8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value

WORTH EVERY PENNY

The older you get, the more the word “investment” crops up in daily conversion (kind of like spritzes in summer).

From stocks and bonds to property, there is no denying that investing is a wise way to safeguard yourself for the future, but let’s face it, unless you are deeply passionate about the ins and outs of the stock market, investing can be a little… boring.

The good news is, investing isn’t just all indexes and numbers – you can invest in fashion too, albeit with smaller returns.

Some people might scoff at the idea that a handbag will get you returns in the future, but look what happened with the Birkin.

Bonus: you get to actually rock the piece too (so long you take care of it).

If you’re looking to drop some cash into something that’ll complete your outfit and retain – if not increase – its value when it’s no longer your style, these 8 luxury fashion items are pretty safe bets.

1. HERMES BIRKIN AND KELLY HANDBAGS

Due to their limited availability, the ultra-coveted and ultra-luxurious Birkin and Kelly bags are one of the best “investment” bags you can treat yo’self to.

Not only are the designs timeless and will pretty much go with everything you own, they get snapped up on the second-hand market very quickly too.

When buying a Birkin or Kelly, pick one in a neutral colour like beige or black as they’re classic colours that are easier to sell.

2. CHANEL 2.55 BAG

The classic double flap is where it’s at. Chanel’s iconic 2.55 handbag first debuted in 1955 for US$220 (S$297), and is now worth roughly thirty times that amount, and its value continues to increase every year.

Clean lines, feminine quilting and its slightly edgy chain and leather woven straps make it the perfect every day bag that instantly elevates even the most basic outfit, further adding to its value.

3. ROLEX WATCHES