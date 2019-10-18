8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB

If you’re sick of Swee Choon, Johor Bahru has the answer for cheap and good dim sum bites.

Whether you’re on a petrol run or on the way to Legoland, hit these places on our list which we sourced through insider recommendations. Bonus: Most of these outlets are within a half-hour drive from the checkpoint.

1. CANTON-I

Although prices here are a bit steeper (by around a dollar or two) than at other outlets in the list, it is the most convenient to get to.

Canton-i in Johor Bahru City Square mall sits on the third floor, in a corner shop lot.

Known for its Instagram-worthy “piglet buns” and generously-filled purple liu sha bao, Canton-i is worth a shot especially if you are pressed for time.

Its extensive menu goes beyond dim sum to offer other Cantonese delicacies such as congee, aromatic roasted duck, wanton noodles, and even fresh mango desserts.