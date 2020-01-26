8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex

Cheating on your partner is one of the worst things one can do so why do people still do it?

You might think that for men, it's usually about the sex but that's not always the case.

We find out from eight guys how they became attracted to other women while they were still in a relationship and why they ended up being unfaithful.

I FELT A STRONG CONNECTION TO HER

There was nothing wrong with my ex-girlfriend-we loved each other and had an OK relationship. But when I met Kay, my heart actually skipped a beat. She wasn't drop-dead gorgeous but she had a beautiful smile and laugh that drew me in.

After just five minutes of talking to her, I knew I had to see her again, so I asked her out for lunch. I was beyond excited to spend time with her-more so than I ever had my then-girlfriend. At the end of the date, we shared the most amazing kiss and agreed to meet up again. The way I felt about Kay made me question my relationship.

How could I continue with my girlfriend when I felt so strongly about another woman? So I made a decision to leave my girlfriend, and now Kay and I are engaged. - Trevor, business executive

SHE WASN'T OBSESSED WITH HERSELF

I was dating a woman who was just too into herself. 'Selfish' is too mild a word to describe her. It bugged me a lot, and we talked about it, but I didn't realise how pathetic it was until I ran into a girl I went out with in junior college. Melinda was the total opposite of my then-girlfriend-considerate and caring, and someone who always put others before herself. I was intensely attracted to that.

I did end up cheating on my girlfriend with her but I don't regret it one bit. " - Thomas, engineer

SHE WAS MORE ATTENTIVE TOWARDS ME

PHOTO: Pixabay

My ex-girlfriend hardly spent time with me, and when we did hang out, she was usually distracted by other things and barely spoke to me. I probably would've continued to put up with it had I not met my current girlfriend, Annette. We were at a work event and spent the whole evening talking. She never took her eyes off me when I spoke and was interested in everything I had to say.

I felt that she really cared about me and enjoyed my company; I felt valued-something I never felt with my ex. We continued seeing each other for a while before I decided to end things with my ex. It was the best decision of my life." - Shawn, F&B executive

SHE WAS MORE FUN-LOVING

The first thing that struck me about Angeline was that she was spontaneous, bubbly, outgoing and fun. I was attracted to those qualities immediately and couldn't help comparing her to my then-girlfriend, who was serious and boring.

I know it's lame but I ended up getting involved with Angeline because she was so much fun. When I was with her, I felt alive and free. Unfortunately, our affair didn't last because she got bored with me, but she made me see that my ex and I were not meant to be together." - Andre, writer

SHE ACCEPTED ME FOR WHO I WAS