspired twist with two iterations. There’s a white design with red hearts, as well as one in a black colourway with orange, red, and pink hearts.

Superga 2750 Hearts Embroidery White-Silver, $89.90, from Superga

PHOTO: Superga

It’s not quite a V-day drop, but this Superga pair with adorable silvery embroidery definitely has our hearts, and will go with anything from a flirty dress to a cute romper.

We hope you like the products that we’ve curated! Just FYI, we may earn a commission from the links on this page. All prices are accurate and items in stock as of the time of publication.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.