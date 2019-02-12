8 low-calorie drinks you can order at Starbucks

PHOTO: Pixabay
Bianchi Mendoza
theAsianparent

From their classic brews to quirky, new concoctions to tickle your taste buds, Starbucks pretty much has everything for coffee and tea lovers. But if you're thinking of switching things up and ordering something other than your usual, give these low-calorie, healthy drinks at Starbucks a try.

8 LOW-CALORIE, HEALTHY DRINKS AT STARBUCKS

1. CAFFÈ AMERICANO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Study Buddy. #StarbucksPH

A post shared by Starbucks Philippines (@starbucksph) on

This go-to favourite is a rich cup made with espresso shots and cream. A cup has about 15 calories and it has approximately 225 mg of caffeine. You can have it black or with artificial sweetener for a sweet flavour minus the calories.

2. COLD FOAM ICED CAPPUCCINO

This new take on one of the most popular Starbucks orders has about 57 calories. Expect a light, frothy drink with a good caffeine kick because of the cold foam that's been infused with sweet espresso.

3. CAPPUCCINO

Made with espresso and skim milk, this frothy favourite has about 97 calories. There are a variety of ways to enjoy a cappuccino at Starbucks. You can have it dry (more foam and less milk) or wet (more milk and less foam).

4. COLD BREW

This type of coffee, which is usually served unsweetened, is made by brewing ground coffee and cool water and steeping it for about two days.

You can enjoy cold brew one of two ways: as Nitro Cold Brew or Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold brew. The former has a naturally sweet flavour and velvety texture, while the latter is creamier and sweeter.

5. CAFFÈ LATTE

Caffè latte is one of the most popular orders, in the Philippines at least, which isn't surprising since most of us like our coffee creamy. Caffè latte is made with steamed milk and espresso.

If you have this coffee with nonfat milk, you'll be indulging in just about 130 calories.

6. CARAMEL MACCHIATO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Iced #CaramelMacchiato has been a fan favorite for years, and if you're looking for a way to mix it up a little we have a few suggestions:⁣ ⁣ ✨ Try replacing the vanilla syrup with toffee nut syrup for a nuttier flavor that pairs deliciously with caramel. ⁣ ⁣ ✨ Ask for Starbucks Blonde Espresso for a more smooth and subtle espresso flavor. And because it tastes naturally sweeter than our signature espresso also ask for one fewer pump of vanilla syrup!⁣ ⁣ ✨ If you prefer non-dairy milk we recommend ordering your Iced Caramel Macchiato with almondmilk for the best pairing. ⁣ ⁣ Share your favorite customizations below! Regram: @thatssoraven92

A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on

This is another espresso-based drink that's a popular choice among Filipinos, particularly for those who like their coffee sweet. Caramel Macchiato is made with steamed milk, vanilla syrup and caramel syrup.

But if you order a cup with skim milk and sugar-free vanilla syrup, it'll only be about 105 calories for a tall order.

7. ICE BREWED COFFEE

A perfect pick for hot mornings, ice brewed coffee packs a caffeine kick with minimal calories. When ordered with their classic syrup, this is one of the healthy Starbucks drinks that only contains about 80 calories.

8. ICED AMERICANO

This cold take on a classic favourite includes espresso shots with water.

This rich, flavourful coffee only has about 11 calories, so you can splurge a little by customising it with white chocolate mocha sauce or sprinkled with coconut milk.

Another tip to cut down on calories is to skip the cream or go for sugar-free syrup (though indulging once in a while never hurt anyone)! You can also choose to have your drink with more foam and ice or go for the smaller size.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
Starbucks Lifestyle Food and Drinks Tips

TRENDING

Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES