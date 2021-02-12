8 different gemstones to help you with luck, happiness, love and more

There’s a long history of wearing certain coloured semi-precious stones for an added touch of luck, happiness, vitality or other handy and helpful traits. Stones like malachite, opal, onyx or carnelian have lovely connections to luck, happiness, courage and vitality.

So if you’re looking for new jewellery pieces with these gemstones to add to your collection, you’ve come to the right place. Think — clean settings of gold and diamonds; they’re like modern-day talismans or lucky charms.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 8 different gemstones every woman should own in their jewellery wardrobe that have the power to transform. Besides, these splurge-worthy bling and gems will glam up your ensemble in no time.

PHOTO: Piaget

Piaget Possession pendant in 18K rose gold set with a brilliant-cut diamond (approx. 0.06 ct) and a lapis lazuli bead, $2,800

Lapis lazuli, a fragment of sky captured in a deep-blue gem for eternity, for the infinite wealth of the world’s treasures, a promise of gentleness, wisdom and trust.

PHOTO: Cartier

Cactus de Cartier earrings, 18K yellow gold, emeralds, carnelians, each set with 11 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 0.19 carats, $88,500

Carnelian, the capsule of fire, for the contagious energy, the enthusiasm that lends you wings, the bright mood that sings a song of life, the pleasure of the moment, the intelligence of sensations and desires.

PHOTO: Bvlgari

BVLGARI Serpenti Viper 18 kt rose gold ring set with malachite elements and pavé diamonds, $7,210

Malachite, the gemstone of travellers, for luck and hope, for great expectations, for all that guides and leads, for a chance bestowed, a surprise that makes an impression, for success along the way.

PHOTO: Gucci

Gucci Le Marché des Merveilles bracelet with 18k yellow gold, enriched with diamond-set eyes and a pink opal with a center diamond on the opposite side

Opal, a gem among precious stones, for the joy of being in the world, of a surprise meeting and a heart swiftly beating, for the soft caress of a tender word, the bedazzling smile, this moment that never ends.

PHOTO: Cartier

Cartier Love Ring — includes 18K rose gold, set with 1 pink sapphire, 1 blue sapphire, 1 yellow sapphire, 1 green garnet, 1 orange garnet and 1 amethyst, $4,150.

Besides being one of the most popular gemstones in jewellery, the Amtheyst stone is most commonly known for crystal healing. Essentially, it is used for protection, intuition, spirituality, and helping to change bad habits or addictions.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co. Atlas Pierced Narrow Ring featuring 18k gold with round rubies, $950.

Ruby, gem of strength and fundamentals, for the courage to face your fears, moving through them and experiencing the renewed vitality on the other side. It stimulates enthusiasm and willingness to try new things that takes you exactly to the right place.

PHOTO: Chopard

Chopard Imperiale Cocktail with rose gold and green agate, CHF 1,710 (approx. S$2,540)

Agates are gemstones that gentle, nourishing, and strengthening, and can be a stabilizing influence. It’s also been said that it may take a longer time for you to work with these stones to start to notice the effect, but the resulting changes can be deeper and more permanent.

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Harry Winston The Rockefeller-Winston featuring an 18.03 carat emerald-cut Colombian emerald center stone with 108 round brilliant and pear-shaped diamonds weighing a total of approximately 10.70 carats, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

The emerald is an abundance stone that helps you stay connected and centered in your heart’s wisdom. It opens your heart to receiving the flow of universal abundance available to us all, and can help heal heartbreak and nourish your emotional self.

This article was first published in Her World Online.