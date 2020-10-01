8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value

WORTH EVERY PENNY
The older you get, the more the word “investment” crops up in daily conversion (kind of like spritzes in summer).
From stocks and bonds to property, there is no denying that investing is a wise way to safeguard yourself for the future, but let’s face it, unless you are deeply passionate about the ins and outs of the stock market, investing can be a little… boring.
The good news is, investing isn’t just all indexes and numbers – you can invest in fashion too, albeit with smaller returns.
Some people might scoff at the idea that a handbag will get you returns in the future, but look what happened with the Birkin.
Bonus: you get to actually rock the piece too (so long you take care of it).
If you’re looking to drop some cash into something that’ll complete your outfit and retain – if not increase – its value when it’s no longer your style, these 8 luxury fashion items are pretty safe bets.
1. HERMES BIRKIN AND KELLY HANDBAGS
Due to their limited availability, the ultra-coveted and ultra-luxurious Birkin and Kelly bags are one of the best “investment” bags you can treat yo’self to.
Not only are the designs timeless and will pretty much go with everything you own, they get snapped up on the second-hand market very quickly too.
When buying a Birkin or Kelly, pick one in a neutral colour like beige or black as they’re classic colours that are easier to sell.
2. CHANEL 2.55 BAG
The classic double flap is where it’s at. Chanel’s iconic 2.55 handbag first debuted in 1955 for US$220 (S$297), and is now worth roughly thirty times that amount, and its value continues to increase every year.
Clean lines, feminine quilting and its slightly edgy chain and leather woven straps make it the perfect every day bag that instantly elevates even the most basic outfit, further adding to its value.
Think “luxury watch” and it is likely the first brand that comes to mind is Rolex. Superior craftsmanship, great design, its wonderful heritage and of course, the number of celebrities and VIPs that sport Rolex watches allow for most models to increase in value over time. Even if you’re not a timepiece person, just think of a Rolex watch as a luxurious accessory that add a pop to any outfit. 4. YEEZY SNEAKERS Yup you read that right. Kanye West’s famous Yeezy kicks are produced in limited quantity, and with atheleisure trending hard now, you’ll find that a pair of Yeezys can resell at nearly 5 times their original retair value. For example, his Nike Air Yeezy Red Octobers (released February 2014) retailed at USD$250, but have an average resell value of a whopping USD$5,600 today. Think about that before going for a run in your next pair of Yeezys! 5. CARTIER LOVE BRACELETS Remember the saga a few years back when Kylie Jenner admitted the reason she always sported a Love bracelet was because she couldn’t remove it? Well, if that isn’t testament to its longevity and timelessness (imagine a Jenner/Kardashian wearing the same thing more than once), we don’t know what it. We recommend opting for the diamond-paved one as in the event Cartier one days become unfashionable, a diamond bracelet will always be valuable. 6. PATEK PHILIPPE WATCHES If Rolex is not your style, then perhaps a Patek Philippe is. It’s famous slogan, “you never own a Patek Philippe, you merely look after one for the next generation” hints at not only its heritage, but also the fact its value is bound to increase over time. Known for setting auction house records, part of the reason why Patek Philippes are so valuable is because it has been rumoured that less than 1 million pieces have been made since 1839. The only “downside” with Patek Philippes is their extremely high entry level prices compared to Rolexes, running at about US$20,000. 7. CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SHOES Wearing second hand shoes, much less buying them, might cause many to scrunch up their noses in disgust – but not when you’re talking a pair of Christian Louboutins. There are very few shoe brands that can maintain their value, but so long you see the famed red sole, you’re good. As they are consistently in demand, so long you take good care of them and opt for styles that are more versatile and timeless, you shouldn’t have an issue on the resale market. 8. HERMES SCARF Whether wrapped around the handle of a handbag or draped elegantly around your neck in Audrey Hepburn, these silk numbers retail at around $US395 and can resell well into the thousands depending on the style, season and artist behind the design. Each piece is handmade in France and silkscreened by hand, and often feature works by renown artists, adding to their value. Keep an eye out for the limited edition pieces as those are worth the most. This article was first published in Her World Online . Permission required for reproduction.
Think “luxury watch” and it is likely the first brand that comes to mind is Rolex.
Superior craftsmanship, great design, its wonderful heritage and of course, the number of celebrities and VIPs that sport Rolex watches allow for most models to increase in value over time.
Even if you’re not a timepiece person, just think of a Rolex watch as a luxurious accessory that add a pop to any outfit.
4. YEEZY SNEAKERS
Yup you read that right. Kanye West’s famous Yeezy kicks are produced in limited quantity, and with atheleisure trending hard now, you’ll find that a pair of Yeezys can resell at nearly 5 times their original retair value.
For example, his Nike Air Yeezy Red Octobers (released February 2014) retailed at USD$250, but have an average resell value of a whopping USD$5,600 today.
Think about that before going for a run in your next pair of Yeezys!
5. CARTIER LOVE BRACELETS
Remember the saga a few years back when Kylie Jenner admitted the reason she always sported a Love bracelet was because she couldn’t remove it?
Well, if that isn’t testament to its longevity and timelessness (imagine a Jenner/Kardashian wearing the same thing more than once), we don’t know what it.
We recommend opting for the diamond-paved one as in the event Cartier one days become unfashionable, a diamond bracelet will always be valuable.
6. PATEK PHILIPPE WATCHES
If Rolex is not your style, then perhaps a Patek Philippe is.
It’s famous slogan, “you never own a Patek Philippe, you merely look after one for the next generation” hints at not only its heritage, but also the fact its value is bound to increase over time.
Known for setting auction house records, part of the reason why Patek Philippes are so valuable is because it has been rumoured that less than 1 million pieces have been made since 1839.
The only “downside” with Patek Philippes is their extremely high entry level prices compared to Rolexes, running at about US$20,000.
7. CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SHOES
Wearing second hand shoes, much less buying them, might cause many to scrunch up their noses in disgust – but not when you’re talking a pair of Christian Louboutins.
There are very few shoe brands that can maintain their value, but so long you see the famed red sole, you’re good.
As they are consistently in demand, so long you take good care of them and opt for styles that are more versatile and timeless, you shouldn’t have an issue on the resale market.
8. HERMES SCARF
Whether wrapped around the handle of a handbag or draped elegantly around your neck in Audrey Hepburn, these silk numbers retail at around $US395 and can resell well into the thousands depending on the style, season and artist behind the design.
Each piece is handmade in France and silkscreened by hand, and often feature works by renown artists, adding to their value.
Keep an eye out for the limited edition pieces as those are worth the most.
This article was first published in Her World Online . Permission required for reproduction.