8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020

PHOTO: Linear Space Concepts
Pei Ying
Renonation

With 2019 drawing to a close in less than three months, we take a look at the interior design trends we are currently seeing appearing quite a bit in Singapore homes.

Will these trends take off next year in a big way? Only time will tell.

1. CURVED ARCHES ARE EVERYWHERE

PHOTO: Dots 'n' Tots Interior Design

Curve is having a big moment as the curved arches we are seeing in Singapore homes can attest.

Once popular in older homes, they are making a major comeback even in modern, contemporary interiors, often serving as a point of interest-sort of like an alternative feature wall.

There are various curved arches to consider. Include decorating details or go with a segmental arch (see above) if want a traditional or stately feel to your space.

But if you want a more modern look, a clean, round arch is your answer. Consider also the pseudo three-centred arch (see below) for a more retro vibe.

PHOTO: Starry Homestead

Below, the curved archway here serves as a transition into the private spaces of the home.

PHOTO: Goy Architects

The inside of the arch is painted dark green to match the walkway and for visual interest.

2. ANOTHER CURVED REVOLUTION: CURVED COUNTERS AND TABLES

PHOTO: The Monocot Studio

Besides entryways, we are also seeing plenty of curves on the ends of counters and tables.

We think this interior design trend might be an offshoot of the ever-popular mid-century design, which favours gentle, organic curves.

From breakfast nooks to vanity counters, these curvaceous features are a great way to soften the edges and break up the visual, especially if you have a lot of clean, straight lines in the area.

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

Pluses: they are a lot more kids-friendly and they take up less space than the standard ends.

3. MORE HOMEOWNERS ARE FURNISHING WITH RATTAN

PHOTO: Adroit ID

Durable, lightweight and versatile, rattan is a great way to inject a laidback, bohemian appeal to your space.

But it works in a variety of interior styles as well, including Scandinavian or modern mid-century.

One of our favourite sources for rattan furniture is Second Charm, who also does custom ones if you need your furnishings to fit exact dimensions.

4. GROOVING ALONG WITH VERTICAL GROOVE LINES 

PHOTO: Rockin Spaces

When it comes to good interior design, it's all in the details. And it seems surfaces here are getting all the attention.

From bedroom and living room walls to vanity cabinets and kitchen islands, homeowners are loving the vertical groove line detail on them.

And why shouldn't they?

They add textural interest and a graphic statement without being over the top and they give a touch of modernity to any space. A little groove detailing goes a long way, as seen below.

PHOTO: Authors Interior & Styling (left) and D' Initial Concept (right)

5. TILE TREND: MERMAID TILES 

PHOTO: Linear Space Concepts

You might know them otherwise as fish scale or scalloped tiles and you would have probably seen them somewhere. Place them right-side up (curve edge down), the other way around or even sideways, all of which will give you a different feel.

We think this trend isn't going to be as enduring as some of the ones we've mentioned here, but it's an interesting alternative to the more ubiquitous hexagon tiles if you're looking to add interest to your space.

If you are keen to keep things timeless, go with neutral hues rather than patterned.

6. FOR A TOUCH OF WHIMSY, DECORATE WITH A NEON SIGN

PHOTO: Adroit ID

If it seems current interior design trends are evoking some kind of nostalgia, you aren't wrong.

Number 6 are neon signs, which feel very retro.

Commonly associated with karaoke bars and night clubs, and more recently hipster joints, they are slowly making their way into home interiors.

Neon signs are a great way to make your home truly personal since you can customise it to say whatever you want, be it a family motto, a cliche phrase or a tongue-in-cheek jibe.

We like them especially in industrial themed homes, but they can work in other casual styles as well.

Go with a colour that contrasts with your wall if you want your signage to stand out, or keep things in the same hue if you want a subtler decor.

7. ON THE LIGHTNING FRONT, GLASS BALL PENDANTS

PHOTO: The Scientist 

Speaking of lights, minimalist glass ball pendants are trending on the lighting front.

It might be our recent obsession with curves, but it's a classical shape that will definitely endure for ages.

They come in all sorts of designs and they work well in a cluster if you are using them in a larger space like over your dining table.

The clear ones look pretty, but if you don't want your lighting to be too glaring, get the frosted pendants.

To get on trend, choose a soft gold or a brass finish for an elegant addition to any room.

8. IN A STATE OF IRONY, CONCEALED ENTRANCES ARE APPEARING IN HOMES

PHOTO: Authors Interior & Styling

Always wanted a secret doorway in your home because you read too many adventure books growing up?

This trend might be right up your alley. Concealed entrances are making a regular appearance in homes here for sleeker and more seamless interiors.

PHOTO: Authors Interior & Styling

We have seen entrances to en-suite bathrooms concealed and made to look like they are part of the wardrobe, doorways into bedrooms hidden for privacy from nosy guests, and entryways into other rooms cloaked behind feature walls so that they won't interrupt the overall interior design.

This article was first published in Renonation

More about
Home works

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
&#039;Singapore Superstar Celebrity&#039; Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Malaysia&#039;s PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
