8 halal eateries to order food and goodies from

Hari Raya Puasa is fast approaching on May 24. (This celebration, also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri or Eid al-Fitr, marks the end of the Ramadan month of fasting for Muslims.)

If you're tired of cooking up a storm in the kitchen and would prefer to order in this year, or if you'd like some goodies or kuih raya to accompany your feast without the additional hassle of baking, here's our roundup of the best halal eateries to order from.

1. Hjh Maimunah

If you’re a sucker for traditional dishes like nenek used to cook, you’ll love Hjh Maimunah (pronounced as ‘Hajah Maimunah’).

This popular eatery specialises in traditional, kampung-style Malay and Indonesian cuisine, better known as nasi padang, which is steamed rice served with a variety of cooked dishes, such as sambal goreng and beef rendang.

In 2016 and 2019, they were awarded the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand rating in the Michelin Guide Singapore, making them the only Michelin-awarded nasi padang eatery in Singapore.

Available for islandwide delivery and self-pickup at hjhmaimunahdelivery.oddle.me.

2. Ayam Penyet President

PHOTO: Ayam Penyet President

Tender meat, flavourful grilled skin, crispy bits and chilli paste – what’s not to love?

The franchise’s signature Smashed Fried Chicken is served with tofu and tempeh, and you can choose to add on white rice for $1, or yellow rice for $2.40.

Islandwide delivery available at ayampresident.oddle.me. Also available on GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo.

3. Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak

PHOTO: Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak

Often hailed as the best – or if not the most popular – nasi lemak in Singapore, you can now skip the snaking queues at Boon Lay Market by having this delivered straight to your doorstep.

You can choose your ingredients such as fish otah, fried chicken wing, fried egg, fried fish cake and the like.

Islandwide delivery available at powernasilemak.oddle.me, or on GrabFood.

4. Sabar Menanti 2

Given that Sabar Menanti 2 was established in 1920, rest assured that their Indonesian nasi padang dishes are authentic, traditional, and oh-so delicious.

Whether you prefer sotong, beef rendang, grilled chicken or chilli fish, they have a variety of set meals and even bento sets that you can choose from.

For delivery, email sabarmenanti2@yahoo.com, drop them an Instagram DM, or find them on Deliveroo.

5. Al-Azhar Restaurant

If you’re craving more variety, a go-to favourite is Al-Azhar Restaurant, which carries Indian, Western and even Thai cuisine.

Their menu is so extensive and diverse that even if the whole family has differing tastes, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Popular dishes include their Roti John, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Nasi Goreng Pattaya.

For islandwide delivery, visit al-azhar.getz.co or call 64665052. Also available on GrabFood, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

6. Batter Halves

Moving on to the home bakeries, this one is run by a stay-home dad, and though not officially Halal-certified, it is 100 per cent Muslim-owned.

If you have a sweet tooth, one look at Batter Halves’ Instagram feed will have you drooling.

From brownies to cupcakes and even pies, these sweet treats are perfect for gifting to friends or sharing with family.

To order, WhatsApp +65 9179 8445 or drop them an Instagram DM.

7. Tootsie Bakes

For all your kuih raya needs – Tootsie Bakes has classic Raya goodies such as Nutella tarts, ondeh ondeh tarts and honey cornflakes, and more modern bakes such as choc-flakes meringues.

To order, drop them an Instagram DM.

8. Halwa Bakes

For the most insta-worthy pastries and treats, this takes the cake (quite literally).

They specialise in customised cakes (think weddings, birthdays, anniversaries), the occasional cookies, and for Eid – assorted brownie boxes, featuring flavours such as Milo, Biscoff, chocolate chunk and peanut butter. Talk about indulgent!

To order, drop them an Instagram DM.

This article was first published in Her World Online.