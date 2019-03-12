8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

You probably know by now that being an SQ girl is not as glamorous as it sounds.

They may always look beautiful and are paid to travel the world, but their job is physically-demanding and exhausting.

Besides the hard work, they also have to face many risks and potential job hazards while flying for a living.

Here are eight hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job.

BAD BACKS PHOTO: Pexels The work that cabin crew do on board is quite literally, back-breaking.

When you are on a flight, you may have noticed that crew don’t assist passengers to put their hand luggage in the overhead compartments (and they’re not required to) unless they really need the help. This is because back injuries are one of the most common injuries that crew sustain on the job and they are usually caused by the lifting of heavy objects. The crew also has to constantly bend over or squat throughout the flight when they do work such as loading meal carts and retrieving meals for passengers. It puts additional strain on their backs and can lead to the development of back problems over time.

REPRODUCTIVE ISSUES Whenever we fly, we will be exposed to low levels of radiation at flight altitudes which generally do not pose any health risks. However, because cabin crew are frequently exposed to the radiation, it may put them at higher risk of developing reproductive issues and they may need to consider reducing their exposure if they are planning a pregnancy. Also, jet-lag may also affect their menstrual cycles and cause their periods to be irregular.

POOR HEALTH PHOTO: Pexels Frequent flying can take a toll on the body, and it is especially true for cabin crew who are working whenever they are flying. The irregular working hours across different time zones can disrupt their body clocks, leading to issues like sleeping difficulties and fatigue. Erratic meal times can also cause stomach problems like gastric pain. Furthermore, working in an enclosed work environment with hundreds of passengers increases their risk of getting germs, either from breathing in the dry cabin air or touching things like toilet door handles or used meal trays.