8 most affordable turbocharged new cars for a faster 2023

As the high COE prices sustain, the prices of new cars aren't looking like they will start going down anytime soon. But that's not to say that there aren't more reasonably priced options out there for those on a tighter budget - a quintessential sedan such as the Toyota Corolla Altis will set you back $145,888, with a depreciation of just over $1,100 a month.

Being someone that doesn't have an enormous spending power but have an appetite for the low-end grunt that engines with turbochargers offer, I started to trawl our new car listings to see if there are cars in Singapore that will fit the bill.

Granted, the complexities of turbocharged engines mean they are likely found on premium cars. But with some intense clicking and scrolling on our new car listings page, I've managed to collate a list of eight turbocharged cars that cost less than $150,000 (in the ballpark of the Altis) - and it even includes a few Cat B COE cars!

*Prices are accurate as of time of writing, photos are for illustration and might not reflect the actual trim level mentioned.

1. Fiat 500 Coupe 0.9 TwinAir Turbo

The Fiat 500's unique and cute design is something you won't find with other cars

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Price: $149,999

Horsepower: 84bhp

Torque: 145Nm

0-100km/h: 11 seconds

Fuel consumption: 26.3km/L

Why you should get one:

The original Fiat 500 was an affordable means of transport for post-war Italy in 1957. Today, the Fiat 500 is reprised with timeless and cute design, heavily inspired by the original, that no other cars can achieve.

While some might think that turbo cars will use more fuel, it really isn't always the case as it depends on how it's implemented. Take the Fiat 500 for example - it is a car that is designed with economy in mind. Equipped with a turbocharged 2-cylinder engine that clocks in just under a litre, you won't get that shoved-in-the-seat feel as expected of typical cars with a turbo. But you'll be rewarded with an excellent fuel economy of 26.3km/L!

2. Kia Stonic Mild Hybrid 1.0T EX

With a DCT transmission and a peppy turbocharged engine, the Stonic offers plenty for its price.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Price: $125,999

Horsepower: 118bhp

Torque: 200Nm

0-100km/h: 10.4 seconds

Fuel consumption: 21.3km/L

Why you should get one:

At its low price point, the Kia Stonic has always been a steal - this cool compact crossover is not only equipped with a turbocharged engine, but a DCT transmission as well! The facelifted version also has a mild-hybrid thrown into the mix, resulting in a peppy drive and an admirable fuel economy of 21.3km/L.

Its drivetrain isn't all the Stonic offers - it gives off a premium feel inside and out with its modern design. This is a cheery car with plenty to offer, at a great price as well!

3. Opel Crossland 1.2 Turbo GS Line

While the Crossland X was quite a looker, the Crossland with Vizor design is outright gorgeous.

PHOTO: Opel

Price: $145,500

Horsepower: 129bhp

Torque: 230Nm

0-100km/h: 9.9 seconds

Fuel consumption: 19.6km/L

Why you should get one:

With its fantastic-looking Vizor front design, the Opel Crossland looks much sharper and smarter than the Crossland X it replaces. The driver and passengers get to enjoy first-class comfort seats for a enjoyable ride.

The turbocharged engine in the Crossland manages the power limit of the Cat A COE while packing just 1.2-litres. What this means is that you'll get to enjoy a powerful drive without paying through the nose for road tax, and you'll have the turbo to thank for it.

4. Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech EAT8 Allure Premium

What do you think of the 2008's design? Pretty striking eh?

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Price: $145,888

Horsepower: 129bhp

Torque: 230Nm

0-100km/h: 9.1 seconds

Fuel consumption: 19.6km/L

Why you should get one:

The Peugeot 2008 is yet another car that manages to put out a fair bit of power without excessive engine capacity - one of the best perks that a turbocharged engine offers. With a century sprint of just 9.1 seconds, it is a rather brisk compact SUV.

While its sporty looks might be on the quirkier side, I'll argue that you'll never mistake another car for yours no matter how dense and vast the carpark is when you own the Peugeot 2008.

5. Renault Captur 1.3T TCe

Think this crossover looks a little too sporty? Wait till you drive it!

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Price: $58,999 (without COE), est. $144,999 (with COE)

Horsepower: 128bhp

Torque: 240Nm

0-100km/h: 9.6 seconds

Fuel consumption: 16.4km/L

Why you should get one:

The Renault Captur is a small crossover that shouldn't have any business looking as sporty as it is. When you tell someone that you have a 1.3-litre compact car, they will assume a mundane hatchback best suited for novice drivers.

However, the Captur is anything but that. With looks reminiscent of the hot Megane RS along with a peaky turbocharged engine that puts out enough power to almost hit the ceiling of Cat A COE, it manages to offer a really spicy drive.

6. Seat Ibiza 1.5 TSI DSG FR

A handsome hatchback that has 148bhp, all for the price of a typical Cat A car!

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Price: $127,888

Horsepower: 148bhp

Torque: 250Nm

0-100km/h: 8.2 seconds

Fuel consumption: 20km/L

Why you should get one:

The good looks of the Seat Ibiza hatchback, along with a punchy 1.0-litre powerplant, made it a favourite of many. Today, the car is available with a 1.5-litre engine that puts out 148bhp and allows it to complete the century sprint in a rather rapid 8.2 seconds.

While the Ibiza is a slightly older model by now, the 1.5-litre was a more recent addition, and the current price that it is going for makes it an excellent deal - this Cat B COE car is more affordable than some Cat A cars!

7. Seat Leon Mild Hybrid 1.5 TSI DSG FR

The sporty good looks of the Seat Leon and its excellent platform make it a really attractive choice.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Price: $142,888

Horsepower: 148bhp

Torque: 250Nm

0-100km/h: 8.5 seconds

Fuel consumption: 20km/L

Why you should get one:

The Seat Leon is a sporty hatchback with modern good looks. And the best part, it shares the same mechanical parts as the premium Audi A3 Sportback and the Volkswagen Golf. Yet it is available at a really attractive price point.

Not only does the Leon put out a healthy amount of power, it is also excellent around bends, making it an enjoyable drive. With all things considered, it is indeed a pretty enticing choice of car!

8. Toyota Raize 1.0X (Parallel imported)

This cheerful compact SUV is a hot favourite here due to its good looks and reasonable price point.

PHOTO: Toyota

Price: $134,000 (based on Sgcarmart suggested retail price)

Horsepower: 98bhp

Torque: 140Nm

0-100km/h: 11 seconds

Fuel consumption: 18.8km/L

Why you should get one:

With its cheerful good looks, there's no wonder that the Toyota Raize quickly became a favourite in Singapore.

Equipped with a 1.0-litre engine, road tax will never be a worry, and yet it manages to put out 98bhp along with 140Nm of torque - on par with the naturally aspirated 1.6-litre engines of the past. Coupled with its rather small footprint, this is a compact car that surely wouldn't feel sluggish to drive!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.