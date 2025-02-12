8 dating events in Singapore to help you find the love of your life

Thanks to technology, finding a partner for Valentine's Day is easy with online dating platforms like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble.

But while it's convenient, some prefer forming their first impressions of a potential date via face-to-face interactions.

Sounds like you? Here are some dating events in Singapore that you can consider.

Turbo Date

Many dating events involve light bites and games, so this one by Turbo Date is a pretty intriguing one.

Participants will first get to create friendship bracelets using a variety of beads and charms. While doing so, they can try to break the ice and approach people they may be interested in.

After the bracelet-making session, they will engage in speed dating rounds, rotating between tables to meet potential partners for around two to five minutes each.

The event will be held at No Spoiler's Bar on Feb 18, with tickets available on eventbrite.sg page Turbo Dating #05 | Bracelets, Beats, & Connections.

It's suitable for participants over the age of 25.

Do note that only 50 individuals can sign up, so fastest finger first.

Date and time: Feb 18, 7pm to 9.30pm

Address: 8 Grange Road #05-01 Singapore, Singapore 239695

SinglePore

Those who follow British content creator Candice Gallagher would know that she created an in-person dating event called SinglePore.

While Candice no longer resides in Singapore, SinglePore is ongoing and its next event is on Feb 15 at Mexican bar Chico Loco.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFMbM9LMy2z/?img_index=1[/embed]

The event will have ice-breaker games, bottomless drinks and snacks, as well as tarot card reading sessions.

An AI-backed questionnaire is also used to help participants discover their best match.

Tickets are available on eventbrite.sg and cost $94.72 for both men and women, and include free-flow food and drinks. Participants have to be between the ages of 28 and 35, and only 60 spots are available.

You can also find out more on the Instagram account chicolocosg.

Date and time: Feb 15, 8pm to 10pm

Address: 102 Amoy Street Singapore, Singapore 069922

Date My Friend

Tired of finding a date for yourself? Why not get a friend to help you?

Date My Friend is a little different from your usual dating event because instead of trying to sell yourself to a potential partner, your friend does it for you.

What your friend has to do is deliver a PowerPoint presentation about why you're a good person to date.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_8HfMDIlB6/[/embed]

There are limited slots available and keen participants have to indicate their interest in a Google Form.

Selected candidates need not buy tickets to attend as they will be part of the show. However, if you have other friends who wish to watch the show, they will need to buy tickets, which cost $25 per pax.

To find out more, visit their Instagram at WhyDateMyFriend.

Date and time: March 18, 8pm to 9.30pm.

Address: 36 Carpenter Street Singapore, Singapore 059915

Valentine Vendetta

ChatGPT is changing the way we do things — it may even be able to help you find a potential life partner, too.

At Valentine Vendetta, participants will submit a questionnaire and the AI tool will help play cupid by matching them into small groups of four to six.

During the event, attendees will get to enjoy drinks and games, as well as getting to know their handpicked matches in a relaxed group setting.

Tickets cost $45 for one pax and if you bring a friend, its $80 for two. Ticketholders get two alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and a 10 per cent discount off their dine-in bill.

More information can be found on their Eventbrite.sg page.

Date and time: Feb 13, 7pm to 9.30pm

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-157/158 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Singles SG

Foodies looking to find love can consider Singles SG, an event held at French-style eatery Bistro G.

During the session, attendees can choose a main course, pizza, pasta or breakfast item on the menu, as well as a beverage.

No facilitator will be present during the event, so participants can take their time to enjoy the food and get to know each other.

The session has six slots with an equal gender balance of three females and males.

Females have to be between the ages of 33 and 38 while males need to be between 34 and 41. Ticket prices are $20 and $68 respectively, and include food and beverage.

Do note that that the event is only for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents.

More details can be found on the Singles SG Eventbrite.sg page, under Dating Event @ Bistro G.

Date and time: Feb 15, 1.30pm to 3pm

Address: Bistro G, 9 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039596

Cupid is Stupid!

During Cupid is Stupid, guests will get to mingle and chat with each other for a few hours.

At the end of the event, they will need to write down the name of the members of the opposite sex that they want to know more about in Cupid's Secret List.

If the person you're interested in writes your name down too, you'll both get VIP entry to an exclusive music venue to get an instant first date.

The event is for women aged between 21 and 31 years old and men between 26 and 36 years old. Tickets are $10 and $35 respectively.

To add to the excitement, the exact location of the event will not be revealed until the participant's reservation is confirmed. However, the organiser hinted that it's somewhere in Telok Ayer.

More details can be found on their Eventbrite.sg page Cupid Is Stupid! Singles Party.

Date and time: Feb 15, 8.30pm to 11.30pm

Address: Telok Ayer

Sunday Brunches

If you're single and love a chill Sunday brunch session, this dating event by We Are The Socials may be up your alley.

During Sunday Brunches, participants can connect and enjoy a meal together. An AI quiz will also be used to break the ice.

Basic tickets cost $10 per pax. Tickets that come with a fruit juice, coffee or tea cost $18 per pax while those that come with a mimosa cost $25 for women and $28 for men.

Do note that the ticket fee does not include food and participants have to pay for their own meal.

More details can be found on the We Are The Socials page on Eventbrite.sg.

Date and time: Feb 16, 12pm to 3pm

Address: Lion Brewery Co, 36 Club St, Singapore 069469

Valentine's Day BBQ

Barbecues aren't just for chill family gatherings — you can find love there, too.

At this event organised by event agencies iDatings and iSocials, guests start off by mingling and making new friends before the actual barbecue starts at 5pm.

After dinner, at around 7pm, there will be several interactive social games that will help singles break the ice.

From 8pm to 9.30pm, participants will also get some free and easy time to talk to whomever they want and unwind.

Tickets cost $49 for men and $33 for women and the price includes food.

More details can be found on iDatings' Eventbrite page, look for 'Valentine's Day BBQ for Singles at East Coast Park by iDatings x iSocials'.

Date and time: Feb 15, 4.30pm to 10pm

Address: East Coast Park Area G, Pit 70 Pit 69 Singapore, Singapore 468965

melissateo@asiaone.com