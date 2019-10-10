8 easy ways to step into the high life

ACCESS THE HIGH LIFE

Singapore may be small when compared to some of the world’s best luxury destinations, but there’s plenty to do if you want to live the high life without the ultra-lavish price tags.

And upgrading your life just got a lot easier with these accessible options.

1. BOOK A PRIVATE JET

Forget first class tickets to your favourite holiday destination. Instead, fly there in style (and impress your squad) with a private jet charter from Victor.

The award-winning charter assures customers of its transparent service – it claims to be the only charter jet service to date to reveal actual operator and aircraft details to its clientele. What’s even better? You won’t even have to subscribe in order to enjoy one of Victor’s private flights.

Simply book a jet at your convenience on its web portal or mobile app and go through a fuss-free and seamless security check via Sats’ relatively new and swanky Business Aviation Centre at Seletar Airport.

The dedicated facility for private jet passengers has a private drop-off area, a lounge and pantry, dedicated immigration security screening, massage chairs and more.

Prices for a trip via private jet vary depending on your destination, and you will need to sign up for a complimentary membership with Victor prior to booking.

Visit www.flyvictor.com and http://sats-seletar.com/

2. DRIVE IN STYLE

If you’ve always wanted to cruise around the little red dot behind the wheel of a luxury supercar, then let Ultimate Drive turn your dream into reality.

This car rental service collaborates with exotic car collectors, leasing their machines for rental when they are not in use. Ultimate Drive has 14 exotic cars in its fleet, which include a stunner or two from automotive brands such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Bentley and more. Rates begin at $280.

Visit www.ultimatedrive.com

3. CREATE YOUR OWN BESPOKE PERFUME

Nothing says luxury quite like having your own signature scent. To create one, sign up for one of Je T’aime’s Artisanal Perfume Workshop.

Once here, you’ll start by answering a questionnaire to identify your personal fragrance preferences before choosing from hundreds of exotic ingredients to create your own bespoke scent.

Workshops are located at the Goodman Arts Centre, and require a minimum of five people. Prices begin at $105.

Visit: www.jetaime-singapore.com

4. JOIN A DINNER CRUISE

You could easily snag a seat at some of Singapore’s hottest tables, but why settle for anything less than dinner with ocean views?

The next time you’re planning something special, book a sunset dinner cruise onboard the Royal Albatross.

The four-mast, 22-sail superyacht begins with complimentary welcome aperitifs before moving on to an indulgent three-course meal that’s served to your private table on the yacht’s upper deck. Afterwards, nip down to the Grand Salon for a post-prandial tipple and soothing live entertainment.

The dinner cruise is priced at $195 per adult. Birthday, anniversary, proposal and Valentine’s Day packages are available, too, with prices starting at $390.

Visit: www.tallship.com.sg

5. INVEST IN DESIGNER THREADS

Want to look like Gigi Hadid without burning a hole through your savings?

Then subscribe to MadThread for a revolving wardrobe filled with chic styles from brands such as DVF, Alice + Olivia, BCBGMAXAZRIA and more. It’s easy to use, too.

All you need to do is download the MadThread app, select three items you really like and it’ll be delivered to your doorstep the next day. Tired of those pieces? Select another three and get a swap. Monthly subscription is from $79.

Visit www.madthread.com

6. STRIKE A HOLE-IN-ONE

Spend your weekends in style at the New Tanjong golf course at Sentosa Golf Club. The golf course takes its design cues from iconic Sandbelt golfing experiences in Melbourne, and features large bunkers that aren’t customarily seen in the region.

There are two standout areas near the Clubhouse and historic Pyramid halfway house, there’s plenty of room here to hone your golf skills.

Non-members will have to fill up a Visitor Application form and fax it to 6275 0654. Weekday rates begin at $350 per adult, while weekend rates start at $480 per adult.

Visit www.sentosagolf.com

7. SLEEP WITH THE FISHES

The sleepover gets an underwater twist at Resorts World Sentosa’s Ocean Suites. Designed as a two-storey townhouse with personalised butler service, the upper level leads out to an outdoor patio and Jacuzzi while the lower level gives holidaymakers a birds-eye view of the 50,000 varieties marine life within the world’s largest aquarium.

When the viewing panel is raised, the room lights will automatically be dimmed for the ultimate underwater experience.

The suite goes for around $2,033 a night.

Visit www.rwsentosa.com/en/hotels/ocean-suite/overview

8. SAIL THE SEAS

Singapore is home to a number of islands, and the best way to access each one is by boat. But you don’t have to own one to do so, as The Boat Shop Asia can offer you ready access to a large fleet of boats and yachts.

All you have to do prior to renting one is to enrol in the weekend course to get certified to drive a boat, and then undergo a safety course. Prices depend on the type of boat you’d like to rent, the marina you’re checking in to and the number of guests you’d like to have on board.

Visit www.theboatshopasia.com

