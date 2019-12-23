8 girls share their office party horror stories. Can you relate?

Ever attended an office party and thought, "I wish I was drunk enough for this"? Yeah, us too.

As much as exchanging polite pleasantries and engaging in mundane small talk isn't anyone's favourite thing to do, it's all still bearable - and sometimes actually enjoyable - until something goes horribly and terribly wrong.

Everyone probably have attended a mediocre work party that they couldn't wait to escape from, but some of you might have had to endure really awful ones where you wanted nothing more than to bolt out the door.

Eight girls share their stories about the worst office parties they've ever attended and why they wouldn't quite want a repeat.

Since it's the holiday season, we'll leave you with their stories as you brace yourself for another round of work-related functions. We wish you the best of luck, and may none of your office parties turn out to be like these ones!

R-RATED TEAM-BONDING

"In order to have a little bonding session, we huddled together to watch a movie for Christmas one year. The team ended up choosing an R-rated comedy and it became super awkward because there were so many sexual scenes. I watched most of the movie in awkward silence."

- Elise, 26

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

"My boss insisted on a horror-themed escape room activity for Christmas, and I was totally dreading it because I heard it was legitimately scary. It ended up being terrifying, but what was worse was the lack of personal space in the tiny room because she kept holding on to me and a female colleague. When it was over, I felt more drained from being in such close proximity with a frantic boss than from all the jump scares."

- Lorraine, 28

LACE AND LEATHER

"We had a D&D with a lace and leather theme, and as part of the dinner programme, the committee hired this group of dancers who came out wearing S&M-looking outfits. They danced quite raunchily and the girls looked like they were giving lap dances to the guys. It was awkward because the bosses were sitting right in front."

- Sarah, 28

DRUNKEN FLIRTING