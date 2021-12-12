8 fragrance hacks to help you get the most out of your perfumes

Ever find yourself reaching out for your bottle of perfume every now and then before it starts to fade? Well, if you didn't already know, the solution is all in the application. And yes, you might have been applying it the wrong way this whole.

Sure, you may have already heard about the age-old trick of spritzing your perfume on your wrist and on your neck, but there's more to that if you're looking to make your scent last longer.

If you're looking to apply and wear perfume like a pro, you've come to the right page. With a wealth of other hacks to prolong the scent of your perfumes, here are some of the top few tricks that you need to know about, stat.

Spray your perfume right after taking a shower

PHOTO:123rf

Fresh out of the shower? Be sure to reach out for your favourite perfume and apply a few spritzes on yourself right away. Reason being: the moisture on your skin will help lock in the scent and keep you smelling fresh all day.

Perfumes can stain your clothes

PHOTO:123rf

Fact is, some perfumes can really stain clothes and while many would mist their perfumes into the air before stepping through it, you're actually just wasting product and the scent will evaporate after a short amount of time.

In this case, what you need to do is to spritz your perfume on your bare skin so that it lasts a little longer.

Keep perfume away from air, heat and light

PHOTO:123rf

Heat and light breaks down the perfume and lessens the quality of the fragrance.

To increase its shelflife and preserve its quality, be sure to store your perfumes in cool dry areas like in your vanity drawers away from the windows or even in the refrigerator.

Apply perfume on your pulse points

PHOTO:123rf

There's a reason why most people apply perfumes on their pulse points: they are warm and that will help diffuse the fragrance across your entire body.

Some of your pulse points include your wrists, inside your elbows, your neck, and below your midriff.

On top of that, you can also smell fabulous all day long by applying an unscented lotion or moisturiser to your pulse points before you spritz on perfume.

The oils in the moisturisers help to prolong the longevity of the perfume.

More synthetic ingredients means a more enduring scent

PHOTO:123rf

If you are particular about how your perfume smells, look for one with more synthetic ingredients. Sylvaine Delacourte, fragrance evaluation and development director at Guerlainsays: "Fragrances that contain more natural ingredients will become more intense and its colour will change over time."

Avoid rubbing your wrists together after applying perfume

PHOTO:123rf

We'll admit — some of us are guilty of rubbing our wrists together after applying our perfumes, but if you're reading this now, then it's about time you realise that what you were doing back then actually forces the scent to disappear faster than intended.

Spray on top of your ears

PHOTO:123rf

You read that right. Spraying your perfume right above your ears can actually make your favourite scent last longer.

This is because the oilier your skin is, the better it holds scent — and if you didn't already know this particular area is a little bit oilier than you think.

Scented cotton swabs

PHOTO:123rf

Need a quick pick-me-up?

Spraying your favourite scent on a few cotton swabs and storing them in Ziploc bag might come in handy when you need some touchups.

Besides, it's a lot easier to carry along with you so you won't have to worry about lugging a huge bottle around wherever you go.

READ ALSO: Is expensive perfume worth the money? What to look for in scents

This article was first published in Her World Online.