8 iftar spots to check out this Ramadan

Ramadan 2022 is a little more special, after two years of restrictions - you can now break fast in a group of 10 and that makes it just more celebratory.

As usual, there are enough promotions to give you opportunities to head out to meet friends.

Here are some interesting ones.

Here’s a Korean twist to your break fast meal.

PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium offers a Korean spread at its Atrium Restaurant . You’ll get dishes such as tteokbokki, pajeon and ginseng chicken soup.

There will also be the usual buffet items such as salmon sashimi and Hainanese chicken rice.

The spread is available from April 2 to May 31, priced from $47 per adult for dinner. This is after a 50 per cent discount for all adults.

For reservations, send a Whatsapp message to 9114-0258 or call 3138-2530.

You can also book your table online via www.tablecheck.com/shops/holidayinn-atrium-atrium-restaurant/reserve

The iftar spread at StraitsKitchen (Grand Hyatt Singapore) has become a popular one.

It offers a mix of cuisine, ranging from Chinese to Middle Eastern, so you can cross countries in a meal.

Favourites include rojak, popiah, baba ghanoush, otah otah, ayam buah keluak, and kambing bakar, Australian lamb marinated with chilli, shrimp paste and pineapple juice.

It’s available for dinner from April 3 to May 4 at $488 per adult.

The buffet comes with free flow of freshly squeezed orange juice, chilled juices, local beverages such as bandung, teh tarik, teh halia and kopi tarik.

For reservations, call 6732-1234 or book directly via singapore.grand.hyattrestaurants.com

J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La has curated its first ever iftar buffet, available from April 4 to May 2 (except on Wednesdays and Fridays). It’s priced at $88 per adult.

The highlight is a 24-hour Marinated Roasted Whole Lamb Hyderabad Dum Briyani, which is marinated for 24 hours in different spices. There are live cooking stations with tom yum hot pot, laksa and soto ayum with nasi impit on rotation.

For reservations, call 6831-4374 or visit www.shangri-la.com/en/hotels/jen/singapore/tanglin/

Permata is housed in one of Singapore’s most beautiful buildings - the historic Gedung Kuning, so breaking fast there is going to be extra special.

They are serving a Nusantara Iftar menu consisting of appetisers, noodles, mains, desserts and a mocktail at $78 a person.

You’ll get to try new dishes such as Nasi Opor Cakerawala, Kuluban and Rendang Rusuk Minangkabau. There will also be a recreation of Mee Maidin, an iconic dish from Kampong Gelam created in the 1940s.

The menu is available till May 1 for dinner. Reservations can be made via www.gedungkuning.sg/book

PHOTO: TOK TOK INDONESIAN RESTAURANT

Here’s a special new dish in time for Ramadan.

Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant’ s Lontong Istimewa comes with the addition of a whole lobster, in addition to the other items in the dish such as Javanese beef and chicken stew.

From April 3 April to May 8, you can get this for $88.

Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant is located at 467 Joo Chiat Rd. Call 6908-3835 for reservations.

Penang Culture is giving a 50 per cent discount off its nasi ambeng set for Ramadan. This discount means that till May 1, it’s $59.90 for dine-in or takeaway, and $83.90 if you have it delivered.

The annual treat is good for four, and comprises nine dishes served with white rice. The items include white garlic chicken cutlet, satay chicken, beef rendang, BBQ stingray, sambal prawns, French bean with tempeh, and sambal eggs.

If you want to have this set delivered, head to delivery.penangculture.com.sg to place your order.

There are two new dishes from PastaMania for Ramadan - Sambal Prawn Pasta ($13.50) and Curry Seafood Baked Rice ($12.90), available for a la carte and set meal orders.

What makes it more special is that PastaMania is collaborating with non-profit social organisation Badan Agama dan Pelajaran Radin Mas (BAPA).

You make donations in denominations of $5, $10, $20 while dining in and the total amount will be matched by PastaMania and converted to the PastaMania x BAPA Bundle Sets that beneficiaries can enjoy at the outlets.

The bundle is priced at $44 and comprises a selection of four pastas or baked rice, four soups with garlic bread, and four beverages.

So when you head down to any of the 18 outlets, do consider making a donation.

And if you rather eat at home, head to www.pastamania.com.sg/delivery to order.

Pizza is an easy way to break fast and Pizza Arc has a new one for Ramadan.

Its Assam Curry Seafood combines cheese, seafood, and lavish swirls of spicy Assam Curry Mayo.

The Hari Raya Special Bundle ($59.90) is a good deal if you’re planning tobreak fast with a group. It comes with a large Assam Curry pizza, a large classic pizza, sides of nacho chips and popcorn chicken and two cans of soda.