8 local Chinese porridge and congee recipes

This delightful chicken rice porridge recipe is the perfect breakfast recipe for the entire family. So simple and easy to prepare!

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

The Teochew fish porridge recipe for toddler and the entire family is the ultimate comfort food.

Nothing like a good fish porridge that you can whip up without fuss at home. Here is a Teochew-style fish porridge using cooked rice that comes with a firm texture. Be sure to use the freshest fish possible for maximum taste.

Tip: You can also choose to add in Chinese herbs such as Astralagus, a qi-enhancing herb. It is rich in antioxidants, have anti-ageing properties and boosts immunity.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For porridge

500g fresh fish

1 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp sesame oil

2 cups cooked rice

2 slices ginger (julienned)

2 litres water

For seasoning

1 tsp preserved vegetables or Dong Cai

1/2 tbsp garlic oil

1/4 tsp white pepper

1 tbsp chicken stock

For garnishing

1 tsp fried shallots or garlic crisps

1 stalk spring onion (chopped)

1 stalk coriander leaves (cut into sections)

How to cook:

Clean and slice fish into pieces. Marinade with soy sauce or salt (to taste) and sesame oil.

Bring water to a boil. Add in the cooked rice and fish. Continue to cook till boiling.

Season with chicken stock, garlic oil and white pepper.

Scoop to bowls, garnish with spring onions and coriander leaves.

4. Sour jujube porridge

This sour jujube porridge that is recommended by Dr. Lin Liming of the Chinese Medicine Clinic of Health and Wellness can help relieve mood and improve appetite. According to him, it has the effect of nourishing the heart and liver, calm the nerves and aid those who might be prone to depression.

Jujube, or Chinese red date, is an excellent source of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are required for healthy growth, development and overall well-being. It may also improve sleep and brain function.

Note: Take sour jujube with caution if you experience diarrhoea or any allergic reactions.

Ingredients:

6 grams of jujube kernel powder

50 grams of white rice

How to cook:

Grind sour jujube kernels into fine powder

Bring porridge with white rice and water to a boil

Add jujube kernel powder and cook for a while. Serve.

5. Pumpkin spinach and salmon porridge

A great kid-friendly option is this versatile and healthy Pumpkin Spinach and Salmon Porridge dish. It will require just the minimum seasoning to bring out its great flavour.

One of the best brain boosting foods for kids, salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, both essential for brain growth and function. Include more of these in children’s diets for a sharper mind and to perform better in cognitive skills tests.

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients:

1/2 cup uncooked rice⁣⁣

200ml chicken stock

400-500ml water⁣⁣

1/2 tbsp minced garlic⁣⁣

1 tbsp shallot oil⁣⁣

Pinch of pepper⁣⁣

150g salmon cubes (season lightly with salt)

3-4 bunches of spinach (cut into sections⁣⁣)

2 tbsp sweet corn⁣⁣

80g pumpkin (cut into chunks⁣⁣)

Optional:

Shredded ginger/scallions⁣⁣

Fried shallots⁣⁣

Fried fritters ⁣⁣

How to cook:

Add rice, pumpkin, water, chicken stock and shallot oil together. Cook until rice softens and pumpkin mashed.

Include minced ginger (if you’d like). Season with pepper and mix well.

Add sweet corn and spinach.

Salmon cubes go in last.

Garnish with shredded ginger, scallions. Serve with fried fritters and fried shallots.

6. Singapore-style frog leg porridge

A healthy alternative to white meat such as chicken, frog legs are said to contain a lower level of calories. One serving of 100 grams of frog legs (stir-fried) provides 70 calories whereas the chicken thigh offers 280 calories.

Eating frog legs in moderation could bring about health benefits such as enhancing vision, promote brain health as well as bone health.

Serves: 3~4

Ingredients:

400g frog legs

8 clove big garlic

2 spring onion cut to 3cm

8 slice ginger

light soy sauce

oyster sauce

oil

black pepper

baking soda

corn flour

How to cook:

Clean frogs and mix with 5 tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp oil, 2 tsp pepper, 1 tbsp baking soda, 3 tbsp corn flour. Leave in fridge to season for 40mins.

At the same time, cook porridge. Add one cup of rice with 2L of water. Boil till rice is soft and porridge is sticky (add boiled water as necessary if too dry)

Heat oil, add garlic, spring onion (a quarter of it, leave the rest for later), ginger. Fry for 1 minute.

Add 3 tbsp soy sauce, 3 tbsp oyster sauce, 300ml water, pinch of salt & pepper. Mix well.

Remove frog from fridge (add all of them), and mix fry for 2mins.

Cover and keep the dish cooking for 5 more minutes.

Add 4 tbsp corn flour, add 3 tbsp dark soy sauce, add rest of spring onion. Mix until sauce becomes less and sticky.

Mix frog and porridge in a big bowl.

7. Millet porridge with pumpkin and chinese yam

A good warm porridge to nourish the body as well as hydrate the skin, this millet porridge with pumpkin and chinese yam is a dish you can eat at any time of the day.

In this recipe, you will find a couple of ingredients that are beneficial to health such as millet, chinese yam and goji berries.

Millet: Millet is packed with various nutrition including magnesium, calcium, B vitamins, antioxidants and many more. It is also gluten-free and are high in protein and fiber, helping to lower chances of type 2 diabetes.

Chinese yam: Also known as Huai Shan, Chinese yam is used in Chinese herbal medicine. It is traditionally used in treating disorders related to the stomach, spleen, lungs, and kidneys such as hot flashes associated with menopause, dry or chronic cough, asthma, fatigue and more.

Goji berries: They are also known as wolfberries that contain various important vitamins and minerals: iron vitamin A and zinc (needed for the proper functioning of the body’s immune system) among others.

Note: If you’re pregnant or allergic, it is best to take caution and avoid goji berries. Speak to your doctor before consumption.

Serves:

Ingredients:

45g Chinese yam (adjust the amount of Chinese yam and/or pumpkin to your liking)

45g pumpkin

100g millet

10g Goji berries

1300g water (you can use less than a litre for a thicker consistency)

*You can also substitute water with chicken broth for a different flavour.

How to cook:

Rinse millet, then soak in water for 30 minutes.

Prepare pumpkin and Chinese yam. Clean and peel off the skin then dice, slice or chop pumpkin and Chinese yam. Rinse goji berries a few times until the water is clear.

Bring water to boil, put in millet and stir in one direction for 3 minutes until you see soup become cloudy and denser. Be sure to skim the foam. Add millet only AFTER water is boiling. Put in pumpkin and Chinese yam to boil for another 3-5 minutes (boil longer if you prefer a very tender pumpkin) Turn down to very low heat, put the lid on the pot and keep millet simmering for another 15 minutes. Remove lid, stir in one direction for 8-10 minutes (you should see a creamy broth) Put in goji berries 5 minutes before you turn off the heat. Take care not to overcook it to prevent loss of nutrition.

Serve hot with sugar or enjoy it plain with other pickled vegetables, or rice if you like.

8. Abalone and shredded chicken porridge

If you are feeling fancy and would like to add abalone to your porridge, it can also be a nutritious choice.

In Asian cultures, abalone has long been appreciated for its health benefits, including healthy eyes and skin. All thanks to its rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids as well as Vitamin C.

Note: However like all foods, it is advised to eat abalone in moderation as it is considered a shellfish variety, and could amount to higher cholesterol levels. Individuals should also note of potential allergic reactions to shellfish.

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooked rice⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

100ml chicken stock⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

400ml water + more to cook till desired consistency⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

2 dried scallops⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

1 tsp minced ginger⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

1 tsp shallot oil⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

1 tbsp abalone brine⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

1-2 small abalones (sliced⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣)

1 small piece of roasted/blanched chicken breast (shredded⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣)

Pinch of salt & pepper to taste⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Optional:

Fried fritters⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Spring onion, diced⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Shredded ginger⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Fried shallots⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

How to cook:

Combine water, chicken stock, dried scallops and cooked rice in pot.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Add minced ginger and shallot oil.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Cook till it comes to a boil, then simmer on low heat further.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Add abalone brine.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Add water if necessary. Make sure to stir consistently.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add shredded chicken breast, reserve some aside to top on porridge.

Add abalone slices. Serve.

Optional: fried fritters, diced spring onion, shredded ginger and fried shallots.

