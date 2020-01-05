8 gifts you can buy online for your mum this Mother's Day

Mother's day is coming up in a few weeks - May 10, to be exact. And as you know, most stores are closed, so if you were thinking of getting your mom something from the stores, you'd have to opt to buy a gift online (unless you were planning on gifting groceries).

So, with that being said, we've selected a couple of gifts you could choose from, depending on what your mother likes.

If she enjoys cooking or baking

Lamart Aluminium Cookware 5pc Set – Stone, $119

Maybe there's a piece of kitchenware or bakeware she's had her eye on. Or maybe she's recently been interested in making a certain type of dish. No matter what it is, you'll definitely be able to find the perfect product for her online.

Try websites like HipVan, which sells almost everything for your kitchen. You could also choose to buy from Crate&Barrel, which offers free delivery with no minimum spend, or websites like Lazada, which houses stores such as ToTT.

If she's looking for a new fashion item

JDY smock midi dress in red, $37.99

Your mother probably has been buying clothes for you for most of your childhood and teenage life, so this Mother's Day, pamper her with a new clothing item that you know will be to her liking.

But before you shop, take a peek into her close to familiarise yourself with her favourite designs, colours, and brands.

The good news is, despite stores being closed, there are a lot of online fashion retailers for you to shop from. Consider websites such as ASOS, Zalora, Shein to get items ranging from floor-length dresses to hair accessories. No matter what style or what brand your mother likes, you're bound to find it on these sites.

If she enjoys skincare products

Hera Cell Essence 150ml, $80 on Sephora

Bring out your mother's glow with great skincare products that’ll give her bright, healthy skin. One that is a definite must-try would be HERA's Cell Essence, which hydrates the skin to give a clear complexion, and allow greater absorption of any products that follow.

If you're looking to give your mom a pampering session

Feel Fortified ($146), Be Youthful ($138), Be Refined ($70) and Mask & Go Musts ($34)

Since all the spas and cosmetic treatment shops are temporarily closed, why not give your mum an at-home spa experience instead? Grab a few soothing face masks, a lotion, a scrub or two, and provide the best self-care session for your mom.

And if you're looking to get those products, consider getting the limited-edition sets from Origins, which includes skincare bestsellers and fan favourites, including the Mega-Mushroom and various masks!

The sets - Feel Fortified ($146), Be Youthful ($138), Be Refined ($70) and Mask & Go Musts ($34) - are now available for a limited time only at the Origins Flagship Store on Lazada

If you're looking to make mom's life easier around the house

LG HOM-BOT, $1,499

The role of a mum is not easy, whether it’s a working mum or stay-at-home mum. There are lots to do at home, and we mean a lot.

There's the laundry-which requires washing, drying, folding, ironing, and also hanging. Then there's the kitchen, where she has to cook, bake, clean and organise groceries. And those aren't even half of the chores of the whole house.

So why not give your mum the break she deserves? We’re not talking about just helping her out with the chores (as you should do), but also getting her products that'll literally do the job for her, such as the LG HOM-BOT, which vacuums and mops simultaneously, reducing cleaning time significantly.

Or you can consider buying the LG TWINWash, which can handle double the load, cutting laundry time in half. The washer can also eliminate 99.9 per cent of harmful allergens.

If you want to make cooking easier for mom

Samsung Colour Series Grill Microwave Oven, $319 (Will only be available mid-May on Samsung Online Store)

On the topic of helping out around the house, don't forget to help out in the kitchen as well! Getting the Samsung Colour Series Microwave Ovens would be a great investment in the house, as it helps to whip up meals and prepare quick and nutritious recipes. Yes, a microwave can help to make healthy food.

The microwave has innovative functions such as a Grill Fry function, which allows fried food to be cooked with only a touch of oil – and it won't compromise the taste or texture! The 'fried food' will still be crispy and flavourful as per usual.

The microwave also helps to defrost items quickly, so the next time your mother asks you to take out the frozen food before she comes home, the Samsung Colour Series Microwave Oven will help you do it in no time.

If you want to gift her fresh flowers

Gifting flowers is a classic for any occasion - Mother's Day included - but with all florists temporarily closed, what can you do? Lucky for you and anyone else who's looking to gift flowers, there are many shops available for delivery, so you can still get fresh flowers.

One of the sites where you can get fresh flowers would be Farm Florist. They provide free delivery daily and you can even opt for contactless delivery! On top of that, their bouquets are quite affordable, starting as low as $25!

If she's stressed about the Covid-19 situation like everyone else

Spa Esprit Plantation Shower Gel, $39

Let your mom have her downtime this Mother’s Day by treating her with soothing shower products, allowing her to relax.

Choose from an assortment of shower gels from Spa Esprit’s Plantation Shower Gels,to let loose for the night. Specially made with love, each shower gel is infused with a bespoke blend of essential oils for the ultimate healing.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.