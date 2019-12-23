8 gifts fitness enthusiasts would love for Christmas

Looking for a gift that will impress your fitness-loving friend but have trouble finding the right one?

Fret not, for we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts that will not only wow them, but also fit right into their active lifestyles.

Here are eight Christmas gifts that any fitness and exercise enthusiasts will truly appreciate.

Gym-goers and outdoor lovers need to pay special attention to skincare, especially in the areas of cleansing to remove sweat and bacteria buildup, moisturising to hydrate dry skin due to frequent washing, as well as complexion-boosting to smoothen out fine lines and brighten skin tone from the effects of UV exposure. Made with premium quality botanical and marine ingredients without unwanted chemicals such as parabens, phthalates and SLS, Origins products are one of our favourites for skincare. The Superstars Origins Best-Selling Essentials Skincare Set contains: Checks & Balances™ Frothy Face Wash 30ml

Plantscription™ Anti-Aging Power Serum 15ml

Clear Improvement™ Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores 15ml

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion 50ml

High-Potency Night-A-Mins™ Resurfacing Cream with Fruit Derived- AHAs 30ml

GinZing™ Oil- Free Energy-Boosting Cream 30ml The Origins skincare set is available at Origins stores in Ion Orchard and The Centrepoint, Sephora stores and major departmental stores.

LIFEFLOW SMART JUMP ROPE, $299 In terms of calorie burn and cardio training, skipping is no doubt the most efficient workout around. And some geniuses from Singapore-based start-up KaHa have reinvented the jump rope to make it a cool, accountable sport (let’s face it, we love numbers) by building in tech that tracks skip count, calories burned, speed and heart rate. The Lifeflow Smart Jump Rope even shows hydration and oxygen consumption levels, useful data that allows users to optimise skipping sessions. Designed for women, the jump rope is available in three vibrant colours and designs – oriental purple, cyan blue and neon green – and comes with a detachable rope, an elegant dance streamer and exquisite tassels on the handles. Available on Lazada and Kearea. Use the HEALTHYXMAS1 code to enjoy a 67 per cent discount – exclusively available this holiday season while stocks last.

OUTFYT ACTIVEWEAR View this post on Instagram 💙💙💙 A post shared by Stephanie Colhag Yeo (@stepyeo) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:19am PDT Sustainability is the buzzword these days, and many brands are no doubt cashing in on it. For Outfyt, a local eco-conscious activewear brand founded by Swedish-Chinese Stephanie Yeo, it stays true to its sustainability claims by investing in high-quality Italian fabric that’s made from 79 per cent regenerated nylon from recovering nylon waste, such as fishing nets and fabric scraps. Plus, its packaging is made from cassava starch that’s 100 per cent biodegradable, compostable and dissolvable in water. Apparel wise, the material is long-lasting and said to be super chlorine-, heat- and sunscreen-resistant, which means the sports bras and leggings can be worn for beach activities and water sports, besides indoor workouts. Talk about stretching your dollar. Outfyt activewear ranges from $75 for a sports bra. Check out their store at 35 Haji Lane, or shop online at www.shopoutfyt.com. E-gift cards are available too.