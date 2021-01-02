8 perfume alternatives for those who hate strong fragrances

Holding your breath each time you smell the heady scent of perfume? You don’t have to skip fragrances altogether, with these creative alternatives to traditional eau de parfum that are lighter, more natural and less likely to induce a headache.

Here, we sniff out the most pleasant perfume alternatives – think light fragrances from lotions, oils, sprays and bracelets.

Jo Malone London lime basil & mandarin body & hand lotion, $110

PHOTO: Jo Malone

Scented lotions typically have a lighter fragrance compared to traditional perfumes and many of them are formulated with natural botanicals, and tend to absorb into skin in a way that isn’t too overpowering.

If you can’t get enough of Jo Malone’s signature scent, lather this lightweight yet deeply nourishing formula onto skin for a pampering treatment. You may even forget that you’re not wearing perfume.

L’Occitane almond supple skin oil, $75

PHOTO: L’Occitane

Formulated with more than 50 per cent almond oil, this lightweight body oil from L’Occitane provides immediate moisture and boosts skin’s natural moisture levels and elasticity.

It also gives the oil its signature addicting scent. The best part? The oil can be used on stretch marks, backne and even hyperpigmentation.

Sachajuan protective hair perfume, $98

PHOTO: Sachajuan

This hair mist masks any odours with its iconic scent – hints of green apple, peach and rose beautifully balanced with base notes of cedarwood and white musk. It’s also made with keratin and silk oils to nourish and repair damaged tresses.

Kerastase chronologiste parfum oil, $91

PHOTO: Kerastase

This bestseller from Kerastase checks all the boxes: moisturising, nourishing, nasties-free, and smells like a dream. Tame frizz effectively by applying a small amount on dry or damp hair from midshaft down, focusing on the ends as you spread out the product.

Kopari coconut oil deodorant, $25

PHOTO: Kopari

Perfume-averse due to allergy reasons or sensitive skin? We have just the thing for you. This solid, moisturising formula that comes in a convenient twist-up applicator is aluminum-free, silicone-free, baking-soda free, and doesn’t leave any white residue skin or clothing.

The key ingredient in this natural deodorant is organic coconut oil, which effectively gets rid of odour-causing bacteria.What more could you want?

Diptyque perfumed bracelet eau capitale, $115

PHOTO: Diptyque

Perfumes don’t just come in spray bottles. Niche fragrance brand Diptique’s ropelike bracelet gradually releases mild and pleasant floral notes throughout the day.

The result? An almost natural #iwokeupsmellinglikethis scent that stays with you all day long.

Tom Ford F**king Fabulous all over body spray, $147

PHOTO: Tom Ford

This all over body spray commands attention, not just from its cheeky name. The fragrance — a cocktail of sage, almond, vanilla, lavender, and amber, is less intense (in a good way) compared to its eau de parfum counterpart but still has the same sophisticated leather note. Two words. F**king fabulous.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Body Shimmer Oil, $49

PHOTO: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Besides imparting an effortless glow and sheen, Anastasia Beverly Hills Body Shimmer Oil also smells like a tropical vacation (coconut and vanilla, to be specific).

This article was first published in Her World Online.