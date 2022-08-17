8 delicious lychee-flavoured desserts to sink your teeth into

From creamy gelato and fluffy cakes to crusty scones and pretty tarts, here are some scrumptious lychee-flavoured sweet treats in Singapore to try.

Split open the hard, pebbled casing of a lychee and you'll be duly rewarded with a juicy, succulent and fragrant interior that makes for a thoroughly refreshing bite. Indeed, this is a crowd-favourite flavour that's found its way into many desserts: from shaved ice blanketed in syrupy canned lychees; to lychee-perfumed ice cream; to adorable cupcakes studded with chewy bits of lychee flesh.

If you want to try some lychee-flavoured eats for yourself, you're in luck. Be it bakeries, gelato parlours or dessert purveyors, you'll find many establishments in Singapore that have incorporated the fruit into their tasty offerings. Read on for a few options.

Guava Lychee Cream Cake from Zee & Elle

This artisanal bakery doles out cakes that are almost too gorgeous to eat. Their Guava Lychee Cream Cake combines the two tropical flavours into a pretty-in-pink creation that's ideal to celebrate a special occasion.

It's composed of a soft guava-infused sponge, which is layered with thick and luscious guava cream and fruity lychee pieces. The lychee taste isn't overpowered by the guava element, and both components blend together well. They also have a Melon Lychee Cream Cake.

524 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368215, +65 6741 4514

Salty Lychee Sorbet from Creamier

For a cooling treat with a salty twist, you can sample the seasonal Salty Lychee Sorbet from Creamier - one of Singapore's most beloved ice cream purveyors.

The dairy-free dessert is made with juicy lychees plus a smattering of Okinawa sea salt, which provides some zing that adds to the complexity of the flavour profile. You can purchase a scoop or enjoy it with Creamier's signature golden-brown waffles at one of their physical outlets. Alternatively, grab a pint online to have in the comfort of your home.

131 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-02, Singapore 310131, +65 8882 5106

78 Yong Siak Street, #01-18, Singapore 163078, +65 8817 9986

5A Lock Road, Singapore 108927, +65 6262 1087

Lychee Tart from Wunderfolks

Tart outfit Wunderfolks has recently opened a new outlet in the basement of Wisma Atria. If you're doing some shopping along Orchard Road and need a little pick-me-up, you can sample their best-selling Lychee Tart.

It's crammed with a delightful rose-scented lychee mousse, and is topped with a whipped lychee and raspberry ganache, plus speckles of edible rose petals. The crust is firm and buttery, and the filling also isn't overly sweet.

Eastsiders can patronise their main outlet at Joo Chiat Road.

201 Joo Chiat Road, #01-03, Singapore 427472, +65 9749 7940

435 Orchard Road, #B1-44, Singapore 238877, +65 9749 7940

Lychee Martini Roll Cake from Kele Roll Cake

Fancy an alcohol-tinged dessert? At Kele Roll Cake - which churns out pastel-hued, Swiss-roll-style cakes made with flour imported from Japan and high-quality fresh fruits - you can treat yourself to their Lychee Martini Roll Cake.

Inspired by the cocktail, the subtly sweet confection features a fluffy sponge exterior and is piped with a pink filling made from floral cream that contains succulent lychee bits.

The alcohol element also isn't overpowering, so it's suitable for those who aren't partial to the taste.

2 Smith Street, Singapore 058917, +65 6908 1511

391 Orchard Road, Takashimaya Basement 2, Singapore 238872

1 HarbourFront Walk, #B2-K10, Singapore 098585, +65 8841 4621

Lychee Rose Scone from Humble Bakery

Opened in early 2022, Humble Bakery is run by a pair of bakers who use to work at the popular Bakery Brera near Empress Market.

They do Korean-style scones with premium French butter and whipping cream, and their line-up includes a Lychee Rose Scone. The latter is a crusty concoction that comes infused with rosewater and is dotted with lychee pieces.

It has a floral and buttery aroma and would make for a delectable breakfast or afternoon snack.

183 Jalan Pelikat, #B1-27, Singapore 537643

Lychee Raspberry Gelato from Birds of Paradise

This beloved establishment is known for its botanical, locally inspired flavours. The Lychee Raspberry Gelato has been a firm favourite among regulars since they opened in 2016.

The creamy, sweet-smelling dessert is made with premium and natural ingredients, including generous flecks of raspberry and lychee.

We like ours with a thyme-infused cone, which is made fresh on-site. It provides a great crunch and nice textural contrast to the silky and smooth gelato.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

Lychee Rose Chocolate from Fossa Chocolate

Fossa Chocolate is one of Singapore's most successful homegrown brands. It was founded in 2017 by three good friends, and specialises in high-quality items made with unique local ingredients: think creative flavours such as White Sesame & Seaweed, Spicy Mala and Yuzu Sea Salt.

One of their best-selling offerings is the Lychee Rose, a 52 per cent dark milk bar that's perfumed with rose tea and studded with cacao nibs and dehydrated lychee imported from Thailand. This would make for a lovely gift.

Lychee Popping Boba Cake from La Vie

For a lychee-flavoured dessert with a side of fun, head over to La Vie, a cafe in the Jalan Besar area run by a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef.

They specialise in beautifully decorated cakes that are portioned for one, including the Chloe: a delicious lychee confection made with a rose sponge and lychee mousse, and topped with a layer of translucent lychee-flavoured popping boba pearls that burst satisfyingly when you bite into them.

204 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208890, +65 9131 1555

ALSO READ: Where to find the best gourmet ice cream and gelato in Singapore

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.