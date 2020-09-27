8 gorgeous seaside restaurants in Singapore for an escape from the city

1. Greenwood Fish Market & Bistro

[NEW JAPANESE & ASIAN MENU] Savour all new cooking styles for our range of cold water fishes! With several shipments... Posted by Greenwood Fish Market on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Seafood by the sea? Sounds about right. Such is your view while your fresh catch of the day flakes at the touch of your fork.

Pick your seafood of choice, from Atlantic Halibut to New Zealand Fresh Swordfish, and have it done your way: Pan-seared, battered, char-grilled, you name it. Its seasonal fresh oysters go from $4 each!

Greenwood Fish Market & Bistro, Quayside Isle, #01-04/05, 31 Ocean Way, 098375

2. Mykonos On The Bay

Assortment of Greek "mezedes", everything strictly homemade by our Greek culinary team Posted by Mykonos On The Bay-Sentosa on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Or, be transported to the seaside of Greece with this Santorini-inspired restaurant decked out in a clean blue-and-white theme.

Whet your appetite with a refreshing Watermelon Salad with Feta before moving on to authentic Greek fare from Grandma’s recipe book, like Mousaka (Greek eggplant and beef “casserole” with creamy béchamel sauce), grilled meats and more.

Mykonos On The Bay, Quayside Isle, #01-10, 31 Ocean Way, 098375

3. Ola Beach Club

Aloha! Here’s a #throwback to the Hawaiian-themed beach party with our friends from LinkedIn! Even their little puppers... Posted by Ola Beach Club on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

What better place for Hawaiian cuisine than by the beach? Eat your fill with menu items like Wagyu Beef Burgers, fresh Poke Bowls, and, in true blue beach-bar style, cocktails served in tiki mugs.

Delish, and not just because you’ll be hungry after a round (or three) of jet-skiing at this beach club.

Ola Beach Club, Sentosa, 46 Siloso Beach Walk, 099005

4. Smith Marine

September School Break from 4 to 13 September 2020, cannot go overseas. ➡️Take Kids out for A fun pre-meal activity @... Posted by Smith Marine - First Floating Restaurant in Singapore on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Okay, so Smith Marine isn’t exactly a seaside restaurant, but that’s because it’s literally on the sea. On a floating platform.

Reachable only by boat. Super cool. You even get to fish for your own seafood right before your meal and have it cooked any way you like.

Smith Marine, Pulau Ubin Coastal Area, GPS: 01’23’52″N 103’57’42″E (call 9792 7609 to charter a bumboat)

5. BAO by CÉ LA VI

These big, bad kitty cats go best with some sunshine and our signature view! Now serving Singapore-brewed Rye & Pint Brewery Punchin’ Rye & Star Gazin’ IPA. 🍺 Posted by CÉ LA VI Singapore on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

There’s more to MBS than just the Infinity Sky Pool. Sink your teeth in the signature Singapore special juicy Baos, paired with thick-cut fries, set against the breath-taking panorama of the city skyline at CÉ LA VI SkyBar.

The Bao burgers are a marriage between the Asian bao and Western burger, inspired by “fluffy baos” popular in Taiwan, Japan and China.

Some famous BAO lineups? Gorge on the Black Angus BBQ Beef ($16), Truffle Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki ($22), Chicken Karaage ($15), Salted Egg-Crispy Prawn ($16), Tempura Sea Bass ($18), Iberico Pork Char Siu ($18) — they even have vegetarian-friendly options like the Sichuan Eggplant ($14)! With a variety of flavourful cocktails and beers to pair with your entree, kick back, relax and dine atop SG’s most famous landmark.

BAO by CÉ LA VI, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, 018971

6. Bayswater Kitchen

Ignite the light, let your birthday sparkle bright at Bayswater Kitchen :) Credits: @baobaoneo Posted by Bayswater Kitchen on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Seafood lover? So are the folks behind this dining concept by the Keppel Bay waters, and they’ve certainly done their favourite food justice.

Light starters like the Salmon Tartare are cheeky teasers to the big boys like the Fisherman’s Feast (pictured), a deep skillet of linguine coated in a briny seafood sauce and topped with squids, clams prawns, mussels and seasonal fish.

Bayswater Kitchen, 2 Keppel Bay Vista, Singapore 098382

7. Tanjong Beach Club

We've pimped up this quintessential beach cocktail with flavours of earl grey, blackcurrant and ginger ale for a crowd-pleaser that can't go wrong. Bottoms up, buttercup! Posted by Tanjong Beach Club on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Tanjong Beach Club is the perfect “getaway” from Singapore. Located on the beachfront at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, it’s a great place to enjoy the sun and white beach, with a beer in hand. Plus, they offer an exquisite selection of international delights for your tummy!

Tanjong Beach Club, Sentosa, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk, 098942

8. The Clifford Pier

Kueh Lapis flavour – our heritage handcrafted ice cream collaboration with @creamier_sg. Savour these two plated... Posted by The Clifford Pier at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Love high tea? Then you’ll want to check out The Clifford Pier, with its selection of delights as you admire the view of Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore River.

Plus, this high tea is unlike any other. As the landing point for Singapore’s forefathers, the restaurants pays homage by serving high tea delights with local flavours.

The Clifford Pier, 80 Collyer Quay, 049326

This article was first published in The Finder.