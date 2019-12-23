8 gifts fitness enthusiasts would love for Christmas

Looking for a gift that will impress your fitness-loving friend but have trouble finding the right one?
Fret not, for we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts that will not only wow them, but also fit right into their active lifestyles.
Here are eight Christmas gifts that any fitness and exercise enthusiasts will truly appreciate.
SUPERSTARS ORIGINS BEST-SELLING ESSENTIALS SKINCARE SET, $83
Gym-goers and outdoor lovers need to pay special attention to skincare, especially in the areas of cleansing to remove sweat and bacteria buildup, moisturising to hydrate dry skin due to frequent washing, as well as complexion-boosting to smoothen out fine lines and brighten skin tone from the effects of UV exposure.
Made with premium quality botanical and marine ingredients without unwanted chemicals such as parabens, phthalates and SLS, Origins products are one of our favourites for skincare.
The Superstars Origins Best-Selling Essentials Skincare Set contains:
- Checks & Balances™ Frothy Face Wash 30ml
- Plantscription™ Anti-Aging Power Serum 15ml
- Clear Improvement™ Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores 15ml
- Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion 50ml
- High-Potency Night-A-Mins™ Resurfacing Cream with Fruit Derived- AHAs 30ml
- GinZing™ Oil- Free Energy-Boosting Cream 30ml
The Origins skincare set is available at Origins stores in Ion Orchard and The Centrepoint, Sephora stores and major departmental stores.
LIFEFLOW SMART JUMP ROPE, $299
In terms of calorie burn and cardio training, skipping is no doubt the most efficient workout around.
And some geniuses from Singapore-based start-up KaHa have reinvented the jump rope to make it a cool, accountable sport (let’s face it, we love numbers) by building in tech that tracks skip count, calories burned, speed and heart rate.
The Lifeflow Smart Jump Rope even shows hydration and oxygen consumption levels, useful data that allows users to optimise skipping sessions.
Designed for women, the jump rope is available in three vibrant colours and designs – oriental purple, cyan blue and neon green – and comes with a detachable rope, an elegant dance streamer and exquisite tassels on the handles.
Available on Lazada and Kearea. Use the HEALTHYXMAS1 code to enjoy a 67 per cent discount – exclusively available this holiday season while stocks last.
OUTFYT ACTIVEWEAR
Sustainability is the buzzword these days, and many brands are no doubt cashing in on it.
For Outfyt, a local eco-conscious activewear brand founded by Swedish-Chinese Stephanie Yeo, it stays true to its sustainability claims by investing in high-quality Italian fabric that’s made from 79 per cent regenerated nylon from recovering nylon waste, such as fishing nets and fabric scraps.
Plus, its packaging is made from cassava starch that’s 100 per cent biodegradable, compostable and dissolvable in water.
Apparel wise, the material is long-lasting and said to be super chlorine-, heat- and sunscreen-resistant, which means the sports bras and leggings can be worn for beach activities and water sports, besides indoor workouts.
Talk about stretching your dollar.
Outfyt activewear ranges from $75 for a sports bra. Check out their store at 35 Haji Lane, or shop online at www.shopoutfyt.com. E-gift cards are available too.
THE POWER PACK, $275
For a gift that motivates your loved one to stay on track with fitness and healthy eating, it’s hard to find a better deal than this. Pure Yoga has launched a Power Pack that offers the following:
- A 1-month pass for all Pure Fitness and Pure Yoga locations
- $40 worth of nood food vouchers
- $35 worth of Pure Apparel vouchers
- $30 worth of workshop vouchers
- Two seven-day guest passes for friends
Essentially, the Power Pack is a specially curated gym-yoga membership with #fitlife deals rolled in. Bonus: The e-vouchers require zero packaging.
The Power Pack is available at Pure 360 Lifestyle App and Pure’s website, until February 28, 2020. For more info, see here.
KLIPSCH T5 TRUE WIRELESS EARPHONES IN 'TRIPLE BLACK', $349
We all have that friend who never leaves home without earphones.
These special-edition Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones last up to eight hours from a single charge – more than enough to support her on the go.
Plus, the charging case is able to fully charge the earphones three times. The snap-fit oval ear tips ensure that the buds stay put at all times, and they are sweat-resistant so she can use them for workouts too.
The earphones are available at TC Acoustic store at #01-17 The Adelphi, major electronics stores, and amazon.sg.
FITBIT VERSA 2 SMARTWATCH, $318
For anyone with a lifelong mission to sleep better, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is a good catch.
As the premium health and fitness smartwatch in Fitbit’s range, the Versa 2 boasts a Smart Wake function that wakes the user with gentle vibrations during the optimal part of her sleep cycle within a 30-minute window prior to her pre-set alarm. Fitbit has one of the world’s largest sleep databases with over 3 billion sleep logs – and that means lots of sleep insights – so you can count on the alarm being “optimal”. With the OS4.1 update, there’s also a new and improved algorithm for heart rate tracking, so expect even better accuracy in terms of sleep tracking. Now, that’s something the other watch brands are still catching up on. The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is available at authorised retailers and lazada.sg.
OPTIBAC PROBIOTICS SUPPLEMENTS
Probiotics has come into the spotlight lately, for its increasingly proven benefits in supporting gut health which includes digestion and bowel movement.
And you know what they say about a poor gut being the root cause of most health issues? It’s true.
For the busy bees who find it tough to eat regular meals, let alone get their daily dose of probiotics from food (eg. yogurt, kimchi, miso), taking supplements is the failproof option.
We like how Optibac Probiotics has a wide range of products catering to different needs.
There’s a version for those who regularly get diarrhoea and IBS, one for abdominal bloating, and even one for vaginal health, to lower the risk of UTIs and thrush.
Optibac Probiotics supplements are available at Guardian stores and online at www.guardian.com.sg.
GARMIN VENU SMARTWATCH, $589
Those who love switching up their workouts will fancy Garmin’s latest stylish lifestyle smartwatch that comes with more than 40 animated, step-by-step workouts on-screen.
The workouts are easy to follow, demonstrate proper forms and techniques, and feature various types from strength training to yoga to pilates, so there’s really no excuse to skip a sweat sesh.
There’s also respiration tracking on top of sleep monitoring, stress tracking with relax reminders, and body battery monitoring that lets users check their energy levels at any given moment.
The battery life of five days is reasonable too, given that this watch comes with a vibrant AMOLED screen.
The Garmin Venu Smartwatch is available at authorised retailers and lazada.sg.
This article was first published in Shape.