8 indoor plants with amazing benefits to help you sleep better at night

PHOTO: Pixabay
Pinky Chng
The Finder

1. SNAKE PLANT

PHOTO: The Finder

One of the rare plants that emit oxygen at night, snake plants improve the quality of the air in your home, helping to cure insomnia and giving you a better night's sleep. It apparently helps to relieve headaches too. 

2. PEACE LILY

PHOTO: The Finder

This moisture-emitting plant can boost a room's humidity by up to 5 per cent, relieving irritated dry noses, especially in air-conditioned rooms. Little wonder it's a NASA-approved solution for improving sleep.

3. ALOE VERA

PHOTO: The Finder

Like the snake plant, aloe vera emits oxygen at night. It also releases volatiles into the air, which has a positive effect on your immunity.

4. ARECA PALM

PHOTO: The Finder

This plant purifies the air by removing toxins, and also releases moisture, helping you to breathe easier when the air-conditioning dries out the air.

5. BOSTON FERN

PHOTO: The Finder

Rich in essential oils and flavonoids, this green goodness helps you to regulate your nervous system and cope with stress. And if all else fails, at least it'll put you in sweet slumber to help you forget your worries for the night.

6. JASMINE

PHOTO: The Finder

The delicate, relaxing scent of jasmine lowers anxiety, giving you deeper, more restful sleep. Wake up to increased alertness and productivity in the day.

7. LAVENDER

PHOTO: The Finder

If its pleasant purple hue doesn't lull you to sleep, its calming aroma will. One study even found that it reduced crying in babies and helped them sleep, too.

8. GARDENIA

PHOTO: The Finder

Gardenia aren't just there to look pretty. A recent Danish study found it to be as effective as Valium for relieving insomnia and promoting sleep. 

This article was first published in The Finder.

More about
Lifestyle plants Sleep

TRENDING

72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue
72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested
Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans
200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES