8 indoor plants that are pretty easy to care for

Indoor plants are becoming a thing among Gen Zs and millennials and you’ve probably noticed on your social media feeds your friends showing off their plant collection. Want to bring out your nurturing side too but don’t know which plants to buy? Here are eight that are low maintenance.

1. ZZ Plant

PHOTO: Pexels

Also known as: Zamioculcas Zamiifolia

This hardy indoor plant does well under low-light and can take a reasonable amount of neglect. (Some say it’s virtually indestructible) Its leaves have a waxy coating, so some folk tend to mistake it for an artificial plant. Keep it in a shaded but bright area, and you’ll only need to water when the soil is dry.

2. Money Plant

PHOTO: Unsplash

Also known as: Epipremnum aureum

Not to be confused with the other money plant, aka the jade plant, this is one of the most popular houseplants in Singapore, you’re likely to find it on balconies or guarding the front of houses.

It is an evergreen vine that can grow up to 20m tall, and it’s also one of the top plants that can help purify the air, according to a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) study. Water only when the soil is dry.

3. Snake Plant

PHOTO: Pexels

Also known as: Sansevieria

This plant is also known as Mother’s-in-law’s Tongue. With its tall, erect, sharp-tipped leaves, it makes a striking plant at home. It’s popular both indoors and outdoors, and is nearly indistructable, thanks to its hardy leaves.

Also one of the top air-purifying plants, it sports a compact look that makes it popular. This easy-to-maintain plant only needs to be watered when the soil gets dry.

4. Peace Lily

PHOTO: Unsplash

Also known as: Spathiphyllum

Another popular choice for the home, the peace lilies brighten up spaces with their white “flowers”. The flowers however, are actually leaves – hooded to protect the actual flowers, which are small buds on a tall stalk.

These too are one of the plants that help purify the air in your home, one of the best! Keep soil moist, but not water-logged.

5. Nerve plant

PHOTO: Unsplash

Also known as: Fittonia

These are popular in terrariums because of their versatility in terms of size and colour. The green leaves come with delicate veins of lighter green, pink and white. They’re also versatile cause they enjoy bright, indirect light outdoors and work well in the office too. Soak them every three days.

6. Air plants

PHOTO: Unsplash

Also known as: Tillandsia

These South American plants are just the plants for people who hate soil. While they don’t require soil, what works for them is a space with good air-flow. Keep them somewhere airy and not too bright. To be specific, four hours of direct sunlight is more than enough before you should bring them in.

As they grow, you’ll find little pups (small buds) growing from its base, let them grow slightly bigger and you can pluck them and they’ll continue growing too! Mist them daily.

7. Rosette Succulents

PHOTO: Pexels

Also known as: Echeveria

These are pretty fool proof plants. They’re hardy, and come in a variety of colours and textures. Usually waxy, with thick, fleshy leaves (they get soft if not watered enough), and they grow slowly, and never too big. They can grow in a pendulous manner if placed in a hanging basket or green wall.

They adapt both to deep shade or bright sunshine, perhaps just watering once a week if they are kept indoors. Keep them in cacti potting mix.

8. Wishbone flower

PHOTO: Pixabay

Also known as: Torenia fournieri

Although they look delicate and pretty when the pink or purple flower bloom, they are actually pretty hardy, and grow very quickly. Bonus point, they’re edible! They have a mild lettuce taste and look great with desserts.

Tiny seeds form in the pods after the flowers drop, so you can keep growing them over and over again. Keep them in the balcony or in a sunny spot as they need a full day of sun, and in a soil mix of organic and balance fertiliser.

