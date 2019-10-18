8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB

If you’re sick of Swee Choon, Johor Bahru has the answer for cheap and good dim sum bites.
Whether you’re on a petrol run or on the way to Legoland, hit these places on our list which we sourced through insider recommendations. Bonus: Most of these outlets are within a half-hour drive from the checkpoint.
Opening hours: 10am-10pm
Price range: ~$12/pax
Address: Lot J3-05, Level 3, Johor Bahru City Square
106-108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook
80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia (5-minute sheltered walk from JB checkpoint)
Opening hours: 6.30am-4pm
Price range: ~$7/pax
Address: 11 & 11-01, Jalan Camar 1/3, Taman Perling, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia (20-minute drive from JB checkpoint)
Opening hours: 10am-10pm (weekdays), 8am-10pm (weekends)
Price range: ~$10/pax
Address: 56, Jalan Permas 15/1, Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, 81750 Masai, Johor, Malaysia (15-minute drive from JB checkpoint)
4. RESTORAN GUI YUAN SDN BHD 桂苑港式點心樓
With a reputation having queues of up to 20 minutes, you have to be an extra-early bird to catch your dim sum here.
If you arrive before 8.30am, you’ll first be impressed by the towering stacks of bamboo steamers.
These contain tender gems – you can choose anything from siu mai to fish wrapped in seaweed.
Indulge in the slightly creamy lo mai kai and silky chee cheong fun. While you’re in the area, check out Southeast-Asia’s largest IKEA store which is a 5-minute drive away.
Opening hours: 7am-12pm
Price range: ~$8/pax
Address: 27, Jalan Dedap 8, Johor Jaya, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia (20-minute drive from JB checkpoint)
Opening hours: 8am-5.30pm
Price range: ~$7/pax
Address: 24G, 26G, 28G Jalan Bestari 5/2, Taman Nusa Bestari, 81200 Skudai, Johor, Malaysia (20-minute drive from JB checkpoint)
Opening hours: 7am-1pm (closed on Wednesdays)
Price range: ~$7/pax
Address: No.2, Jalan Sagu 36, Taman Daya ,81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia (20-minute drive from JB checkpoint)
Opening hours: 7.30am-5pm
Price range: ~$8/pax
Address: 4, Jalan Seri Orkid 31, Taman Seri Orkid, 81300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia (30-minute drive from JB checkpoint)
Opening hours: 6am-3pm (closed on Wednesdays)
Price range: ~$7/pax
Address: 20, Jalan Hang Tuah 28, Taman Skudai Baru, 81300 Skudai, Johor, Malaysia (30-minute drive from JB checkpoint)
This article was first published in The Finder.