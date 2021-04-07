8 hobo bags to make a fashionable entrance back at work

As more employees stream back into the workplace with new, flexible regulations in place, it's time to dress up presentably once again after more than a year of working from home.

This calls for a revamped work wardrobe!

Arguably the most important part: finding the perfect purse to complete your back-to-work outfit.

Hobo bags would be a smart choice with their sleek and polished edges (and ability to carry a whole bunch of stuff you forgot you needed).

Below are eight of these stylish and updated pieces to add to your work bag collection.

1. Ergo shoulder bag, $950, Coach

PHOTO: Coach

2. T Momogram Jacquard drawstring hobo, $980, Tory Burch

PHOTO: Tory Burch

3. Roulette large hobo bag, $298, Kate Spade

PHOTO: Kate Spade

4. Leather hobo tote, $139.90, Pedro

PHOTO: Pedro

5. JHU shoulder bag, $350, Rabeanco at Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

6. Drawstring hobo bag, $79.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

7. Suede hobo bag with monili, USD$2,710 (S$3,627), Brunello Cucinelli

PHOTO: Brunello Cicnelli

8. Leather bag (price unavailable), Salvatore Ferragamo

PHOTO: Salvatore Ferragamo

This article was first published in Her World Online.