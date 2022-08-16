8 must-try bakeries, coffee shops and cafes around Hamilton Road

From brand-new bakeries selling scrumptious pastries to halal-friendly cafes, the Hamilton Road area in the Lavender neighbourhood is perfect for your next cafe-hopping adventure.

Situated in the bustling Lavender neighbourhood, Hamilton Road has seen a couple of notable new openings in recent months that have pulled in the crowds. There's La Levain, an outfit run by a former Bakery Brera pastry chef, and The Lunar Rabbit Boulangerie, which specialises in French baked goods.

These fresh faces join the clutch of stellar bakeries, coffee shops and cafes that call this heritage area - which formerly housed rubber-processing and pineapple-canning factories, as well as numerous engineering workshops - home.

Located within colourful shophouses and sandwiched between old-time hardware stores, they make for an ideal cafe-hopping afternoon. Here are a few great establishments to patronise.

Lucid

Take a break at Lucid, a stylish and minimalist cafe that serves specialty coffee, a range of teas and a small but solid selection of bites.

If it's a hot day, we recommend going straight for the Iced Dirty Genmaicha Latte: An earthy concoction of espresso, brown rice tea, sugar and milk.

They also do a good filter brew made with single-origin beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Ethiopia. As for the food, you can try the maple scone served with miso butter and cream; or opt for the prosciutto toast for something heartier.

38 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209208

La Levain

Helmed by an owner that used to work at Bakery Brera, La Levain - which opened just over half a year ago - is where you can score all manner of mouth-watering pastries packaged in colourful takeaway boxes.

Our favourites include the classic French butter croissant, burnt cheese croissant and their standout cruffins that come in flavours including matcha, citrus and pistachio.

Do also try their locally inspired desserts, such as a croissant stuffed with taro and sweet potato cubes and chewy coconut mochi.

23 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209193, +65 9822 3924

Habitat Coffee

Situated near Jalan Besar Sports Centre, the well-loved Habitat Coffee moved to the area a year ago.

You'll be treated to substantial cafe fare - think chilli crab sauce with pasta and fried mantou; truffle-infused scrambled eggs with salmon and sourdough; and a hotcake with assorted berries, cream cheese and plenty of crushed walnuts - alongside espresso-based beverages that have a lovely nutty undertone.

Those who don't want coffee can order one of their iced teas or hot chocolate.

803 King George's Avenue, #01-242/244, Singapore 200803, +65 8750 5258

The Lunar Rabbit Boulangerie

One of the newest openings on the stretch is this artisanal bakery, which churns out a rotating menu of French pastries. It's run by a corporate-worker-turned-baker, who honed her skills at Le Cordon Bleu in Tokyo before opening this spot a few months ago.

You'll discover favourites such as plain and chocolate croissants - both of which are done to perfection - as well as more novel offerings including pastries made with prosciutto, asparagus and black truffle; or piped with ample French-imported raspberries.

16 Hamilton Road, #01-02, Singapore 209186, +65 8188 0102

Chye Seng Huat Hardware

Arguably the area's OG cafe, Chye Seng Huat Hardware still commands a strong following for its specialty coffee and mouth-watering bites.

The site was formerly home to a string of metal and hardware companies, and today has an industrial-chic indoor space and breezy and sunny outdoor courtyard.

Sample the signature cold brews and espresso-based drinks alongside delectable offerings such as gula melaka pandan pancakes with mixed berries, prawn pesto pasta and sticky fig pudding with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.

150 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207563, +65 6299 4321

Lola Faye Cafe

This Muslim-owned, halal-friendly cafe sports an aesthetically pleasing tropical-themed design that's perfect for photo-taking opportunities.

The options here are sure to please fans of the classic combination of crispy buttermilk waffles and velvety gelato.

They also serve colourful beverages and savoury delights including wraps stuffed with a generous amount of ingredients and pasta. And the best part? The joint stays open until 2am, making it an ideal supper spot when those late-night cravings hit.

35 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209204, +65 8860 8248

Apartment

To sip on speciality coffee in a calming and minimalist atmosphere, make a beeline for Apartment. Despite being located next to a rather busy road, it's a tranquil escape from the daily grind - and also serves some of the best joe in town.

There's a changing selection of single-origin beans from top coffee-producing countries - which we suggest enjoying as a filter brew or espresso for an unadulterated experience - plus a comforting hot chocolate. Pair your drink with a sweet treat from the pastry selection.

161 Lavender Street, #01-12, Singapore 338750

Elijah Pies

If you have pies on your mind, then this is the spot for you. Elijah Pies is one of the city-state's top pie purveyors, and their work-of-art creations have graced many an Instagram post.

Drop in to try them for yourself. Flavours run the gamut from the Wild Berry Lavender Pie that has a gorgeous swirled surface; to the aromatic Pandan Coconut Pie dusted with toasted coconut and brushed with gula melaka; to the classic Nutella Pie made with rich dark chocolate and crunchy roasted hazelnuts.

803 King George's Avenue, #02-216, Singapore 200803, +65 9855 9480

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.