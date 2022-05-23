8 fragrant and delicious earl grey treats to try

International Tea Day falls on May 21 this year. But besides sipping on the beloved beverage, there are a host of other ways to enjoy tea — including in the form of a sweet treat.

Indeed, tea-flavoured bakes and desserts are all the rage these days, with a bevy of stores selling the likes of creamy hojicha custard puffs, cooling chrysanthemum-scented gelato and crispy oolong-laced croissants.

If you're a particular fan of Earl Grey tea, then these bergamot-infused items will certainly whet your appetite. From a breakfast-appropriate stack of speckled Earl Grey pancakes to a gorgeous Earl Grey pie, here are a few of the top Earl Grey confections to sample.

Seashore 2.0 from Keong Saik Bakery

One of the most unique Earl Grey desserts can be found at Keong Saik Bakery, which recently opened their newest outlet in the leafy Chip Bee Gardens neighbourhood.

The Seashore 2.0 cake consists of a baby-blue hued top layer of velvety sea salt mousse, with the adorable colour coming courtesy of butterfly pea flowers.

Meanwhile, the bottom portion is composed of aromatic Earl Grey cheesecake, as well as a buttery Earl Grey shortbread base that gives a pleasing and crunchy textural contrast.

33 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089140, +65 9021 9626.

44 Jalan Merah Saga, #01-42, Singapore 278116.

Earl Grey Pancakes from Punch

Tuck into a breakfast of champions at Punch, an always-packed cafe in the CBD.

Take a seat in the tranquil courtyard area – complete with a towering plant wall that offers a lush backdrop for selfies — and cue up your order of their signature Earl Grey Pancakes.

You'll get a triple stack of fluffy tea-scented pancakes topped with succulent, chocolate-dipped poached pear and a nutty white chocolate macadamia crumble. Pair it with coffee for the ultimate morning meal.

32 North Canal Road, Singapore 059288.

London Fog Gelato from Oroma

Oroma is a delivery-based local purveyor that churns out tea-infused gelato.

It makes its offerings in small batches using only authentic, high-quality tea blends, zero eggs and less sugar than conventional supermarket labels.

Go straight for the London Fog Gelato, which is flavoured with Earl Grey tea, vanilla and lemon caramel that provides a subtle zesty kick. It's a rich, creamy and decadent delight that's sure to cool you down on a sweltering day.

Earl Grey Brownies from Edith Patisserie

For chocolatey brownies that pack a fragrant punch, make your way to Edith Patisserie.

The popular bakery's Earl Grey Brownies consist of an Earl Grey brownie base, which is topped with a dense Earl Grey-infused chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of dried edible flower petals.

The brownies are chewy and oh-so-moist without being overly sweet, and the Earl Grey elements complement the chocolate components wonderfully.

275 Outram Road, Singapore 169064, +65 6443 7150.

Earl Grey Lavender Cookies from Spatula & Whisk

Operating as an online store, homegrown bakery Spatula & Whisk specialises in cookies — including a very moreish Earl Grey variety.

These bite-sized nuggets have a golden-brown, crispy exterior, and are flecked with plenty of gourmet Earl Grey tea leaves and lavender.

The result? A subtle floral fragrance and not-too-sweet treat that's packaged in a handy and recyclable packet — ideal for on-the-go snacking. The cookies are also crafted sans preservatives and are lovingly handmade in small batches.

9 One-North Gateway, #01-42, Singapore 138643, +65 8868 8181.

Earl Grey & Fig Scones from Scones Et Beurre

If you're a fan of scones, you'll love the handcrafted concoctions doled out by Scones Et Beurre — a home-based bakery helmed by a former Raffles Hotel pastry chef.

Besides their more novel locally inspired flavours, there's the classic Earl Grey & Fig Scones.

These crusty and buttery bakes are made with French Earl Grey tea, premium French butter and French heavy cream, and are studded with a generous portion of dried Turkish figs for a fruity hit and chewy bite.

Lavender Earl Grey Millecrepe from Flor Pâtisserie

Fancy a slice of cake for afternoon tea, but aren't quite in the mood for something too rich or heavy?

At Flor Pâtisserie, which is known for its beautiful Japanese-style French pastries that are almost too pretty to eat, you can indulge in the light and lovely Lavender Earl Grey Millecrepe.

The delicate confection includes alternating layers of eggy, wafer-thin French crepes and aromatic Earl Grey and lavender cream, as well as a gentle dusting of edible dried lavender flowers.

2 Duxton Hill, #01-01, Singapore 089588, +65 6223 8628.

53 Upper East Coast Road, Singapore 455214, +65 6974 9885.

Earl Grey Rose Pie from Elijah Pies

Tasked to bring something for your upcoming potluck gathering?

Go ahead and knock everyone's socks off with the Earl Grey Rose Pie from Elijah Pies, which is probably one of the most gorgeous desserts we've ever seen.

It features an eye-catching and sturdy rose-pink pie crust, which is filled with luscious custard made from Earl Grey tea and a hint of rose, before being crowned with perfect peaks of Swiss buttercream meringue.

We recommend storing it in the fridge and enjoying it chilled for the best experience.

803 King George's Avenue, #02-216, Singapore 200803, +65 9855 9480.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.