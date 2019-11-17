8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

If you are looking to make a great first impression with your home, there's no better place to start than with the front door.

From subtle, minimalist door gates to eye-popping painted doors, here are some of our favourite ideas for an enviable front entrance:

1. SAY HELLO TO YELLOW

PHOTO: The Local INN.terior

Attention-seeker? Paint your front door with a bright pop of colour that is bound to get your neighbours' attention.

Pick a hue that matches the accents in your home for a cohesive colour scheme.

2. SPLIT SIDES

PHOTO: Three-D Conceptwerke

Lay on the charm with a Dutch door, also called a stable door, that will definitely get all your neighbours talking.

A Dutch door is essentially a door that is split into two parts, usually at the halfway mark, so that the bottom half of the door can be closed while the top half is opened.

A taller bottom half and louvres allow light and breeze to come in without sacrificing too much privacy.

3. CHAMPAGNE PARTY

PHOTO: MMJ Design Loft

Want a balcony for sipping tipples in the evening? Create one right by the entrance of your home, complete with floor decking and faux carpet grass (available at IKEA).

4. ALL WIRED UP

PHOTO: butterpaperstudio

If you have pets and they keep escaping through the bars of your gate when you are not looking, get a wire mesh gate. Style-wise, it's a great option for industrial or contemporary themed homes.

Do up a laser cut of your unit number on the gate for an extra dose of personalisation.

5. GO GROOVY

PHOTO: Vitas Design

Get all retro-fied with an accordion style or scissors gate, which were once popular in the 70s and 80s.

While the gates of yesteryear had to be pushed aside before entering, these ones today feature a swing mechanism-all the feels minus the inconvenience!

6. TYPOGRAPHY TRANSFORMATION

PHOTO: Free Space Intent

For a subtler approach, consider just changing up your unit number. Pick a cool font that will provide a hint of how cool the rest of your home is.

7. MINIMALIST APPROACH

PHOTO: Ehka Studio

One for the minimalist, this simple door gate features clean, straight lines that allow your guests to get a glimpse of what to expect inside while still shielding your home from prying eyes.

8. WEAR IT ON YOUR SLEEVE

PHOTO: One Last Hope Interior Design

Feeling patriotic? Love a particular superhero or anime character? Or just have an unhealthy obsession with cats?

Get a bespoke laser cut gate that can be completely customised to showcase your personality. There are also designs that look like optical illusions-handy if you like confusing your nosy neighbours.

This article was first published in Renonation.