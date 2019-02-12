8 low-calorie drinks you can order at Starbucks

From their classic brews to quirky, new concoctions to tickle your taste buds, Starbucks pretty much has everything for coffee and tea lovers. But if you're thinking of switching things up and ordering something other than your usual, give these low-calorie, healthy drinks at Starbucks a try.

8 LOW-CALORIE, HEALTHY DRINKS AT STARBUCKS

1. CAFFÈ AMERICANO

This go-to favourite is a rich cup made with espresso shots and cream. A cup has about 15 calories and it has approximately 225 mg of caffeine. You can have it black or with artificial sweetener for a sweet flavour minus the calories.

2. COLD FOAM ICED CAPPUCCINO

This new take on one of the most popular Starbucks orders has about 57 calories. Expect a light, frothy drink with a good caffeine kick because of the cold foam that's been infused with sweet espresso.

3. CAPPUCCINO

Made with espresso and skim milk, this frothy favourite has about 97 calories. There are a variety of ways to enjoy a cappuccino at Starbucks. You can have it dry (more foam and less milk) or wet (more milk and less foam).

4. COLD BREW

This type of coffee, which is usually served unsweetened, is made by brewing ground coffee and cool water and steeping it for about two days.

You can enjoy cold brew one of two ways: as Nitro Cold Brew or Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold brew. The former has a naturally sweet flavour and velvety texture, while the latter is creamier and sweeter.

5. CAFFÈ LATTE

Caffè latte is one of the most popular orders, in the Philippines at least, which isn't surprising since most of us like our coffee creamy. Caffè latte is made with steamed milk and espresso.

If you have this coffee with nonfat milk, you'll be indulging in just about 130 calories.

6. CARAMEL MACCHIATO

This is another espresso-based drink that's a popular choice among Filipinos, particularly for those who like their coffee sweet. Caramel Macchiato is made with steamed milk, vanilla syrup and caramel syrup.

But if you order a cup with skim milk and sugar-free vanilla syrup, it'll only be about 105 calories for a tall order.

7. ICE BREWED COFFEE

A perfect pick for hot mornings, ice brewed coffee packs a caffeine kick with minimal calories. When ordered with their classic syrup, this is one of the healthy Starbucks drinks that only contains about 80 calories.

8. ICED AMERICANO

This cold take on a classic favourite includes espresso shots with water.

This rich, flavourful coffee only has about 11 calories, so you can splurge a little by customising it with white chocolate mocha sauce or sprinkled with coconut milk.

Another tip to cut down on calories is to skip the cream or go for sugar-free syrup (though indulging once in a while never hurt anyone)! You can also choose to have your drink with more foam and ice or go for the smaller size.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.