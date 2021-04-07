8 hobo bags to make a fashionable entrance back at work

As more employees stream back into the workplace with new, flexible regulations in place, it's time to dress up presentably once again after more than a year of working from home.
This calls for a revamped work wardrobe!
Arguably the most important part: finding the perfect purse to complete your back-to-work outfit.
Hobo bags would be a smart choice with their sleek and polished edges (and ability to carry a whole bunch of stuff you forgot you needed).
Below are eight of these stylish and updated pieces to add to your work bag collection.
1. Ergo shoulder bag, $950, Coach
Available at Coach
2. T Momogram Jacquard drawstring hobo, $980, Tory Burch
Available at Tory Burch
3. Roulette large hobo bag, $298, Kate Spade
Available at Kate Spade
4. Leather hobo tote, $139.90, Pedro
Available at Pedro
5. JHU shoulder bag, $350, Rabeanco at Zalora
Available at Zalora
6. Drawstring hobo bag, $79.90, Charles & Keith
Available at Charles & Keith
7. Suede hobo bag with monili, USD$2,710 (S$3,627), Brunello Cucinelli
Available at Brunello Cucinelli
8. Leather bag (price unavailable), Salvatore Ferragamo
This article was first published in Her World Online.