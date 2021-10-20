8 Halloween costume ideas based on your favourite K-dramas

Halloween (Oct 31) is right around the corner and seeing how the Covid cases are at all new highs, it’s safer to stay home. But that doesn’t mean you should skip those Zoom parties where you get to dress up with your friends.

From Squid Game to Vincenzo, rep your favourite K-drama and if you cannot find an oppa, dress up as the oppa.

Here, we’ve sourced affordable outfits from Shopee, Lazada and Shein.

Squid Game - contestant

PHOTO: Netflix, Lazada

Of course, you can’t have Halloween this year without Squid Game. Come dressed as a contestant with your own custom player number.

Get the player-inspired costume here.

Squid Game - guard

PHOTO: Netflix, Shopee

On the other hand, come dressed as a guard and execute your fellow players.

Get the guard-inspired costume here

D.P. - Ahn Jun-ho

PHOTO: Netflix, Shopee

If you want something a bit more casual, you can dress up as Ahn Jun-ho from D.P. But don’t let his outfit fool you — he is actually undercover to catch military deserters.

Get Ahn Jun-ho’s inspired hoodie and cap here.

D.P. - Han Ho-yeol

PHOTO: Netflix, Lazada

Like peanut butter and jelly, you can’t have Ahn Jun-ho without his partner Han Ho-yeol. The power duo tracking down military deserters is definitely a pair you should dress up as this Halloween.

Get the Han Ho-yeol-inspired windbreaker.

Vincenzo - Hong Cha-young

PHOTO: Netflix, Shein

Hong Cha-young from Vincenzo is definitely one of the best female protagonists to dress up as this year, but note that you have to find your own Song Joong-ki to complete this outfit.

Get Hong Cha-young’s pink blazer suit and turtleneck shirt.

Vincenzo - Geumga Plaza Family

PHOTO: Netflix, Shein

Or you could join the Geumga Plaza family with the sleek all-black suits for Halloween.

Get it here.

Sweet Home - Lee Eun-hyuk

PHOTO: Netflix, Shopee

Sweet Home is definitely one of the best horror dramas of 2021 with plenty of rising stars like Song Kang and Lee Do-hyun playing Cha Hyun-soo and Lee Eun-hyuk respectively.

Get Lee Eun-hyuk’s flannel shirt here.

Sweet Home - Cha Hyun-soo

PHOTO: Netflix, Shopee

Spice up your outfits with some fake blood from Art Friend and darken your under eyes for that true indie horror feel.

Get Cha Hyun-soo’s hoodie and shirt.

This article was first published in Her World Online.