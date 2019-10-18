8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020

With 2019 drawing to a close in less than three months, we take a look at the interior design trends we are currently seeing appearing quite a bit in Singapore homes.

Will these trends take off next year in a big way? Only time will tell.

1. CURVED ARCHES ARE EVERYWHERE

PHOTO: Dots 'n' Tots Interior Design

Curve is having a big moment as the curved arches we are seeing in Singapore homes can attest.

Once popular in older homes, they are making a major comeback even in modern, contemporary interiors, often serving as a point of interest-sort of like an alternative feature wall.

There are various curved arches to consider. Include decorating details or go with a segmental arch (see above) if want a traditional or stately feel to your space.

But if you want a more modern look, a clean, round arch is your answer. Consider also the pseudo three-centred arch (see below) for a more retro vibe.

PHOTO: Starry Homestead

Below, the curved archway here serves as a transition into the private spaces of the home.

PHOTO: Goy Architects

The inside of the arch is painted dark green to match the walkway and for visual interest.

2. ANOTHER CURVED REVOLUTION: CURVED COUNTERS AND TABLES

PHOTO: The Monocot Studio

Besides entryways, we are also seeing plenty of curves on the ends of counters and tables.

We think this interior design trend might be an offshoot of the ever-popular mid-century design, which favours gentle, organic curves.

From breakfast nooks to vanity counters, these curvaceous features are a great way to soften the edges and break up the visual, especially if you have a lot of clean, straight lines in the area.

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

Pluses: they are a lot more kids-friendly and they take up less space than the standard ends.

3. MORE HOMEOWNERS ARE FURNISHING WITH RATTAN

PHOTO: Adroit ID

Durable, lightweight and versatile, rattan is a great way to inject a laidback, bohemian appeal to your space.

But it works in a variety of interior styles as well, including Scandinavian or modern mid-century.

One of our favourite sources for rattan furniture is Second Charm, who also does custom ones if you need your furnishings to fit exact dimensions.

4. GROOVING ALONG WITH VERTICAL GROOVE LINES

PHOTO: Rockin Spaces

When it comes to good interior design, it's all in the details. And it seems surfaces here are getting all the attention.

From bedroom and living room walls to vanity cabinets and kitchen islands, homeowners are loving the vertical groove line detail on them.

And why shouldn't they?

They add textural interest and a graphic statement without being over the top and they give a touch of modernity to any space. A little groove detailing goes a long way, as seen below.

PHOTO: Authors Interior & Styling (left) and D' Initial Concept (right)

5. TILE TREND: MERMAID TILES

PHOTO: Linear Space Concepts