8 gorgeous seaside restaurants in Singapore for an escape from the city

1. Greenwood Fish Market & Bistro
Seafood by the sea? Sounds about right. Such is your view while your fresh catch of the day flakes at the touch of your fork.
Pick your seafood of choice, from Atlantic Halibut to New Zealand Fresh Swordfish, and have it done your way: Pan-seared, battered, char-grilled, you name it. Its seasonal fresh oysters go from $4 each!
Greenwood Fish Market & Bistro, Quayside Isle, #01-04/05, 31 Ocean Way, 098375
2. Mykonos On The Bay
Or, be transported to the seaside of Greece with this Santorini-inspired restaurant decked out in a clean blue-and-white theme.
Whet your appetite with a refreshing Watermelon Salad with Feta before moving on to authentic Greek fare from Grandma’s recipe book, like Mousaka (Greek eggplant and beef “casserole” with creamy béchamel sauce), grilled meats and more.
Mykonos On The Bay, Quayside Isle, #01-10, 31 Ocean Way, 098375
3. Ola Beach Club
What better place for Hawaiian cuisine than by the beach? Eat your fill with menu items like Wagyu Beef Burgers, fresh Poke Bowls, and, in true blue beach-bar style, cocktails served in tiki mugs.
Delish, and not just because you’ll be hungry after a round (or three) of jet-skiing at this beach club.
Ola Beach Club, Sentosa, 46 Siloso Beach Walk, 099005
4. Smith Marine
Okay, so Smith Marine isn’t exactly a seaside restaurant, but that’s because it’s literally on the sea. On a floating platform.
Reachable only by boat. Super cool. You even get to fish for your own seafood right before your meal and have it cooked any way you like.
Smith Marine, Pulau Ubin Coastal Area, GPS: 01’23’52″N 103’57’42″E (call 9792 7609 to charter a bumboat)
5. BAO by CÉ LA VI
There’s more to MBS than just the Infinity Sky Pool. Sink your teeth in the signature Singapore special juicy Baos, paired with thick-cut fries, set against the breath-taking panorama of the city skyline at CÉ LA VI SkyBar.
The Bao burgers are a marriage between the Asian bao and Western burger, inspired by “fluffy baos” popular in Taiwan, Japan and China.
Some famous BAO lineups? Gorge on the Black Angus BBQ Beef ($16), Truffle Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki ($22), Chicken Karaage ($15), Salted Egg-Crispy Prawn ($16), Tempura Sea Bass ($18), Iberico Pork Char Siu ($18) — they even have vegetarian-friendly options like the Sichuan Eggplant ($14)! With a variety of flavourful cocktails and beers to pair with your entree, kick back, relax and dine atop SG’s most famous landmark.
BAO by CÉ LA VI, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, 018971
6. Bayswater Kitchen
Seafood lover? So are the folks behind this dining concept by the Keppel Bay waters, and they’ve certainly done their favourite food justice.
Light starters like the Salmon Tartare are cheeky teasers to the big boys like the Fisherman’s Feast (pictured), a deep skillet of linguine coated in a briny seafood sauce and topped with squids, clams prawns, mussels and seasonal fish.
Bayswater Kitchen, 2 Keppel Bay Vista, Singapore 098382
7. Tanjong Beach Club
Tanjong Beach Club is the perfect “getaway” from Singapore. Located on the beachfront at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, it’s a great place to enjoy the sun and white beach, with a beer in hand. Plus, they offer an exquisite selection of international delights for your tummy!
Tanjong Beach Club, Sentosa, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk, 098942
8. The Clifford Pier
Love high tea? Then you’ll want to check out The Clifford Pier, with its selection of delights as you admire the view of Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore River.
Plus, this high tea is unlike any other. As the landing point for Singapore’s forefathers, the restaurants pays homage by serving high tea delights with local flavours.
The Clifford Pier, 80 Collyer Quay, 049326
