8 fermented foods that will improve your gut health

Fermented foods might sound like a novel idea these days thanks to marketing but in reality, they have long been staples in our diet. Soy sauce , miso , fish sauce and shrimp paste are among the variety of fermented foods that we incorporate into our diets daily.

Not only does fermentation introduce healthy probiotics that are key to a healthy gut , but it also makes vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and nutrients more bioavailable and easily absorbed by the body. Not to mention, they have rich and unique flavours too.

As such, to further aid our quest for health, we’ve rounded up eight other fermented foods you should add to your diet right now.

1. Natto

PHOTO: Pixabay

With its distinct pungent aroma and stringy, sticky texture, you either love or hate natto. The Japanese fermented food, however, has been reported to have benefits ranging from being rich in probiotics, calcium and vitamin K2 to lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

Natto also contains nattokinase, an enzyme produced by the natto-specific bacteria, that has been shown to aid with the breaking down of blood clots and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

2. Kimchi

Spicy, savoury, sour and crunchy, kimchi has become emblematic of Korean food culture. Kimchi can be made with a variety of fruits and vegetables including cucumbers, radishes and the most popular variant, napa cabbage.

Consequently, kimchi contains high levels of prebiotic fibre that fuels the growth of good gut flora and is also rich in probiotics and nutrients.

It is even said that the good looks of Koreans can be attributed to their regular consumption of this fermented product.

3. Kombucha

PHOTO: Pexels

Tea, sugar, water and SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) are all that is needed to make the sweet and tart kombucha.

Besides being rich in probiotics and antioxidants, kombucha makes for an excellent thirst-quencher, especially in replacement of sugary drinks such as sodas and beers.

Commercially available kombucha is also made in a myriad of flavours with fruits, herbs and spices added to improve the taste and health benefits.

4. Milk Kefir

Mention a fermented dairy product and you’re likely to think of yoghurt. After all, yoghurt has been widely available.

But here, we’re recommending you to try another fermented dairy option – milk kefir. Said to hail from the Caucasus mountains, milk kefir is reported to contain way more strains of bacteria and yeast (a.k.a probiotics), up to 61 types versus yoghurt’s two.

Not only is milk kefir rich in calcium and minerals, but many drinkers have also found success in relieving their gastrointestinal issues such as gastric and irritable bowel syndrome.

5. Sauerkraut

PHOTO: Pexels

Koreans have kimchi while the Germans and East Europeans have sauerkraut. Made from raw cabbage that has been lacto-fermented (i.e. fermented with lactic acid-producing bacteria), sauerkraut has traditionally been made to extend the life of the vegetable into the colder months.

When purchasing sauerkraut, seek out unpasteurised versions as the probiotics would still be alive and well. Sauerkraut is also said to be rich in vitamin C and K as well as antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin.

6. Idli

When you think of Indian food, rotis, naans and chapatis quickly come to mind. Idli, a popular South Indian breakfast food, is made with fermented rice and black lentils in its most basic form.

The batter is fermented before being cooked, which helps break down the complex nutrients into more bioavailable forms that can be more easily absorbed by the body. Moreover, idli is high in fibre, protein and iron and can keep you satiated longer.

7. Pao Cai

PHOTO:Themalamarket.com

Another lacto-fermented product made with vegetables, pao cai (or what western publications refer to as “Chinese sauerkraut”) is a prominent feature in Chinese cuisine. Like their European counterpart, pao cai is rich in probiotics and fibre.

Suan cai, or sour vegetable made either with napa cabbage or Chinese mustard, is also part of the pao cai family.

You can eat them raw or cook with them – the tartness works really well to balance out greasy, rich foods and stews or add a sour dimension.

8. Tempeh

Made with soybeans, tempeh have gained much popularity thanks to its taste and meat-like quality. The traditional Indonesian food is rich in protein, especially needed for vegetarians, and prebiotic fibre.

In addition, the fermentation process helps break down the proteins and carbohydrates in the soybean to become more bioavailable and reduce the chances of soybean-induced flatulence.

Antinutrients in soy (i.e. compounds that lowers the body’s ability to absorb nutrients) are broken down and inactivated by the Rhizopus culture too.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.