8 events to raise the scary stakes on your Halloween horror nights

The Halloween costume of the year should be a hazmat suit. Even the organisers of the enormously popular Halloween Horror Nights Singapore got spooked by Covid-19 this year and cancelled the event.

But don’t let the virus take the fun out of Halloween. Here are eight real-life and virtual events that’ll give you an excuse to bust out your Dracula or sexy nurse costume once again.

Event Prices Halloween Fun For Everyone $66 (adult 13-59) $58 (child 4-12) $43 (senior 60 and above) ArtScience on Scream Free with online pre-booking Deep Boo Sea at S.E.A Aquarium $32 (Mon/Tue or 9-11am entry on Sat/Sun/PH) $35 (entry after 11am on Sat/Sun/PH) $27 (child) ACM After Dark Free, except for selected activities “CRANEUM” – A Halloween Experience @ NIDO Free except for True Ghost Stories: $30 for Crane Members $35 for non-members Tarot Card Experience with Lady Lion $18 for short session $28 for detailed session SAFRA Punggol Halloween Myths Come to Life Free Devilishly Delicious Halloween $88++ per adult 50per cent off for children aged 6-11 Free for kid below 6 with every paying adult Halloween on the Hill at Dempsey $100

Halloween Fun For Everyone

Where? Universal Studios Singapore

Are you a Halloween Horror Nights diehard who’s been faithfully heading to Universal Studios every year? Turns out you don’t have to hang up your vampire’s cape this year, as the USS is still organising a Halloween Fun For Everyone event till Nov 1.

So put on your costume and try not to get mistaken for one of the park’s mascots as you trick-or-treat your way around USS’s most beloved zones.

You might even bump into one of the Minion Monsters. Candy Ambassadors will be circulating throughout the park doling out sweets and posing for photos.

There are two promotions at the moment. Book online, pay with a Maybank card and you can get an off-peak one-day ticket usable on Thursdays to Sundays as well as a free $5 retail voucher and Invites Membership for $70.

Or pay with MasterCard and you get an adult ticket, a free $5 meal voucher and a USS 10th Anniversary Towel at $81.

ArtScience on Scream

Where? ArtScience Museum and online

Till Nov 6, the ArtScience Museum is screening classic film The Cabinet of Dr Caligari, which some say is the first horror film ever made.

The special event also includes a curated series of short films by David Lynch, whose unsettling works Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet are totally Halloween-appropriate.

Visitors who prefer to stay at home safe from the clutches of Covid-19 can opt for a musical presentation complete with ghoulish live-streamed music, part of the museum’s ArtScience Late at Home programme, or embark on a virtual tour of the museum’s past exhibitions.

The live event is free if you pre-book online.

Deep Boo Sea at S.E.A Aquarium

Where? S.E.A Aquarium

Till Nov 3, celebrate Halloween under the sea as the S.E.A. Aquarium showcases some of its most menacing-looking marine animals.

Kids can also trick-or-treat at the aquarium and embark on a treasure hunt for lost pearls at Deep Boo Sea. What’s more, the best-dressed visitors stand a chance to win prizes.

Book tickets online and get a day pass to the aquarium for just $32 to $35 rather than $41, plus a free Halloween mask.

Meanwhile, children get to enter at just $27 rather than $30. Book with MasterCard and you get a bonus mystery gift in addition to the discount.

ACM After Dark

Where? Online

Dracula’s got nothing on pontianaks and Chinese “jiang si” vampires, amirite? For a regional scare, log in to the Asian Civilisations Museum’s free online event, ACM After Dark: Heroes and Villains, which will be launched on Oct 31. You’ll discover a hodgepodge of some of Asia’s most compelling characters.

Just because the event is online doesn’t mean there won’t be hands-on activities. Details haven’t been released yet, but ACM has hinted that craft tutorials will be on the programme.

“CRANEUM” – A Halloween Experience @ NIDO

Where? Crane, 46 Kim Yam Road #01-05/06/07 The Herencia Singapore 239351

Craving some human contact? You’ll find it at this series of events on Oct 31 at Crane, a social space that hosts workshops, events and courses throughout the year.

They’re organising some free drop-in events including a kids’ face painting session, a creepy photo booth, a session of board game Mysterium and a kids’ halloween art jam. Reserve a ticket here.

There are some paid events going on that day as well, including True Ghost Stories, a free-form event that involves workshops, readings, storytelling and an open dialogue revolving around spooky experiences. Each session will involve no more than 10 people and each ticket entitles you to a beer, wine or soft drink.

Another paid event going on that evening is Tarot Card Experience with Lady Lion, where the cards will offer you some personalised insight into the future.

SAFRA Punggol Halloween Myths Come to Life

Where? Online, SAFRA Punggol

From Oct 17 to 24, participate in a range of family-friendly online activities courtesy of SAFRA Punggol. The events will be published on SAFRA Punggol’s Facebook page.

These include a Magical Braided Keychain Workshop, a Taverns Special Concoction Workshop where you’ll learn how to make your own (non-alcoholic) brews, and a Mystical Storytelling session.

You can also enjoy a virtual visit to a haunted house while solving a mystery about why mystical creatures are coming back to life, and participate in an online Halloween costume competition.

Want to show up in person at SAFRA Punggol? SAFRA members can pre-register to pick up a Halloween goodie bag on Oct 17 or 18. There’ll also be Halloween-themed live activities at the club’s bowling alley and archery centre on Oct 24.

Devilishly Delicious Halloween

Celebrate Halloween in style at The Line, Shangri La Hotel’s buffet restaurant. They’ll be serving a Halloween themed buffet dinner on Oct 31 featuring 88 dishes, including desserts with names like Haunted Forest, Spooky Backyard and Worms Pot.

Forget the saying “a moment on the lips, a lifetime on the hips”, for even as terrifying as that might sound, it’s worth plucking up the courage to gorge yourself on their sumptuous seafood platters, sashimi sets and smorgasbord of Lebanese, Thai, Indian, Cantonese and Singaporean dishes.

Book a table with fellow foodies and have an Instagram-worthy and fun feast together.

Till Oct 31, you can also place orders for artisanal sweet treats that look adorably spooky at Shophouse by Shangri-La for your home party.

Halloween on the Hill at Dempsey

Where? Loewen Road, Dempsey Hill

Climbing up Dempsey Hill without a car can indeed be quite a scary experience. Local tour guide Jane and her psychic friend Dani are organising a night-time walking tour that’ll take you through some of Singapore’s paranormal hotspots in the Dempsey area.

Their tour on Oct 30 is fully booked but they are currently planning a second session.

You’ll start off the tour with some liquid courage, as a glass of wine, cheese and snacks are included in the price of the ticket.

With Dani’s guidance and mediumship tools, you might be able to communicate with some of the area’s otherworldly residents as you explore the former military barracks on Dempsey Hill.