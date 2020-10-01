8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value

PHOTO: Instagram/je.suis.lou
Her World Online

WORTH EVERY PENNY

The older you get, the more the word “investment” crops up in daily conversion (kind of like spritzes in summer).

From stocks and bonds to property, there is no denying that investing is a wise way to safeguard yourself for the future, but let’s face it, unless you are deeply passionate about the ins and outs of the stock market, investing can be a little… boring.

The good news is, investing isn’t just all indexes and numbers – you can invest in fashion too, albeit with smaller returns.

Some people might scoff at the idea that a handbag will get you returns in the future, but look what happened with the Birkin.

Bonus: you get to actually rock the piece too (so long you take care of it). 

If you’re looking to drop some cash into something that’ll complete your outfit and retain – if not increase – its value when it’s no longer your style, these 8 luxury fashion items are pretty safe bets.

1. HERMES BIRKIN AND KELLY HANDBAGS

Due to their limited availability, the ultra-coveted and ultra-luxurious Birkin and Kelly bags are one of the best “investment” bags you can treat yo’self to.

Not only are the designs timeless and will pretty much go with everything you own, they get snapped up on the second-hand market very quickly too.

When buying a Birkin or Kelly, pick one in a neutral colour like beige or black as they’re classic colours that are easier to sell.

2. CHANEL 2.55 BAG

View this post on Instagram

Which grey is your fave! (Wallet (20C) or bag (19B) ⬇️♥️ took this picture to compare the grey tones of my medium classic flap which is from the 19b collection in lambskin with silver hardware vs the grey caviar zippy wallet in gold😍 I can see more of a blue undertone on the 20c grey and a taupe color on the 19B. I HONESTLY LOVE BOTH, but I want to know which one you like better? ⬇️⬇️ . . . . . . . . #chanelshopping #chanel19bag #chanelwallet #theluxqueens #jesuislou #chanelslg #chanelunboxing #chanel20c #chanelsneakers #chanelbrooch #chanelcruise2020 #chanel2020 #jerushaaddict #jerushacouture #minks4all #chanelocase #chanelclassic #chaneladdicted #louisvuittonshoes #lvboots #louisvuittonlover #louisvuittonsneakers #louisvuittonboots #lvbag #lvmonogram #lvaddict #lvlover #lvreetzy #louisvuittoninternational

A post shared by Je Suis Lou (@je.suis.lou) on

The classic double flap is where it’s at. Chanel’s iconic 2.55 handbag first debuted in 1955 for US$220 (S$297), and is now worth roughly thirty times that amount, and its value continues to increase every year.

Clean lines, feminine quilting and its slightly edgy chain and leather woven straps make it the perfect every day bag that instantly elevates even the most basic outfit, further adding to its value.

3. ROLEX WATCHES

Think “luxury watch” and it is likely the first brand that comes to mind is Rolex.

Superior craftsmanship, great design, its wonderful heritage and of course, the number of celebrities and VIPs that sport Rolex watches allow for most models to increase in value over time.

Even if you’re not a timepiece person, just think of a Rolex watch as a luxurious accessory that add a pop to any outfit.

4. YEEZY SNEAKERS

Yup you read that right. Kanye West’s famous Yeezy kicks are produced in limited quantity, and with atheleisure trending hard now, you’ll find that a pair of Yeezys can resell at nearly 5 times their original retair value.

For example, his Nike Air Yeezy Red Octobers (released February 2014) retailed at USD$250, but have an average resell value of a whopping USD$5,600 today.

Think about that before going for a run in your next pair of Yeezys!

5. CARTIER LOVE BRACELETS

Remember the saga a few years back when Kylie Jenner admitted the reason she always sported a Love bracelet was because she couldn’t remove it?

Well, if that isn’t testament to its longevity and timelessness (imagine a Jenner/Kardashian wearing the same thing more than once), we don’t know what it.

We recommend opting for the diamond-paved one as in the event Cartier one days become unfashionable, a diamond bracelet will always be valuable.

6. PATEK PHILIPPE WATCHES

If Rolex is not your style, then perhaps a Patek Philippe is.

It’s famous slogan, “you never own a Patek Philippe, you merely look after one for the next generation” hints at not only its heritage, but also the fact its value is bound to increase over time.

Known for setting auction house records, part of the reason why Patek Philippes are so valuable is because it has been rumoured that less than 1 million pieces have been made since 1839.

The only “downside” with Patek Philippes is their extremely high entry level prices compared to Rolexes, running at about US$20,000.

7. CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SHOES

Wearing second hand shoes, much less buying them, might cause many to scrunch up their noses in disgust – but not when you’re talking a pair of Christian Louboutins.

There are very few shoe brands that can maintain their value, but so long you see the famed red sole, you’re good.

As they are consistently in demand, so long you take good care of them and opt for styles that are more versatile and timeless, you shouldn’t have an issue on the resale market.

8. HERMES SCARF

Whether wrapped around the handle of a handbag or draped elegantly around your neck in Audrey Hepburn, these silk numbers retail at around $US395 and can resell well into the thousands depending on the style, season and artist behind the design.

Each piece is handmade in France and silkscreened by hand, and often feature works by renown artists, adding to their value.

Keep an eye out for the limited edition pieces as those are worth the most.       

This article was first published in Her World Online . Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Lifestyle fashion luxury brands

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES