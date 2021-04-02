8 parks to visit in Singapore besides the Botanic Gardens

Built in the 1970s, this used to be the venue for wedding and convocation photos. These days, residents living in the area come here for their morning tai chi and foreign workers gather in the open spaces on weekends.

Drop by and take retro photos on the Art Deco-ish bridges and try spotting one of 18 species of dragonflies and damselflies here. Then decide if you want to pop over to Toa Payoh Central or head to Balestier – the park is flanked by both areas.